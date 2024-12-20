Nothing satisfies me quite the same way as my favorite blanket when it gets chilly outside. While comforters, duvets and quilts make a bed feel complete, the best blankets go the extra mile when you just want to keep you warm while on the couch, at work or sitting outside during a game.

With that in mind, I spoke with textile experts to learn more about what qualities make a truly great blanket. Below, I break their shopping guidance and include some top-rated options, as well as recommendations from NBC Select staff.

SKIP AHEAD How I picked the best blankets | The best blankets in 2024 | How to shop for blankets | Why trust NBC Select?

How I picked the best blankets

When making this list, I spoke with textile experts about what the most important features to look for in a good blanket:

Material: As with any type of bedding, blankets come in many materials, with wool being the most traditional since it’s very warm, according to Preeti Arya, a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology. You can also find popular options made of natural materials (cotton, linen, cashmere), synthetic materials (acrylic) and polyester (fleece, microfiber, flannel). These materials have different textures, insulating properties, care instructions and price points. High-quality wool and cashmere, made from natural fibers, tend to be more expensive, while synthetic fabrics like fleece and microfiber are more affordable. I included blankets of the aforementioned materials and weaves on this list.

As with any type of bedding, blankets come in many materials, with wool being the most traditional since it’s very warm, according to Preeti Arya, a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology. You can also find popular options made of natural materials (cotton, linen, cashmere), synthetic materials (acrylic) and polyester (fleece, microfiber, flannel). These materials have different textures, insulating properties, care instructions and price points. High-quality wool and cashmere, made from natural fibers, tend to be more expensive, while synthetic fabrics like fleece and microfiber are more affordable. I included blankets of the aforementioned materials and weaves on this list. Insulation: According to Arya, the best blankets for warmth tend to be made from plants (like bamboo) or animal fleece. Organic, fiber-based blankets, especially woven and then felted wool blankets, are ideal for maintaining warmth. With that in mind, I made sure to include synthetic blankets and ones made from organic materials like cotton, wool and silk.

According to Arya, the best blankets for warmth tend to be made from plants (like bamboo) or animal fleece. Organic, fiber-based blankets, especially woven and then felted wool blankets, are ideal for maintaining warmth. With that in mind, I made sure to include synthetic blankets and ones made from organic materials like cotton, wool and silk. Size: Blankets don’t always come in mattress sizes — they often come with particular dimensions listed in the product description. Most of the blankets on this list come in at least two or more sizes. Keep in mind where you plan to use it as well as who will use it so you can find a proportionate one.

Blankets don’t always come in mattress sizes — they often come with particular dimensions listed in the product description. Most of the blankets on this list come in at least two or more sizes. Keep in mind where you plan to use it as well as who will use it so you can find a proportionate one. Maintenance: Arya also recommends keeping laundry cycles in mind when choosing a blanket, especially since many aren’t machine-washable. “Maintenance requires dry cleaning occasionally and storage in airtight bags when not in use,” she says in regard to organic material. Synthetic materials tend to be easier to take care of and clean, but they aren’t as eco-friendly as materials such as wool, according to Arya.

The best blankets in 2024

All of the blankets below have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon or 100 reviews or more on their brand sites. I also included items that are direct recommendations from NBC Select staff or are from brands we regularly cover.

Brooklinen sent me a sample of this windowpane-style wool throw blanket to test, and it’s now my go-to, cozy blanket when I’m feeling chilly at work. It has an amazing forest green color with a subtle, plaid-like design on it that I love. The best part: It’s incredibly soft and feels plush against my skin. Made from alpaca wool, it doesn’t shed much, and the fringe on the ends adds a classic flare, too. While I use it to stay warm in the office, it’s also a good size for being cozy on a sofa or ottoman beside a fire.

Brooklinen’s throw blanket is extremely fuzzy and warm, in my experience. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Material: alpaca fibers | Maintenance: dry-clean only | Size: 50 x 70 in.

Best plush blanket: Cozy Earth Cuddle Blanket

Cozy Earth Cuddle Blanket $360.00 at Cozy Earth What we like Super plush feel

Thick texture Something to note May be too warm for some

This Cuddle blanket from Cozy Earth has an extremely plush pile covering, making it particularly warm and fuzzy. With a 4.9-star average rating from 177 reviews on Cozy Earth, this blanket comes in a regular and oversized design and four colors. Though you can machine wash it in cold water on a delicate cycle, the brand recommends line drying it or getting it dry cleaned for long-term care.

Material: polyester | Maintenance: machine wash in cold water | Size: 60 x 50 in., 80 x 60 in.

Best blanket under $50: Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket $43.99 $49.99 at Amazon What we like Dual materials

Many sizes available

Machine washable Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Nothing to note at this timeThis reversible blanket has fleece material on one side and sherpa on the other, so you can sleep with either side facing outward, depending only on your preference. It’s available in more than 20 colors and you can get it in sizes fit for a twin, queen, king or California king mattress, as well as a smaller one for keeping on a sofa. It also has a 4.7-star average rating from 86,987 reviews on Amazon.

Material: polyester (fleece and sherpa) | Maintenance: machine wash | Size: 50 x 60 in., 60 x 80 in., 90 x90 in., 108 x 90 in. and 112 x 98 in.

Best cashmere blanket: Quince Mongolian Cashmere Throw Quince

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Throw $129.90 at Quince What we like Ultra soft cashmere

Fringed ends

Two sizes available Something to note Hand-wash only

As someone who regularly reports on bedding and textiles, I can say that cashmere, made from the fleece of goats rather than sheep, is the caviar of woven materials since it’s extremely soft and velvety. This option from Quince has four inches of fringe on the ends and comes in two sizes. The brand recommends hand-washing only with mild detergent and laying out to dry.

Material: cashmere | Maintenance: hand-wash only in cold water | Size: 50 x 60 in., 60 x 80 in.

Best design-forward blanket: Dusen Dusen Striped Throw Blanket

“I’m obsessed with this blanket,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “It’s the pride and joy of my apartment. The different color stripes are obviously a big design statement, but I love it. It’s quite heavy so it almost feels like a weighted blanket sometimes. I just throw it on and instantly feel warmer and snuggly. My only complaint is that sometimes my nails get caught on it, which is such a bummer. I just make sure I’m super careful with it when I use it.”

Material: 100% cotton | Maintenance: machine wash, tumble dry | Size: 50 x 70 in.

Best plaid blanket: L.L. Bean Washable Plaid Throw Blanket

This wool plaid throw, which has a 4.6-star average rating from 247 reviews on L.L. Bean comes in four colorways, each with a three-inch fringe on the ends. It’s machine washable and you can also add a monogram to it , including a single letter, initials or a full first name so it also makes a great gift.

Material: wool | Maintenance: machine wash | Size: 54 x 60 in.

If you prefer the look and feel of a waffle-knit fabric, consider this throw blanket, which has a 4.7-star average rating from 2,428 reviews at Boll & Branch. Made from long-staple cotton (which has longer fibers than more common cotton), the blanket is soft, breathable and durable. It’s pre-shrunk, and the brand recommends machine washing it in cold water with similar colors.

Material: long-staple cotton | Maintenance: machine wash in cold water | Size: twin, full/queen and king/California king

Best cotton blanket: Brooklinen Grid Knit Cotton Throw Blanket

Recommended by NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, this grid-knit throw blanket from Brooklinen is perfect for staying cozy and warm, regardless of the time of day. “I’m deeply in love with this Brooklinen blanket and I use it every single day,” she says. “I like that it’s textured, which gives it some visual appeal when I drape it over my couch, and it’s not too thick or heavy, so it never makes me overheat. It’s gotten softer and softer over time, too. It’s machine-washable in cold water with similar colors, according to Brooklinen.

Material: cotton | Maintenance: machine wash in cold water | Size: 50 x 70 in.

Malin and her cats love laying with the Brooklinen grid-knit throw blanket on her sofa. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best blanket under $100: Ugg Whitecap Plush Reversible Throw Blanket

The Ugg Whitecap blanket is made of polyester and has a plush feel, according to the brand. Recommended by NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez, this blanket is available in multiple earthy tones, machine washable in cold water and safe for tumble-drying on low. Since it’s reversible, it has a cozy plush material on one side and flannel on the other. Alvarez got it in 2019 and it’s been her most used blanket since. “A years of using it, its plush and soft feeling have held up extremely well and I never want to use anything else,” she says.

Material: polyester | Maintenance: machine wash in cold water | Size: 50 x 70 in.

Best weighted blanket: Bearaby Cotton Weighted Blanket

Bearaby Cotton Weighted Blanket $199.00 at Bearaby What we like Helps with sleep

Extra-soft feel

Made of sustainable cotton Something to note Knitted texture

Weighted blankets can help you relax before bed — their gentle pressure increases your levels of melatonin and serotonin, according to NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio, who previously reported on their benefits. This textured option from Bearaby helps decrease anxiety and prevent waking up randomly in the middle of the night, according to the brand. It’s made of pre-washed long-staple cotton, which makes it especially soft, and it only uses sustainable fabric to give the blanket weight, according to Bearaby. It’s available in 10-, 15-, 20- and 25-pound options.

Material: long-staple cotton | Maintenance: machine wash in cold water and lay out to dry | Size: 40 x 64 in., 40 x 72 in., 45 x 72 in. and 48 x 72 in.

Most giftable blanket: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

This blanket comes recommended by NBC Select managing editor Leah Ginsberg, who says that she and her cats can’t resist cuddling with it, which is why she bought two of them. Made from 100% polyester, this blanket resists shrinking, pilling and wrinkling, according to the brand, and it comes in muted tones.

Material: polyester | Maintenance: machine wash | Size: 54 x 72 in.

Ginsberg owns two of the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic throw blankets, and says that her cats love using them too. Courtesy Leah Ginsberg

Best blanket for kids: The Company Store Company Kids Plush Character Throw

This fun throw blanket is ideal for kids who love themed bedding, especially ones with animals. The blanket, which has a 4.9-star average rating from 256 reviews at The Company Store, works as a blanket and a hoodie with three-dimensional appliqués resembling lions, bears, cats and foxes. This way, they can wear it while sitting or sleeping.

Material: polyester fleece | Maintenance: machine wash in cold water | Size: 45 x 60 in.

How to shop for blankets

There are a few important factors to remember when deciding on a blanket, whether you plan on getting it for yourself or someone else. The experts I spoke with recommend you consider the following before buying:

Determine sleep type

Similar to choosing bed sheets, picking a good blanket means considering what type of sleeper you are, particularly whether you tend to run hot, cold or somewhere in between, according to Deborah Young, an author, educator and textile consultant. Some materials, while soft, insulate more heat than others, so if you’re a hot sleeper, a blanket made entirely of wool may not be as good of an option for you as something more breathable like cotton. Conversely, if you’re a cold sleeper, you might benefit from something heavier, such as a weighted blanket, according to Young.

Choose a material

Wool is by far the most common material for blankets, according to Young. That said, “wool has its inherent issues, like shrinkage, itching and scratching,” she says. “And it depends on the quality of the wool.” Because of this, wool blankets are commonly not machine washable and are more labor-intensive to take care of. This is something to consider if you want warmth without demanding care. Synthetic materials (such as fleece) are better if you want something machine-washable.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about bedding, including electric blankets, bamboo sheets and the best mattresses for side sleepers. I spoke with multiple textile experts for their guidance on blankets for this story and included direct recommendations for blankets NBC Select editors have tested themselves.

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