If vacuuming is one of your least favorite household tasks, then this deal’s for you. Right now, the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum is 53 percent off.

This model is the ultimate in set-it-and-forget it and has the ability to keep your floors clean without you needing to think about it. It typically costs $599, but with this deal it’s just $280 (yes, you save more than $300).

Deal of the day

This vacuum offers precision home mapping, which means that it quickly figures out the layout of your space to clean it in an efficient way — complete with object detection even in the dark. You can use voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control it or set it up to run at specific times through the Shark app. The vacuum moves in a grid-like pattern so it passes over the same area multiple times to ensure it doesn’t leave anything behind.

It has powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll that works on both carpets and hard floors, according to the brand. Many shoppers love that it can go under beds and small spaces other vacuums can’t reach to pick up pet hair and dust.

This Shark vacuum empties into the bagless base, which holds up to 60 days worth of dirt and debris before you need to empty it. When the battery gets low, the robot vacuum will return to the base to charge and then automatically resume where it left off to finish cleaning.

Why this sale is worth it

Save over $300

Trusted brand

High-tech model

Self-emptying canister

Good for pet hair

Comes with a two-year warranty

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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