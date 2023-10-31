When building out your kitchen arsenal, fry pans, saute pans and stock pots probably come to mind first as essentials for the home chef. And they are, but no piece of cookware is quite as versatile as the Dutch oven, an all-around workhorse, says Atticus Garant, the executive chef at Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff, Alberta, Canada. The deep, high-sided pots — which are also called cocottes or French ovens — have thick walls, heavy bases and tight-fitting lids. These features contribute to their ability to evenly distribute and retain heat for long periods of time, outperforming other types of cookware, like stockpots.

You can cook with Dutch ovens over the stove and in the oven, so, theoretically, they can replace all the pots and pans in your kitchen, says Edith Dourleijn, a recipe developer, cooking coach and owner of Creative Cook Co, a company that offers virtual cooking classes. Dutch ovens are also incredibly versatile, they can braise, roast, bake and slow-cook food, they’re tall enough to fry foods in, plus can make soups, strews and pastas.

Below, we talked to experts about how to buy the right Dutch oven for your kitchen and rounded up some of our favorite options.

How we picked the best Dutch ovens

While shopping for Dutch ovens, experts recommend considering the following factors:

Material : Dutch ovens are commonly made from stainless steel, ceramic or cast iron, the latter of which our experts prefer. That’s because cast iron best promotes even cooking and temperature distribution, and it’s coated in a thin layer of enamel that makes the interior nonstick, says Garant.

Size : In general, experts recommend buying a large Dutch oven — you can always use a bigger pot to cook smaller portions, but not vice versa. If you're looking for something more compact, the smallest size Dourleijn recommends purchasing is 5 quarts, which can fit larger roasts like a brisket or chuck eye roast, and hold enough food for two to six people, she says. If you only ever plan on cooking for two people, or you don't have a lot of storage space, you can get away with a 4-quart Dutch oven, which you can still bake bread in, according to Dourleijn.

Lids and handles : Dutch ovens come with lids that fit tightly so they can trap heat and steam to cook food. The lid should have a handle on top that's easy to grip, and the pot itself should also have side handles that you can hold tightly. Don't forget that the Dutch oven's handles are usually made from the same heat-conducting materials as the rest of the vessel, so they get very hot while you're cooking. Keep a pair of pot holders or oven mitts on hand so you don't burn yourself.

Shape : Dutch ovens are available in round and oval shapes. The shape doesn't impact how food cooks, though it does impact what you can fit inside. Round Dutch ovens, for example, are best to bake bread in since the dough conforms to the shape of the pot. On the other hand, oval Dutch ovens are best for whole chickens and larger cuts of meat since they're longer. If you're cooking over a stovetop, round Dutch ovens tend to heat up faster than oval models since their base mimics the shape of the round burners. Round models are also a bit more compact, so they take up less storage space compared to their oval counterparts.

Price: High quality Dutch ovens are on the pricier side, especially if you're buying a large model. They typically cost between $150 and $200, though you can think of them like investments since they should last for years (so long as you take care of them properly). There are some budget-friendly Dutch ovens on the market as well, but with lower prices often comes lower quality materials that don't retain heat as well or cook as evenly as higher priced options, experts say.

The best Dutch ovens in 2023

Per expert guidance, all of the Dutch ovens we recommend below are made from enameled cast iron, available in a variety of sizes, come with lids and have side handles. Each model is also stovetop-agnostic, meaning you can use it on any kind of stovetop, like gas, electric and induction. We rounded up highly rated options that meet this criteria, as well as tried-and-true Select staff favorite products.

Le Creuset makes one of the most popular enameled cast-iron Dutch ovens on the market; it also comes recommended by Chris LaVecchia, a New York-based private chef with more than 15 years of culinary experience. He says it distributes heat evenly and is easy for home cooks to clean and maintain. It has a smooth interior that’s light in color to help you monitor cooking progress, while its exterior is covered in vibrant enamel that resists dulling, staining, chipping and cracking, according to the brand.

Rebecca Rodriguez, NBC Select editorial projects manager, has owned her Le Creuset Dutch oven for about three years and says it’s still in great condition with minimal stains and no scratches despite frequently using it to make dishes like risotto and braised short rib. You can purchase it in colors like Cerise (red), Indigo, Shallot (pink/purple) and Oyster (black/gray). In addition to the brand’s round Dutch oven, Le Creuset offers ovular, pumpkin-shaped and heart-shaped Dutch ovens.

Shape: Round I Sizes: 2, 3.5, 4.5, 5.5, 7.25, 9 and 13.25 quarts | Oven-safe: Up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher-safe: Yes, but hand-washing recommended

“I cook homemade tomato sauce and soup, and bake bread in this Lodge Dutch oven,” says NBC page Hannah Fuechtman, who fits the 6-quart model inside her oven, despite its small size. The Dutch oven’s interior is coated in a stain-resistant porcelain enamel that has a smooth finish, which minimizes sticking and promotes caramelization, according to the brand. You can purchase Lodge’s Dutch oven in colors like Cranberry, Burnt Sienna (brown), Apricot (orange) and Sandalwood (cream).

Shape: Round I Sizes: 1.5, 3, 4.5, 6 and 7.5 quarts | Oven-safe: Up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher-safe: No, hand-wash only

Compared to the Lodge Dutch oven above, this model — the brand’s newest — is made entirely in the United States and has a more sleek exterior, according to NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio, who was gifted the pot by the brand. “It’s my go-to pot to make soups, one-pan meals, pastas and more for dinner during the week, and I love that it’s safe to put in the oven, so I can broil meat and vegetables or bake bread,” she says. The Dutch oven’s domed lid has a stainless steel handle that Godio says is raised enough for her to maintain a good grip. The pot also has a lightly colored interior.

Shape: Round I Sizes: 4.5, 6 and 7 quarts | Oven-safe: Up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit | Stovetop compatibility: All | Dishwasher-safe: Yes, but hand-washing recommended

Three things caught my eye the first time I saw Great Jones’ Dutch oven: its oval shape, large side handles and tall lid handle. Now that I’ve owned the Dutchess for over three years, I can confidently say those three features remain my favorite parts of the pot. I comfortably fit multiple fish filets or a whole chicken inside the oblong vessel, which helps me meal prep or feed a crowd. Food doesn’t stick to The Dutchess’ smooth, lightly-colored interior, in my experience, and I’ve never had issues with staining, even after cooking pasta with marinara sauce, turmeric-filled curry and berry cobbler. The Dutch oven is heavy, however — it weighs 15 pounds with the lid, so keep that in mind when you’re deciding where to store it. You can purchase the Dutchess in five matte colors: Blueberry (blue), Broccoli (green), Mustard (yellow), Taffy (pink), Pepper (black) and Salt (white). Great Jones also makes a 3.5-quart version of its Dutch oven, if you’re looking for a smaller option.

Shape: Oval I Sizes: 6.75 quarts | Oven-safe: Up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher-safe: Yes, but hand-washing recommended

Traces of quartz on this Dutch oven’s rust-, chip- and crack-resistant matte black interior creates a textured surface so food browns quickly, according to Staub. Most Dutch ovens come with domed lids to trap and recirculate steam inside the vessel, but Staub’s has a flat lid with bumps on its interior. I find the unique lid highly effective at keeping condensation inside the Dutch oven when I’m using it; it quickly softens potatoes, squash, carrots and other vegetables when I’m making purees or soups. It’s available in colors like white, gray, lilac and sapphire.

Shape: Round I Sizes: 4, 5.5, 7, 9 and 13.25 quarts | Oven-safe: Up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher-safe: Yes, but hand-washing recommended

Our Place sent me its Cast Iron Perfect Pot to try, which comes with a domed lid that’s designed to self-baste so dishes retain the maximum amount of moisture possible while they’re cooking. Because of this, I find the Dutch oven best for making tender cuts of meat, hearty stews and thick sauces. It has a matte black, textured interior that’s surprisingly easy to scrub food off of. I once browned tofu in it, and some pieces stuck to the bottom. When I was done cooking, however, I filled it with warm water and dish soap, let it sit for 10 minutes and the tofu scraps came right off. Included with the Dutch oven are two silicone grips that cover the handles when they get hot as well as a beechwood scraper that rests on either handle. You can purchase this pot in six colors: Sage (green), Char (black), Blue Salt, Steam (beige), Spice (orange) and Lavender.

One of my favorite things about this pot is that you can pair it with other Our Place accessories like the Cast-Iron Hot Grill, which I also own. To make bread, I put a ball of no-knead dough on the Hot Grill, flip my Perfect Pot over and place it on top. It bakes the bread the same way any Dutch oven would, but since the Hot Grill is shallow, I find it easier to lift a finished loaf off of. You can also pair the Perfect Pot with the brand’s fry shelf and splatter guard.

Shape: Round I Sizes: 5.5 quarts | Oven-safe: Up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher-safe: No, hand-wash only

The interior of this Dutch oven’s lid is designed with pea-sized dimples, which trap steam and return moisture to the food you’re cooking. The vessel — which has a 5-star average rating from 1,260 reviews at Made In — is made in France and has a smooth, lightly colored interior. It can withstand heat up to almost 600 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand — more than any other model on our list. You can purchase it in colors like Harbour Blue, Made In Red, Antique White and Willow Green.

Shape: Round I Sizes: 5.5 and 7.5 quarts | Oven-safe: Up to 580 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher-safe: No, hand-wash only

Frequently asked questions What materials are Dutch ovens usually made from? Dutch ovens are usually made from cast iron, stainless steel or ceramic. Each material offers pros and cons, which we outline below. Cast iron Because cast iron promotes even cooking and temperature distribution better than stainless steel and ceramic, all the experts we spoke to recommend buying a cast iron Dutch oven. Cast iron is quite heavy, though, making it challenging for some to move it around their kitchen. While shopping, you may see Dutch ovens described as being made from “cast iron” and “enameled cast iron.” Both offer the same superior level of heat retention, but enameled cast iron is coated with a thin layer of enamel, so it has a smooth finish and is nonporous. This makes it much easier to clean and take care of, says LaVecchia, and prevents the material from absorbing the flavors and smells of ingredients, according to Garant. Cast iron, on the other hand, does not have that layer of enamel, which is why it’s sometimes referred to as “unfinished.” Thus, it’s porous, rougher in texture and requires regular seasoning to maintain its nonstick properties, says LaVecchia. Stainless steel Stainless steel Dutch ovens are often lower in price compared to cast iron and ceramic Dutch ovens. But the material does not retain heat as well as cast iron, and is not nonstick. While cooking in a stainless steel Dutch oven, the base of the pot is what holds onto heat since it’s closest to the burner, says Garant. Conversely, since cast iron is superior when it comes to conducting heat, it encourages heat to travel up from the pot’s base to its sides, he says. Once it warms up, the whole vessel will conduct the same level of heat, instead of some parts getting hotter than others. This is what experts mean when they talk about even heat distribution. Ceramic Ceramic is lighter than both stainless steel and cast iron, making ceramic Dutch ovens the easiest to move around kitchens. The cons, however, are that lighter materials are more prone to cracking due to abrupt temperature changes or banging. How do you clean a Dutch oven? Cleaning a Dutch oven will depend on what material it's made from. Experts suggest following your product’s care instructions closely. For an enameled cast-iron Dutch oven specifically, be sure to let it cool before you clean it. Even if it’s dishwasher-safe, experts recommend hand-washing it, since dishwasher cycles can wear away at the enamel coating over time. Use dish soap, warm water and a soft sponge or scrubber, and then air dry or dry off with a kitchen towel. Don’t use rough scrubbers like steel wool, as they can scratch the enamel coating. If your Dutch oven stains, you can make a paste out of baking soda to get them out, experts say. What can you make in a Dutch oven? Anything you make in a stockpot, you can make in a Dutch oven — think pastas, rice dishes, soups and stews. Beyond that, Dutch ovens act as slow cookers. They can trap heat and steam inside the vessel, holding food at steady temperatures for long periods of time to let flavors develop. For example, you can slow-cook pulled pork and other types of meat so it’s tender and juicy, says Dourleijn. I also slow-cook desserts like berry, apple and peach cobblers inside my Dutch oven. The heat pulls the fruits’ juices out and helps them release their sugars. LaVecchia says the best way to use a Dutch oven is to begin cooking a dish, like a stew or short rib, on the stovetop and finish it off in the oven. “You can start on the stovetop, sear off your meat, add the vegetables and deglaze all in one pot, and then just transfer the entire pot to the oven,” he says. You can also braise food and roast meat, fish and vegetables in Dutch ovens, as well as use them to bake bread, particularly no-knead loaves. The Dutch oven’s lid traps steam inside the vessel, giving loaves a soft inside and crispy crust.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Atticus Garant is the executive chef at Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

is the executive chef at Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff, Alberta, Canada. Edith Dourleijn is a California-based recipe developer, culinary school graduate, cooking coach and owner of Creative Cook Co, a company that offers virtual cooking classes. She began her food blogging career in the Netherlands in 2006.

is a California-based recipe developer, culinary school graduate, cooking coach and owner of Creative Cook Co, a company that offers virtual cooking classes. She began her food blogging career in the Netherlands in 2006. Chris LaVecchia is a New York-based private chef who specializes in at-home dinner and cocktail parties. He graduated from culinary school in 2005 and worked in restaurants, catering halls and at country clubs before becoming a private chef. In addition to New York clients, LaVecchia also has clients across New Jersey, Connecticut and areas of the Midwest.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at Select who writes about kitchen tools, including cookware sets, meal prep containers, ice cream makers and more. For this article, she interviewed three experts about the best Dutch Ovens on the market and what to look for when shopping for one.

