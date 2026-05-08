The Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush topped our list of best electric toothbrushes, with dentists recommending it for its ability to remove plaque effectively. It has nearly 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon ,and right now the toothbrush is 32 percent off, bringing the price down to $34.

Find out more about why experts — and our editors — endorse it.

Deal of the day

There is a good reason this electric model made our list of best electric toothbrushes — it is both affordable and effective. The toothbrush has built-in safety measures to protect your teeth and gums and to help you get the ultimate cleaning. It automatically runs for two minutes, the dentist-recommended amount of time you should spend brushing, and if you apply too much pressure, the brush will vibrate (and emit a sound) to let you know you should ease up.

With only two intensity settings, it’s simple to use and perfect for someone not looking for something too high-tech (read: overly complicated). It has a slim, ergonomic handle, providing a comfortable grip. The toothbrush also comes with one of the brand’s Optimal Plaque Control brush heads and replacements are available in packs of three. One charge gives you up to two weeks of battery life, according to the brand, so you can travel with it and not need to juice it up mid-trip.

Right now, this toothbrush is on sale for 32 percent off its typical retail price of $50, bringing it down to less than $35.

Why this sale is worth it

32% off

16,000 5-star ratings

Dentist-recommended

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including beauty, wellnessand tech. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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