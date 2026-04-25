Wayfair’s Way Day Sale is arguably the retailer’s best deals event of the year and it’s finally here. From now through April 27 you can save up to nearly 80 percent on popular brands and stock up on items you need for summer.

As someone who writes about Wayfair sale events regularly at NBC Select, the Way Day Sale is my favorite of the season, with some of the most popular (and affordable) outdoor furniture, outdoor rugs and storage on sale. Plus, many of the discounted items make great Mother’s Day gifts, too. Check out the best deals from Wayfair’s Way Day Sale below, including items to help you prepare for the upcoming warm weather.

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The best deals from Wayfair’s Way Day Sale 2026

All of the products below have at least a four-star average rating from 100 reviews at Wayfair and/or are from top-rated brands we’ve covered in the past.

The best outdoor furniture deals

Grab a little something to spruce up your patio or backyard ahead of all those summertime gatherings with friends and family.

This set includes two Adirondack chairs with detachable trays between them. There’s also a built-in umbrella hole for days when you need some shade. The chairs are made of high-density material that doesn’t fade and are UV and water resistant as well, according to the brand. They have a maximum weight capacity of 350 pounds. Shoppers also mention that they find the chairs comfortable and durable.

The best gardening deals

The retailer has deals on raised garden beds, bird baths and more to make your outdoor spaces pretty and party-ready year round.

This raised garden bed comes in four styles and four sizes. It’s made from galvanized steel that is resistant to rust, UV rays, weather and pests, according to the brand. It includes three tomato cages so it’s perfect for growing vegetables in addition to flowers. It also has a capacity of 478 gallons.

The best kitchen deals

Find deals on premium cookware from Staub and Granitestone, plus appliances to brighten up the kitchen.

Staub is an ultra-premium cookware brand, and their Dutch oven is probably the best example of this. It’s available in multiple sizes, has handles on the sides for easy carrying between the oven and counters, has a handle on the top and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It has an enamel coating that’s scratch resistant. People who bought the pot say they love how durable it is and how many types of dishes it’s perfect for.

The best storage and organization deals

The Way Day sale has deals on shoe storage, handy bedside tables, consoles and other furniture that doubles as a place to stow away home electronics and more.

This shoe storage cabinet holds up to 16 pairs of shoes and has four adjustable shelves. It’s 34 inches tall and 31 inches long, making it a fit for entryways. It has devices to help stop it from falling over, and since the shelf heights are adjustable, it’s easy to fit shoes and boots. It’s also made of a water- and scratch-resistant material. Shoppers say it’s also easy to build.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I write sales at Wayfair regularly, as well as Home Depot and Lowe’s. I also write about home and kitchen appliances.

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