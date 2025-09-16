One of the best things about Le Creuset’s cookware is that, when cared for properly, it can quite literally, last a lifetime. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newly introduced home baker, you’ll be delighted to know that the brand is having a major sale at kitchen retailer Williams Sonoma, meaning you can get some of Le Creuset’s most popular pieces for up to 40% off right now.

Some of the best pieces to shop are the brand’s Signature Dutch ovens, durable stoneware baking dishes and the enameled cast-iron pots. Below, I rounded up the Le Creuset deals happening at Williams Sonoma right now.

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The best Le Creuset deals at Williams Sonoma

This enameled cast-iron Dutch oven is one of Le Creuset’s most popular pieces for a reason: It’s ideal for cooking just about anything, including soups, stews, roasts, poultry and even some baked dishes. It’s ovenproof up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and, depending on what works best for you, you can get it in five sizes. The loop handles on sides also make it easy to hold onto and transfer the pot, especially when you have bulky oven mitts on. As with most of Le Creuset’s enameled cast-iron, it’s technically dishwasher safe, though the brand recommends handwashing to maintain its quality.

A newer item from Le Creuset, you can use this oval casserole dish to roast vegetables, side dishes and even bake some desserts. It’s made of cast-iron with an enamel coating and it has large loop handles on the sides. Plus, it comes with a stainless steel handled lid made from the same material that also helps regular heat and steam on the inside, according to the brand. It’s oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and measures 16 x 9.75 x 4.25 inches.

Perfect for someone new to baking, this set has everything one would require to bake pies, small desserts, quick breads and more. The set includes a square baking dish (11.75 x 10 x 3 inches), a loaf pan (12 x 5.75 x 4 inches), an oval gratin pan (14 x 8 x 2.5 inches) and a 9-inch ruffle pie dish. They’re all oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher safe, according to the brand. They’re also freezer and microwave safe.

The braiser has the shape and size of a skillet but the durability and even heat distribution of a cast-iron pan. It has loop handles on the sides and a glass lid (with a stainless steel knob) so you can keep an eye on your food. It measures 14 x 11 x 5 inches and it’s ideal for making side dishes like grains, sauteed vegetables, poultry and more. It’s oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and up to 425 degrees with the lid on.

More Le Creuset deals at Williams Sonoma

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily. I also frequently write about Le Creuset sales and other kitchen brands and retailers.

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