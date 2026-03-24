Whether you live in a large, multi-room home, a small studio apartment or something in between, you should have a reliable tool kit for home projects or fixes that may come up. And right now, this popular Hoto Electric Screwdriver is 50 percent off on Amazon.

While a manual screwdriver usually results in tired hands, this electric one makes home projects and furniture building a whole lot easier. Below, I talk more about why more than 4,000 shoppers have recently purchased one and everything you can do with the device, which is at its lowest price ever right now.

A popular gift idea for anyone who loves to build their own furniture or work on home projects of any scale, the Hoto Electric Screwdriver Kit comes with a magnetic case that houses 25 steel bits for screws of all different sizes. Plus, the screwdriver comes with a long, magnetic standard Phillips bit, making it easier to hold screws in place and prevent them from falling or being screwed in incorrectly.

The device, which has a USB-C port, has three torque levels and makes 224 rotations per minute, making it suitable for large scale projects. The end of the handle, which is similar in size to a reusable electric razor, has an LED light that you can turn on while you work.

The whole thing is really easy to use: You simply press the top button on the side to screw in and the down button to unscrew.

Why this deal is worth it

This deal is worth shopping now because the device is half off and at its back at the lowest price we’ve ever seen — but we don’t know for how long. It takes the manual labor out of putting in screws by hand, which also helps you save time overall. The magnetic feature also makes it easier to avoid losing bits.

$29.99 vs. $59.99

Best for people who do small home projects, build furniture and more, but want to save time

Has electric, magnetic case and standard bit, built-in LED light

Over 20 bits included

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I also write product roundups and more for home and kitchen appliances. I also cover sales from Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and more. I tracked the price history of the device using a price tracking system to ensure the best deal.

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