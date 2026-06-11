OG Anunoby’s preferred Skechers SKX Nexus and other basketball shoes are BOGO 50% off right now

While Sketchers may not be the first sneaker brand that comes to mind when most people think of basketball, it’s the shoe of choice for Knicks’ forward guard OG Anunoby. In fact, the Skechers ambassador (since 2025) was wearing a pair of custom Skechers SKX Nexus PE sneakers when he made the game-winning tip-in during game four of the finals. Right now, Skechers is having a buy one, get one 50% off sale on tons of athletics and casual sneakers, including their basketball sneakers.

With the hype, intensity and excitement around the NBA Finals, a lot of us at team NBC Select are thinking it might be time to buy a pair of basketball shoes. Learn more and find our top picks below, and grab yours soon because they’re selling out by the minute.

Both the SKX Nexus and SKX Reign (below) are the shoes of choice for Sketchers athlete OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks. The Nexus is a lightweight, low-top basketball sneaker that’s fast and breathable. Plus it’s $100, less than much of the competition.

Why this deal is worth it

Buy one get one 50% off is a big deal for sneakers since they wear out and you need multiple pairs

Over 1,200 sneakers are included in the BOGO offer, including basketball sneakers

Other Sketchers sneakers to shop now

These shoes are also part of Sketchers’ buy one get one 50% off sale.

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Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, the outdoors and deals, including stories on fitness trackers, workout headphones and running shoes. For this piece, I checked Sketchers prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deals.

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