Even the cleanest homes have their fair share of messes and every so often flying pests make their way in. For a lot of people, mosquitoes, which sometimes carry deadly diseases, become a major problem. Getting rid of mosquitoes at home isn’t just about finding the best products to kill them, but it’s also about using the right methods to stop them from coming inside in the first place.

With this in mind, I talked to pest control experts to learn how to get rid of mosquitoes at home, keep them away all year and prevent bites. Below, I include our experts’ guidance and product recommendations for making the task easier.

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The best products for getting rid of mosquitoes

All of the products below are highly rated on Amazon and have a perfect five-star rating from well over 3,000 shoppers, and at least a four-star average rating from 5,000 or more shoppers.

Summit Mosquito Dunks $ 8.58 $ 10.99 Amazon Now 22% off What to know What we like Works for up to 30 days

For up to 100 square feet

Non-toxic to pets Something to note Doesn’t kill adult mosquitoes

Both Shannon Sked, an entomologist and national technical director at Orkin, and Gil Bloom, the president at Standard Pest Management recommended using mosquito dunks as one of the best remedies for preventing mosquitoes from taking over your home. Mosquito dunks are small round rings that you put in water, including bird baths, flower pots and ponds, that dissolve and release chemicals that kill mosquito larvae.

This set includes six dunks, each of which works for at least 30 days and works for up to 100 square feet, according to the brand. Shoppers also love that though they kill mosquito larvae, the dunks aren’t toxic to other animals, which makes them safe to use in water troughs, such as for horses.

This device from Thermacell sort of creates a force field for a small area to repel mosquitoes. It’s rechargeable, runs on a lithium ion battery and releases a chemical that repels mosquitoes for up to 20 feet, according to the brand. It’s about the size of a stemless wine glass and includes a USB-C cable. Perfect for using outside during a party or when camping, it also comes with multiple cartridges of the chemical, and each one lasts for 12 hours at a time. People who bought the device also say they like that it doesn’t emit a smell.

This bug zapping device helps kill mosquitoes and multiple types of flying insects, including flies and moths. It uses a 4200-volt, blue-violet light bulb that attracts mosquitoes to it and zaps them. The replaceable bulb is also surrounded by fire-proof plastic, according to the brand, so it could contain a fire if one broke out. It also has a tray on the bottom to catch the zapped insects, which is removable when it’s time to clean. It has a loop on the top, so you can hang it near your door or anywhere around your lawn.

I’ve included this popular insect trap in many roundups about how to get rid of flying pests. It is a great option for killing mosquitoes in your home without having to catch them yourself. It plugs into an outlet, emits a blue ultraviolet light that attracts mosquitoes, house flies and fruit flies, and has a cartridge attached with an adhesive side that traps them. Each cartridge lasts anywhere from one to two months, according to the brand. Some shoppers also love how easy it is to set up and that the adhesion works well.

Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Balm $ 14.49 Amazon What to know What we like Masks body smells

Portable

Safe for sensitive skin Something to note Requires manual application

This balm is a mosquito repellent for your body (not your home), so it’s suitable for use when you spend time outdoors, but you can wear it indoors if you see mosquitoes in your space. It’s DEET-free and made from a mix of castor, lemongrass, rosemary, cedarwood and peppermint oils and beeswax. It has a lemon fragrance, which many people who bought the product love. Apply it to parts of your body that aren’t covered by clothingSince it’s in a 2-ounce tin, you can easily bring it with you on a trip or to run errands.

Murphy’s Naturals also makes a citronella candle made from soy, beeswax and essential oils that has a citrus and herb fragrance. They have 30 hours of burn time (the 9 ounce option), which means 30 hours of repelling mosquitoes. Since candles have an active flame, they require supervision, making them best for camping or barbecues, not just to be left burning outside of your home at all times. They’re available in three sizes: tea lights, 3.5 ounces and 9 ounces.

How I picked the best products for getting rid of mosquitoes

There are several important factors that go into selecting the best products for getting rid of mosquitoes at home. Here’s what experts recommended I keep in mind when making the list above:

Source: The first important thing to do when getting rid of mosquitoes is to identify where the mosquitoes are coming from and/or how they’re getting into your home. “The most common cause of mosquito problems at home is standing water, since mosquitoes need it to breed,” says Sked. “Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a bottle cap of water, so even small amounts collected in gutters, plant containers or poorly drained soil can support their life cycle.” Because of this, before buying any products, sprays or traps, find and eliminate any form of standing water inside and outside of your home, such as a pool of water in a potted flower on your windowsill, for example. It’s also important to make sure you’re doing proper upkeep of your lawn and other areas around your home. “Overgrown landscaping is another common attractant to mosquitoes,” says Sked. “Shaded, overgrown areas in the yard are the perfect place for adult mosquitoes to rest during the day. Additionally, don’t leave any objects that collect water just outside of the home after rain, such as toys and bird baths; clean them out regularly.

Repellent types: There are two main types of mosquito repellents: ones meant for use on the body to prevent bites and ones for the home to repel mosquitoes and stop them from flying in and around your house. Additionally, some products such as mosquito dunks, which come recommended by both Sked and Bloom, are effective at preventing mosquito populations in your home from growing by killing the larvae in standing water. With this in mind, I included mosquito dunks, electric mosquito repellents and personal spray repellents that are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

There are two main types of mosquito repellents: ones meant for use on the body to prevent bites and ones for the home to repel mosquitoes and stop them from flying in and around your house. Additionally, some products such as mosquito dunks, which come recommended by both Sked and Bloom, are effective at preventing mosquito populations in your home from growing by killing the larvae in standing water. With this in mind, I included mosquito dunks, electric mosquito repellents and personal spray repellents that are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Fragrances: Though not the most effective option, using some fragrances and smells to deter mosquitoes and can help with keeping them away, according to Sked. In addition to using EPA-registered mosquito repellent sprays, Sked says that smells from essential oils made from basil, mint and lavender sometimes help with repelling mosquitoes. Some of the products I included above have scents in their formula that may help repel mosquitoes because they mask body odor, like the Murphy’s balm, which mosquitoes are attracted to, according to Bloom.

How to shop for the best mosquito repellents

Here are a few important factors to keep in mind when deciding on the type of product to buy when you want to get rid of and further repel mosquitoes:

What is the source of the mosquitoes?

Finding out where the mosquitoes are coming from is important in determining which type of device might be the most effective. Since standing water is the most common cause for mosquito infestations, you should make sure you don’t have any around your home, or if you do (a pool, water fountain, cold plunge or hot tub), use a mosquito dunk to kill the mosquito larvae.

What products are best for getting rid of mosquitoes in your home?

If there’s no standing water to drop a mosquito dunk into in your specific space, you should try other devices such as electric mosquito repellents, like the Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller or a bug-zapping device that also provides light. Additionally, for indoor mosquitoes, use a plug in device such as the Zevo Flying Insect Trap.

Frequently asked questions How do you get rid of mosquitoes quickly? A fast way to get rid of mosquitoes is to identify where they are coming from and eliminate them and their larvae. If you have a home that’s surrounded by a lot of standing water (this is common if you have a garden with lots of potted plants, for example), find a way to drain it or use a mosquito dunk to kill larvae before they can grow and become biting pests — essentially, stunting reproduction. Additionally, use devices such as a plug in adhesive traps for indoors or bug zapping lights for outdoors. What smells do mosquitoes hate? Some herbal and floral smells, such as lavender, basil and mint, sometimes repel mosquitoes, according to Sked. With that said, Sked says that the aforementioned repellents are more effective than using herbs or flowers.

Meet our pest control experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Shannon Sked is an entomologist and national technical director at pest control company Orkin.

is an entomologist and national technical director at pest control company Orkin. Gil Bloom is the president at pest control company Standard Pest Management, based in New York City and Long Island.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about home and cleaning. I’ve also written about how to clean mattresses, dishwashers, hardwood floors and pillows. Additionally, I’ve written multiple stories about pest management, including how to get rid of moths and flies and the best pet-safe bug sprays.

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