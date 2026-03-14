These days, it feels like there is a new (sometimes silly) holiday to celebrate every day — World Dracula Day, I’m looking at you. Well, some would argue that today is another one of those days. It’s officially Pi Day. And if you’re not familiar with the holiday, that’s okay — you don’t have to know anything about Pi to take advantage of all the deals available today.

Pi Day is the annual celebration of the mathematical constant known as Pi. The holiday was founded in 1988 and it is held on March 14 as a nod to the first three numbers of Pi — 3, 1, 4. Though there are no official ways to celebrate the day, many bakeries and pizzerias (places that can play on the words Pi and pie) have Pi Day deals. But food isn’t the only thing on sale.

I scoured the internet and found 314 top deals (you get it) across beauty, apparel, tech, home and kitchen and wellness, and I’m sharing the best 50 below. And while they’re not all officially connected to Pi Day, I think saving up to 64 percent on popular brands is indisputably good math.

The best Pi Day beauty deals

This face sunscreen from EltaMD is a favorite amongst NBC Select staffers because it’s lightweight, oil-free and contains niacinamide to nourish as it protects. It has SPF 46 and even though it is a mineral sunscreen, it doesn’t leave a white cast on skin. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio has sensitive skin, and says this is the only formula she uses that doesn’t cause irritation. It’s also worth noting that this sunscreen has more than 53,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

More beauty deals to shop on Pi Day

The best Pi Day apparel deals

At 52 percent off, this sneaker is a true Pi Day steal. The rocker-shaped sole of this running shoe helps propel you forward, while a thick foam sole gives you plenty of cushioning as your foot hits the ground, according to the brand. These shoes also have a gusseted tongue for a smooth, seamless fit.

More apparel deals to shop on Pi Day

The best Pi Day tech deals

As the weather warms, having a reliable Bluetooth speaker you can bring outside with you is clutch. This one offers up to 14 hours of battery life on a full charge, has a water- and dustproof design and can be linked with other speakers for a surround sound feel. It also comes with a carabiner clip to easily hook it on your golf bag, picnic bag or any bag when you are on the go.

More tech deals to shop on Pi Day

The best Pi Day home deals

This vacuum works on carpets, hardwood and tile and has an LED headlight to help you easily identify the tiniest dust and dirt particles. The swivel head easily navigates around corners and furniture and the battery runs for 40 minutes on a full charge. You can also convert it to a smaller handheld vacuum when you need to clean furniture, stairs and counter tops.

More home and kitchen deals to shop on Pi Day

The best Pi Day wellness deals

Move over, Stanley — Owala is quickly becoming a go-to amongst the reusable water bottle crowd and this is the brand’s most popular option. The bottle holds 30 ounces of liquid and has dual-wall insulation to help keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. When it comes to drinking, you can either swig from the spout or sip from the built-in straw. Today, the green color is on sale.

More wellness deals to shop on Pi Day

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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