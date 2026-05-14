The shiny, glossy appearance of stainless steel appliances can instantly give your kitchen an elevated look. What’s less appealing about stainless steel, however, is that it gets dirty very easily, with smudges, scratches, fingerprints and more. If you don’t have the right cleaning tools, it may feel like the best way to keep stainless steel appliances clean is to simply not use them.

Fortunately — since avoiding your fridge and stove every day is not an option — there are a few easy ways to clean your stainless steel appliances while feeling confident about using them. I spoke with multiple cleaning experts to learn the best stainless steel cleaning methods, including the best (and worst) products to use on them. I also asked them for the products they love and use themselves.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best products for cleaning stainless appliances

All of the products below are recommendations from our experts or have at least a four-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

Weiman’s stainless steel cleaning products come recommended by both Kadi Dulude, owner of the cleaning company Wizard of Homes, and Robin Murphy, the chief cleaning officer at cleaning services company Maid Brigade. Both Dulude and Murphy say that Weiman’s stainless steel cleaning sprays and wipes are effective at getting rid of smudges and fingerprints. This bundle includes two bottles of wipes and a microfiber cloth, which you can use to help add shine to your appliances and buff any small streaks that try to form.

NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans uses this on her dishwasher, oven, and microwave at least once a month. “I like that I can wipe down the appliances with these wipes and they stay pretty clean for weeks,” she says. “When paired with a microfiber cloth they keep my stainless steel sparkling and company ready.”

Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish Spray $ 17.98 Amazon What to know What we like Removes old buildup

No strong scent

Easy to use Something to note Not for outdoor grills

In addition to the wipes and microfiber cloths, Weiman makes a stainless steel cleaning spray. It’s suitable for fridges, trash bins, ovens, dishwashers and more and it comes with a microfiber cloth. Shoppers say that the spray makes their appliances appear brand new and doesn’t leave streaks. And according to Murphy, it leaves a protective layer that prevents smudges and other residue from showing up later on.

For cleaning your stainless steel appliances with simple dish soap, Murphy recommends using something eco-friendly, like Seventh Generation soap, which is plant based and free of fragrances. Eco-friendly ingredients tend to have less harsh ingredients that won’t wear on the surface of stainless steel appliances over time as much as non eco-friendly options, according to Murphy.

Though not necessarily designed for cleaning stainless steel, it’s “safe, biodegradable, and effective at cutting grease without residue,” says Murphy. So it gets the job done. Plus, it’s “gentle enough for daily wipe-downs.” Add a few drops of this to a bowl with warm water before wiping with a microfiber cloth.

Dawn’s Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Spray may be one of the best cleaning products I’ve ever used. It’s incredibly versatile and, in addition to being great for cleaning dishes, it’s also suitable for occasional cleaning of grease from stainless steel. In my experience, it doesn’t leave streaks and it gets rid of smudges. I’ve also used it to clean the outside and inside of my fridge. It sprays in a foam texture and it has a refillable bottle — plus it’s available in a fragrance-free option.

Microfiber cloths are ideal for many types of cleaning tasks, especially cleaning stainless steel, since they aren’t too rough or textured and won’t damage the surface of your appliances, according to Dulude. It’s also a good idea to have multiple microfiber cloths for cleaning different areas and for washing versus drying.

If you prefer using a spray rather than wipes that already have a cleaning solution, you can try this option from Zep. It’s safe on your stainless steel appliances, including outdoor appliances like a grill. All you have to do is spray it onto the surface and then wipe with a microfiber cloth.

This lavender-based stainless steel cleaner from Therapy is ideal if you want a cleaner with a pleasant smell. It includes a microfiber cloth that you use with the spray, which helps make your stainless steel fridge and dishwasher more resistant to fingerprints and streaks, according to the brand.

How to clean stainless steel appliances in 4 easy steps or less

There are a few methods and products that are ideal for cleaning stainless steel appliances. Here is what our experts recommend for a quick and simple clean:

Get a new microfiber cloth, bowl with warm water and your favorite dish soap, such as Seventh Generation or Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray. Add a few drops of the dish soap to the bowl of warm water and mix it together. Fold the microfiber cloth a few times and then dunk it gently into the bowl of soapy warm water. Squeeze out any excess water. Use the cloth to wipe and buffer the surface of your stainless steel fridge, microwave, dishwasher or gas stovetop going with the grain. Dampen a second microfiber cloth with warm water and go over the stainless steel appliance once more. Then use a dry microfiber cloth to get rid of any water or residue.

Alternatively, for a thorough clean, you can use stainless steel wipes, like Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish Wipes, to wipe the surface of the stainless steel appliance, going with the grain. Then, use the dry microfiber cloth to wipe over the same area until it’s dry and shiny.

What should you not use to clean stainless steel?

Both Dulude and Murphy say that the most important thing when cleaning stainless steel is to avoid using abrasive ingredients and paper towels. This includes bleach, scouring pads or steel wool and oily products, according to Murphy. Similarly, you should avoid using scrub pads that are too abrasive and can leave scratches on the surface of stainless steel, according to Dulude.

Frequently asked questions Is it okay to use Dawn dish soap on stainless steel? Yes, though experts like Murphy recommend using it sparingly to get rid of residual grease as opposed to every day or every other day. “I just wouldn’t use it as my regular, everyday stainless-steel cleaner because it’s a stronger spray formula than basic dish soap and can leave residue if it isn’t wiped and rinsed thoroughly,” she says. “Over time, too much product can make stainless steel look streaky or dull rather than clean and polished.” Can I use Windex to clean my stainless steel appliances? Experts don’t recommend Windex as the first line of defense when it comes to cleaning stainless steel. “You can use Windex on stainless steel occasionally, but I wouldn’t recommend it as your regular stainless-steel cleaner,” says Murphy. “Many glass cleaners contain ammonia, which can leave streaks and may dull the finish over time.” For regular cleaning, Murphy recommends using a microfiber cloth, warm water and mild dish soap. What are some common mistakes when cleaning stainless steel? The most common mistake people make when cleaning stainless steel appliances is using products that are too abrasive or coarse like scouring pads or paper towels, according to Murphy. “Stainless steel can scratch more easily than people realize, and those tiny scratches can make the surface look dull over time,” she says. Additionally, many people often accidentally clean against the grain of the stainless steel instead of with it. “Stainless steel has a grain, similar to wood, and wiping in the same direction helps prevent streaks and keeps the finish looking more even,” Murphy says. Common mistakes also include using too much product which can lead to residue buildup and not drying off the surface well enough leading to water spots, according to Murphy.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Kadi Dulude is the owner of cleaning services company Wizard of Homes.

is the owner of cleaning services company Wizard of Homes. Robin Murphy is the chief cleaning officer at home cleaning company Maid Brigade, in Westchester, Rockland and Connecticut.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about cleaning products and do product reviews. For this story, I spoke with multiple cleaning experts for their recommendations and advice on how to clean stainless steel. I’ve written about the best shower cleaners and how to clean dishwashers, mattresses, pillows, hardwood floors, coffee makers, air fryers and more.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.