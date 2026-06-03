Target just announced the dates for its upcoming annual Target Circle Week sale, also referred to as Target Circle Deal Days. The sales event takes place from Tuesday, June 23 through Friday, June 26 — the same time as Amazon Prime Day, which is four days long again and in June, instead of July this year.

Also similar to Amazon Prime Day, Target Circle Week typically happens twice a year: once in the summer and once in the fall, traditionally October. Additionally, you must have a Target Circle or Target Circle 360 membership to access the deals. Target Circle Deal Days will have some of the retailer’s best discounts, including up to 45% on kitchen appliances, vacuums, beauty products, apparel, outdoor items and more.

Below, I talk more about all of the important details you’ll want to know , including all of the benefits of Target’s loyalty programs.

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When is Target Circle Week 2026?

Target Circle Week, also known as Target Circle Deal Days, will run from Tuesday, June 23 until Friday, June 26, which is the same time as Amazon Prime Day this year.

Do you need a Target Circle membership to shop deals from Target Circle Week (Target Circle Deal Days)?

Yes, Target Circle Deal Days discounts are exclusive to people with Target Circle and Target Circle 360 memberships, which are a part of Target’s loyalty program. While Target Circle is free, Target Circle 360 costs $99 a year. Eligible shoppers, such as teachers, students, people in the military and people enrolled in some government assistance programs can sign up for a discounted membership for just $4.99 a month. While both memberships grant access to Target Circle Deal Days, only 360 members have access to the deals a day early.

What’s the difference between Target Circle and Target Circle 360?

Target Circle gives you access to exclusive deals and earns 1% in Target Circle points for your wallet in the Target app. Target Circle also offers access to select sales at partner retailers, including Sephora and Ulta.

Target Circle 360 gives you the same benefits of a free Target Circle membership, plus the following:

Access to deals during Target Circle Week (Target Circle Deal Days) 24 hours early, so discounts would begin on June 22 instead of June 23

An extra 30-day long return window (in addition to the usual 90 days)

Same-day delivery, sometimes within one hour

Free delivery on orders greater than $35

Free two-day shipping on select items

What deals will be available for Target Circle Week (Target Circle Deal Days)?

Target Circle Deal Days will have deals on kitchen appliances, apparel, cleaning products and appliances, including vacuums, outdoor items, beauty products and more. There will also be deals from premium brands like Bissell, Cuisinart, Ninja, Jansport and Sharpie, and Target brands like Casaluna, Universal Thread and Threshold. Additionally, Target will have daily deal drops of up to 40% throughout the sale.

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily, and weekly sales events, including Target Circle Week. Additionally, I’ve written about home sales from Home Depot, Wayfair, Lowe’s and more.

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