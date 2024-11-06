We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often should you wash your hair and more.

Regarding your health, one of the most important daily habits to adhere to is brushing your teeth. That’s because this practice can remove plaque and bacteria — both of which can wreak havoc on your mouth and overall health if left to fester. In fact, dentists we spoke with said that not brushing your teeth regularly and properly can lead to cavities, gum disease and even more serious issues like cardiovascular problems.

But simply running a toothbrush over your teeth quickly is not good enough. If you want to do everything you can to maintain good mouth health, there is a right way to brush your teeth. To help you get the job done properly, we asked dentists for their top tips — including the tools you need and how to do it. Here’s what they said.

What you need to brush your teeth

When you think of brushing your teeth, a good toothbrush and some toothpaste is probably what comes to mind. But, according to experts, floss and mouthwash are also super necessary to keep your teeth and gums clean. Below is what you should look for when shopping for key toothbrushing tools.

Toothbrush: “I regularly see patients who show signs of tooth and gum abrasion from overly aggressive brushing,” says Dr. Scott Cardall, owner and orthodontist at Orem Orthodontics in Utah. “Hard-bristled toothbrushes can increase the risk of these abrasions.” So, whether you opt for a regular toothbrush or an electronic version, Cardall suggests focusing on those with soft bristles.

How to brush your teeth properly

You have your tools, now you’re ready to brush. The truth is, dentists don’t agree on the “right” way to brush. “There’s an ongoing debate about the correct order for flossing, brushing, and using mouthwash,” says Cardall. “Some people believe that flossing first, followed by brushing and then mouthwash, provides the best results. Others believe flossing should come after brushing.”

Gupta recommends brushing first, followed by flossing and then using mouthwash. “This sequence is important because brushing removes plaque and food particles from the teeth before flossing cleans between them. Finishing with mouthwash helps kill bacteria and freshen breath, creating a comprehensive oral hygiene routine that minimizes the risk of cavities and gum disease.”

Tips for brushing

If you want to achieve optimal results, you should brush your teeth morning and night for at least two minutes each time, says Cardall. But if you eat sticky foods or have the time for a midday brush, you should definitely add another session to your routine.

In terms of brushing, Cardall and Gupta suggest holding your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to your gum line. “Then, use gentle circular strokes along the outer surfaces of your teeth and applying only gentle pressure to prevent recession of the gums and tooth abrasion,” says Cardall. “It’s also important to brush all outer, inner, and chewing surfaces, as well as your tongue to get rid of any bacteria buildup.”

Exactly how to floss

You don’t have to floss every time you brush your teeth, but experts recommend doing it once a day. “It helps to remove plaque and food particles in areas between the teeth that aren’t easily accessible by a toothbrush,” says Cardall.

If you use regular floss, gently slide it between your teeth using a slow sawing motion, says Gupta. “Then, curve the floss around each tooth in a C-shape to help clean the sides effectively. It’s also essential to use a clean section of floss for each tooth to avoid redistributing bacteria.”

