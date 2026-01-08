Clip in and improve your ride with these spin shoes

If you are looking for a low-impact cardio workout you can do in any weather, spinning is a great option. While you can mostly wear any kind of shoe when riding an indoor exercise bike, a specialized indoor cycling or spin shoe can lead to a better workout, experts say. That’s because spin shoes physically slot, or clip, into the bike pedals, completely transforming the way the ride feels and the way your body moves.

To help find the best indoor cycling and spin shoes, I spoke with spin instructors to better understand how these shoes affect your workout, how they should fit and which pairs they recommend.

What are spin shoes?

Spin shoes are specifically made for using an indoor exercise bike. They have a stiff, hard-soled bottom that supports the foot’s arches and transfers power more effectively from your foot into the pedal stroke, says Jules Peckinpah, the director of education at CycleBar, an indoor cycling studio with locations nationwide.

The soles of these shoes typically have a slot for a cycling cleat. When you slide that cleat into a compatible bike pedal, you’re connected to the bike, or “clipped-in.” That helps you to engage your muscles while pushing the pedals down and while pulling your feet up, activating the calves, hamstring, glutes and quads, says Peckinpah. Being clipped-in can also be safer when pedaling at a fast cadence because your feet won’t accidentally slip off or slide around the pedals, says Alexa Arent, a senior spin instructor and studio manager at Spin City Massapequa (Arent is also an associate producer for NBC Commerce Studios).

How I picked the best spin shoes

I spoke with spin instructors to better understand how spin shoes can change your experience while cycling indoors. Using their advice as a guideline, I chose shoes based on the following criteria:

Fit: Indoor cycling shoes should fit snug, with little movement or rolling of your foot inside the shoe, experts say. My recommendations come in a range of men’s and women’s sizes, so you can find your ideal fit.

Indoor cycling shoes should fit snug, with little movement or rolling of your foot inside the shoe, experts say. My recommendations come in a range of men’s and women’s sizes, so you can find your ideal fit. Fastening system : Almost all of our top picks have hook and loop straps that make adjusting the fit fast and easy, even while riding.

: Almost all of our top picks have hook and loop straps that make adjusting the fit fast and easy, even while riding. Compatibility: Check what type of cleat your bike’s pedals use — they will take either a parallel, two-bolt cleat (SPD) or a triangle-shaped, three-bolt cleat (Delta/SPD-SL). Most of my top picks are compatible with both types of cleats. Spin shoes don’t typically come with cleats, so you’ll have to buy the right cleat for your bike separately.

The best spin shoes in 2026

My top picks come from expert-recommended cycling brands like Tiem, Shimano and Peloton. I list important details like cleat type and sizes offered in the “What to know” dropdown below each recommendation.

Best overall

Arent recommends these cycling shoes for anyone spinning more than once a week because they do a good job at turning your efforts into speed on the bike. The bottoms are stiff and tough while the upper is breathable and comfortable. Plus, they look a lot like normal street shoes, especially compared to other cycling shoes on the market. The grippy bottoms, slight cushioning and recessed cleat make these shoes easier to walk in and, say, grab a coffee after your workout class.

Expert-pick

Peckinpah has owned over a dozen cycling shoes throughout her career and has loved every pair of Shimano shoes she’s used. She finds these C100s snug and comfortable. The upper is made of a breathable mesh, with additional cutouts for ventilation on the bottom of the shoe, according to the brand. They have one long strap that criss-crosses across the shoe to tighten them, and are compatible with both two-bolt and three-bolt cleats (cleats are sold separately).

Best budget

NBC Select video producer Josh Rios cycles indoors three to four times a week and uses these cycling shoes for all his rides. They are sleek and simple, with a hook and loop strap across the top of the upper. The key feature is the stiff soles, which offer great support across the foot (though the shoe does require some time to break in). Rios never gets arch pain, even when doing intense intervals. They are compatible with two-bolt SPD cleats and three-bolt Delta/SPD-SL cleats.

For indoor and outdoor riding

You can use many clip-in outdoor cycling shoes on indoor exercise bikes since they use the same cleats. These road cycling shoes have a stiff bottom, plus two and three-bolt compatibility. The shoes use a Boa dial fastener, which lets you loosen and tighten the fit by rotating a dial on the side of the shoe. This is easy to adjust while riding in my experience with other cycling shoes that have Boa fasteners.

The Giro Cadets have a breathable upper, but these are still outdoor shoes — they may feel warm compared to indoor shoes with lots of mesh like the Shimano SH-IC100.

For Peloton lovers

If you regularly use a Peloton exercise bike, you may want to pair it with the brand’s own cycling shoe to match. These shoes have two hook and loop straps and one ratcheting clip to make fine adjustments to the fit and feel. Unlike my other picks, these come with three-bolt Delta cleats included.

The shoes are not offered in many half-sizes. If you fall between sizes or have a wider foot, Peloton recommends sizing up.

How to shop for spin shoes

Moving from flat shoes to clip-in spin shoes can completely change your riding experience, according to the experts I spoke to. At the same time, a shoe that’s too tight, stiff or stuffy can make a ride worse. My experts highlighted a few things to keep in mind as you shop.

Proper fit is essential

Like a good pair of running shoes, the best spin shoes have to fit your foot well. They should fit snug, but not so tight that your toes don’t have room to expand or wiggle during the ride, says Peckinpah. They should be firm in the heel area, with little movement or rolling inside the shoe, says Mary Wolff, a fitness trainer at Obé Fitness, an online training platform.

If you are between sizes, Arent recommends going up a half size rather than down, as most shoes have straps or some other mechanism to tighten them.

Don’t forget the cleats

Most spin shoes do not come with cleats (the small metal plates on the bottom of the shoes that clip into the pedals). Check what type of cleat your (or your gym’s) bike has and choose a shoe that will fit that pedal. Cleats are sold by a variety of brands, but Shimano SPD cleats and Look Delta cleats are some of the most popular.

Frequently asked questions How do I clip into a bike? Clipping in and out of an exercise bike takes some practice, according to experts. If you are at an in-person class, ask the instructor before class starts for help, says Peckinpah. To clip-in, align the metal plate on the bottom of the shoe with the matching holes in the pedal. Then, push down and forward, says Wolff. Many indoor cycling bikes have a brake function you can engage by holding down the resistance knob, which keeps the pedals in place and makes it easier to clip in and out, says Peckinham. To unclip from a pedal, simply turn your foot to the side, twisting your heel away from the bike. When should I replace my spin shoes? A good pair of spin shoes can last a long time. Peckinpah, who rides between two and five times a week, usually replaces her shoes every two years, when she feels the arch support starting to lax. Tightening the bolts on the cleats and adjusting their placement should be done more regularly, about once a month.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Jules Peckinpah is the director of education and experience at CycleBar, an indoor cycling studio with locations nationwide. Prior to that, she was a senior master instructor for the brand for eight years.

is the director of education and experience at CycleBar, an indoor cycling studio with locations nationwide. Prior to that, she was a senior master instructor for the brand for eight years. Alexa Arent is a senior spin instructor and studio manager at Spin City Massapequa. (Arent is also an associate producer for NBC Commerce Studios).

is a senior spin instructor and studio manager at Spin City Massapequa. (Arent is also an associate producer for NBC Commerce Studios). Mary Wolff is a fitness trainer at Obé Fitness, a digital training platform.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on fitness trackers, running shoes and workout headphones. I am also a runner and a cyclist, with hundreds of miles logged on my bike and indoor bike trainer. For this piece, I spoke with fitness trainers and instructors to better understand spin shoes, and got their recommendations. I also spoke with NBC Select staffers who spin or cycle regularly.

