Want to spruce up your outdoor space but have a limited budget? No problem! Right now, Walmart is having a secret patio and garden sale and you have to find a number of items marked down by 50 percent. For those who are really pinching pennies, there are even a significant number of items on sale for under $25. To help you shop, I looked through over 1,000 items to find the very best deals currently available. To narrow down the list, I focused on items under $25 so that people with all different kinds of budgets can participate.

The best patio and garden deals from Walmart

Keeping pretty pots of flowers around your house and patio is a great way to make your face feel more festive. This potting mix can promote plant growth and encourage more blooms, according to Miracle-Gro. One 25-quart bag is enough to fill three 10-inch pots.

Use this in your backyard to add a little shade or fold it up and bring it to the beach with you. It has an adjustable tilt for customized shade and the actual umbrella offers just under eight feet of coverage. The umbrella also comes with a detachable anchor made to secure it in the sand.

Don’t let mosquitoes ruin your outdoor fun. This set comes with two citronella candles. The candles are made from soy wax, which is known to last a long time. And they have three wicks for maximum effect. The candles are encased in a metal bucket that looks nice sitting on a tableau porch railing.

Connect this attachment to your hose before connecting your hose to a sprinkler. The device serves as a timer, turning the water on for the pre-selected amount of time. This can be particularly helpful during heat waves, when you may need to water your garden or lawn for extended periods of time. The time has a IP55 waterproof rating and a cover over the battery pack to prevent water from damaging this area. You can set the timer anywhere between one minute to 24 hours.

Invite feathered friends to your yard with this hummingbird feeder. The plastic design is lightweight, making it easy to hang. It also holds up to 25 ounces of nectar to attract hummingbirds and has four bee-resistant ports for the birds to feed from. It also comes with a S-hook attachment so you can hang it right away.

More patio and garden deals from Walmart

33% off My Texas House 8” Potter

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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