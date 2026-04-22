Hoto is well-known for small, sleek cleaning appliances, and its increasingly popular mini handheld car vacuum is 40 percent off right now on Amazon, matching the best discount I’ve seen. It comes with six accessories that add bonus features like dusting, inflating, deflating and more. Find all the details on this deal below.

Deal of the day

This handheld vacuum is much smaller than your typical dustbuster. It comes with six accessories, including a wide brush head for upholstery and narrow pointed crevice nozzle for hard-to-reach areas like dashboards and in between car seats. It weighs less than a pound, and has a run time of up to 30 minutes, plus it charges with a simple USB-C cable.

It’s an upgrade to the simple Hoto Handheld Cordless Vortex Vacuum Cleaner, which I’ve used for years at home for micro dusting and vacuuming needs. That lightweight vac has 15,000 Pa (which stands for pascals; it measures suction pressure) while this newer version has 20,000.

Why this deal is worth it

40% off, making it just under $60

Compact and handheld — it weighs less than a pound

Has extra features like dusting and inflating

Easily rechargeable with any USB-C charger

Other handheld car vacuums on sale

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, the outdoors and deals. I’ve written stories on fitness trackers, walking shoes, cameras and more. I’ve been using Hoto Tools for years, and checked Hoto prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

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