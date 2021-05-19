Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Whether you’re always on the go or just like to stay hydrated, a reusable water bottle is a good way to keep track of your water intake, especially if you’re trying to hit daily goals. A reusable water bottle can also save you money and help the environment: 481.6 billion plastic water bottles are used every year, and only 9% of those are recycled, according to the nonprofit organization Habits of Waste.

To help you choose the best water bottle, Select consulted experts to break down the different types of water bottles on the market and rounded up some top-rated reusable picks.

The best reusable water bottles in 2022

We focused on vacuum insulated water bottles, which are designed to retain cold temperatures for up to 24 hours. Based on expert advice, most of the water bottles we recommend are stainless steel, but we also included a few that are plastic or glass. Most of the water bottles we recommend have several lid options to choose from, as well.

The Hydro Flask comes in four sizes (20 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces and 64 ounces) and can be customized with different caps and lids like a Press-In Lid (that slides open and shut) and a Flex Cap (that twists on and off). The stainless steel water bottle is made with the brand’s TempShield double wall vacuum insulation that, according to the brand, helps keep your water cold for up to 24 hours and your hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours. I have a pretty big water bottle collection, including multiple Hydro Flasks, and I am amazed every time my ice stays intact for several hours. The bottle is dishwasher-safe, too — I wash mine on the top rack and haven’t had any issues.

Yeti is a pioneer in the cooler space, so it’s not surprising that the brand also makes great water bottles. Available in eight sizes, the Yeti Rambler Water Bottle uses double wall vacuum insulation that works with both hot and cold drinks, and every part of the water bottle is dishwasher-safe, says the brand. If you don’t like the screw-on lid it comes with, you can buy several other types separately. Select editorial operations associate Rebecca Rodriguez, who self-identifies as a clutz, has this water bottle and said the Straw Cap has prevented many a spill.

I have quite a few S’well in my water bottle collection. They come in several fun colors and patterns, are made of durable stainless steel and can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. The bottles come in three sizes — 9 ounces, 17 ounces and 25 ounces — and you can also shop S’ip by S’well, a more affordable line of 15-ounce bottles. The S’well is not dishwasher-safe, but you can purchase a cleaning brush to get inside the bottle when you hand wash it.

I’ve been using the W&P Porter Insulated Bottle at home almost exclusively since the company sent me one to try. The double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel bottle keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours or cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand — I often leave ice water in mine overnight, and some of the cubes are still intact when I wake up. The bottle has a wide-mouth opening that makes it easy to take big sips and add ice to cold beverages. When it’s time to clean the bottle, I throw it in the dishwasher — every part is dishwasher-safe. This water bottle is available in three sizes: 12 ounces, 16 ounces and 20 ounces.

This dishwasher-safe stainless steel water bottle keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours thanks to its double wall vacuum insulation, according to Takeya. It has a leak-proof spout lid that’s easy to sip on the go and comes in four sizes: 18 ounces, 24 ounces, 32 ounces and 40 ounces. The brand says that the bottle comes with a lifetime warranty.

According to ThermoFlask, this double wall vacuum insulated bottle can keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours. It comes with two lids — a Chug Lid that twists off and a Straw Lid that pops open — and is available in four sizes: 18 ounces, 24 ounces, 32 ounces and 40 ounces. If you don’t like the Chug Lid or the Straw Lid, ThermoFlask sells other lids separately, including a Spout Lid and a Travel Mug Lid.

LARQ’s water bottle is equipped with UV-C light sanitizing technology. UV-C light sanitizers “kill microbes quickly,” Philip Tierno, PhD, clinical professor in the department of pathology at New York University Langone Medical Center, previously told us in our tech sanitation guide. The LARQ technology sanitizes the bottle every two hours and eliminates up to 99% of bacteria and viruses, according to the brand. The stainless steel bottle is also double wall vacuum insulated to keep water cold for up to 24 hours, the brand says. LARQ makes a more affordable Filtered Water Bottle, as well, which uses a portable filtration system.

Available in sizes ranging from 14 ounces to 128 ounces and with different lids to choose from, the Simple Modern water bottle is highly customizable. It’s made of stainless steel and features double wall vacuum insulation to keep your drinks cold, though the brand doesn’t recommend using it with hot or carbonated beverages.

RTIC’s stainless steel, double wall vacuum insulated water bottle can hold ice for up to 24 hours, according to the brand, and comes in three sizes — 16 ounces, 20 ounces and 26 ounces. RTIC sells several different types of lids for the water bottle, including a Pull Top Lid and a Flip Top Lid. It also makes a Water Bottle Brush to clean your bottle.

This dishwasher-safe plastic water bottle from Camelback has double wall vacuum insulation to both maintain your water’s temperature and prevent condensation, according to the brand. The cap features a drink-through straw as well as a carrying handle, and the brand says the lid is leak-proof when the straw is down.

Combining the benefits of both glass and metal, this 18-ounce water bottle from Purist has a double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel interior with an unbreakable glass finish that keeps your water away from the metal to prevent any weird taste, according to the brand. Purist says that the bottle can keep liquids hot for up to 12 hours or cold for up to 24 hours. In addition to the Element Top (which is a screw-on), the brand also sells a Union Top (with a drinking spout) and a Scope Top (which you rotate to let different amounts of liquid out).

How to shop for a water bottle

If the only thing you really need your water bottle to do is hold water, then pretty much any type will suffice. However, if factors like temperature control, durability and ease of use are important to you, then you’ll want to consider each water bottle’s material and lid type when buying.

Material

Water bottles are typically made with three main types of materials: metal, plastic and glass. Steve Whitworth, director of product at RTIC Outdoors, helped break down some of the major pros and cons of each.

Metal water bottles are the most common and the most popular. These bottles are vacuum insulated, which means they “keep contents hot or cold for many hours,” Whitworth explained. They tend to be relatively lightweight and durable, and unlike glass and plastic, condensation doesn’t form. However, these water bottles are often the most expensive. Still, “stainless steel is nearly indestructible and cannot be beaten,” Whitworth said. Plastic water bottles are the most lightweight and they’re generally pretty durable and easy to clean. However, they’re usually not insulated and tend to have condensation issues, which can make the water bottle both wet and slippery. You also can’t use plastic water bottles with hot liquids — the bottle could warp or even melt. Glass water bottles are often dishwasher-safe, making them easy to clean. However, like plastic bottles, glass water bottles are not insulated and can’t be used with hot liquids. Glass also tends to be heavy and delicate — if you’re prone to dropping things, this probably isn’t the best option.

Lid type

There are many different water bottle lid types, and depending on the water bottle you get, you may be able to buy several lids to match your needs. According to Whitworth, three of the most common lids are flip-back lids, flip-up straw lids and screw-on lids — each has benefits, so it just depends what you’re using your water bottle for.

Flip-back lids provide a tight seal to prevent leakage, Whitworth said. “They also have a higher volume flow and are perfect for when [you’re] taking a break from activities,” he noted. Flip-up straw lids are a good choice if you use your water bottle on the go or when you’re working out. “You do not need to lift them above your head [and] they keep … the cold in,” Whitworth said. Screw-on lids allow the most water flow, according to Whitworth. They offer a tight seal to avoid any spillage, making them a good option if you need to keep your water bottle in your purse or backpack.

