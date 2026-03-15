As soon as the weather starts hovering in the high 50s, I sleep with a fan blowing on me every single night. In my opinion, the cool breeze and gentle sound of air whirling is the ultimate sleep aid. My fan of choice is the Levoit Tower Fan — and right now it is 27% off, bringing the price down to just under $55.

Deal of the Day

This fan offers five speed settings and 90-degree oscillation. The fan is powerful enough to cool a larger room and can reach up to 25-feet away from wherever it is pointed, according to the brand. You can also choose between four different modes — normal, turbo, auto and advanced sleep (which means the display lights turn off after a few minutes). The fan also has a 12-hour timer and a smart temperature sensor that will amp things up or calm things down depending on the temperature in your room. It also comes with a remote, allowing you to control the settings from bed.

If you’ve used a fan regularly, you know just how dusty they can get. One of my favorite things about this fan is that it has a vented panel in the back that pops off so you can easily clean it.

Why this sale is worth it

27% off

Five different speeds

Oscillates to cool entire room

Easy to clean

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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