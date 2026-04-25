Straight talk: Good sneakers aren’t cheap. So, when a trusted brand has a sale, it’s smart to pay attention. Right now, New Balance has a sale on a number of lifestyle sneakers that can also be worn for things like basketball, skateboarding and beyond. In fact, you can find pairs for as low as $60. Check out some of the best deals below.

The best sneakers on sale at New Balance

These unisex sneakers are technically made for skateboarding, though they also make for great casual weekend shoes. They have a low profile and a suede upper and, currently, two colors are on sale — white with black and blue detailing and black with orange, gray and cream detailing. The shoes also offer good arch support and a wide toe box.

Inspired by classic tennis shoes, these sneakers are also great for skateboarding. Not a skateboarder? Pair them with jeans or a pair of joggers for a casual vibe. The sneakers have a canvas and suede upper and cushioned midsole for comfort.

Wear these sneakers in day-to-day life, for walks or even a game of basketball. They have a soft rubber outsole for flexibility and a highly cushioned insole for comfort. The shoe also has suede overlays for durability and style.

Slightly futuristic looking, these sneakers have deep treads for traction and a highly cushioned sole to keep you comfortable if you wear them for long periods of time. They also have a padded collar at the ankle and the upper is made from mesh and synthetic overlays.

More New Balance sneakers on sale

Why this sale is worth it

Up to 28% off

Trusted brand

Styles for men and women

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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