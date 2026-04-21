Finding a truly cozy and comfortable blanket that puts you at ease during the busiest weeks and also doesn’t cost a fortune is hard. Lola Blankets has some of NBC Select editors’ favorites blankets, and though they can be quite the splurge, we think they’re worth it. And right now, the popular, ultra-soft blankets are on sale.

The brand has blankets of all sizes available in all sorts of styles, textures and prints for up to 50 percent off with the code SPRING50.

Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, Lola Blankets are known for their extremely soft and smooth, bubbly knit texture. The brand uses a hand-crafted technique for producing and dyeing the blankets, so each blanket is different. I tested out one of the blankets myself and was so surprised at how much softer and cozier it felt compared to similar options. NBC Select editor Mili Godio has a Lola Blanket and loves its incredibly comforting feel.

“I’ve tested a good amount of throw blankets, but Lola takes the crown as the softest and most comfortable one,” she says. “It’s incredibly soft and the large size is perfect to snuggle while I sleep or watch TV. Best of all, it doesn’t lose that signature softness after washing it. I have three blankets and genuinely can’t get enough.”

The blanket, which is available in small (30 x 36 in.), medium (50 x 60 in.), large (60 x 72 in.) and the Lola XL (80 x 90 in.), is machine washable in cold water but must be air dried. The blankets also don’t shed, are double hemmed and they’re made from a proprietary faux fur. Lola Blankets are available in dozens of colors and prints.

Why this deal is worth it

This deal is worth it because although Lola Blankets are super popular, they’re also expensive, upwards of $325. It’s rare to find them half off, which means they’re likely to sell out quickly. Plus, the blankets are machine washable.

Half off with code SPRING50

Great Mother’s Day or housewarming gift

Machine washable

Ultra-soft texture

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I also write about home and kitchen appliances, cleaning and other home and lifestyle products. I’ve written about sales at Home Depot, Amazon, Lowe’s and more.

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