Organizing your closet is no small feat. We store so much of our lives in closets — shoes, work attire, knickknacks, keepsakes and more. When closets are in good shape and organized, they become the perfect place to put our essentials and everyday items. But when they become disorganized, the home of our beloved belongings can turn into a junkyard, especially if you’re dealing with a small space.

Everyone has a system of organizing, whether they recognize it or not, says Nancy Meck, founder of Meck Organizing. Meck encourages buying only what we need. Otherwise, the urge to shop eventually leads to the need to purge. But according to Amanda Wiss, founder of Urban Clarity, people are often afraid to ask for help because they fall under a presumption that organizing their closet is something they should already know how to do, yet this isn’t always the case.

“Certain life transitions are really disorienting, and moving is one of those,” Wiss says. “A closet might shift as your life changes.”

We talked to Meck and Wiss to get recommendations for useful items that can help you better organize your closet space, as well as tips for organizing and sorting your belongings. We also asked NBC Select staffers for their favorite organization products and space-saving suggestions.

The best closet organizers

We talked to experts to learn which products they recommend for tidying and saving space, including hangers and storage boxes. We also spoke with NBC Select staffers for the organization products they use in their homes. All recommendations featured in this article are either expert- or staff-recommended or highly-rated at notable retailers.

The best stackable organizers

This stackable organizer comes with eight wire cubes that you can assemble in different ways to custom fit the size of your closet. Each cube is 24.8 x 12.4 x 48.4 inches and supports up to 22 pounds, according to the brand. They’re suitable for storing shoes, office supplies, towels and more, and you can even categorize each bin by the type of products. They also come in options with six and nine cubes. Plus, all the tools you need to build the entire thing are included.

These stackable closet organizer baskets are perfect for storing folded clothes, blankets and quilts. Each basket is 16.7 x 13.1 x 7.2 inches, so when stacked on top of each other, they’re about 35 inches tall. Also, you can pull out each basket, similar to a drawer. The baskets also fold down when they aren’t in use so you can store them easily. Get them in either a set of five or eight.

These storage bags come in 10 different sets (all with different sizes) and seven colors. NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans has these and loves using them to store clothing. “They’re super useful (large enough to store blankets and winter coats) and you can see what’s inside thanks to the clear window,” she says. They’re also moisture proof, ventilated and have double zippers. They’re also stackable, but since they don’t have any reinforcement inside, you can also collapse them down when you aren’t using them.

Similar to the closet organizer above, these stackable storage bins are suited for clothes and more. Each bin is 15.3 x 11 x 8.4 inches and the set comes with four bins, which when stacked on top of each other, is around 32 inches. Plus, the bottom bin has wheels, making the whole set easy to move from room to room or while cleaning. They’re also collapsible, so you can also save room (and stow them away) when you aren’t using them.

These stackable storage bins come recommended by Wiss who says they’re great for people who prefer to store things vertically. They come in three different versions, such as a set with two large bins, four medium bins and four small bins, or some other combination of these. Each bin comes with a lid that makes them safe to stack and they have anti-slip bottoms.

The best multipurpose organizers

These fabric storage bins are great for organizing items side by side because they’re open on the top, and they have handles on the sides, making them easy to pull. Each bin holds about 5 pounds, is 11 x 10.5 x 10.5 inches and collapsible.

If you’re searching for more under-bed storage, these boxes from The Container Store are a great option. They’re clear so it’s easy to see what exactly is in each, and they have handles on the sides to make them easy to pull. Plus, depending on the height of your bed, you can even stack multiple of these bins on top of each other. Each bin is 15.6 x 27 x 6 inches.

This multi-tier metal closet organizer is perfect for shoes, clothing, linen and more. Overall, it weighs around 17 pounds so it isn’t hard to move around if you wanted to put it in a different area (but also not going to fall down with a gust of wind), and it measures 34.75 x 27.5 x 13 inches. Since it has a wire design, it’s easy to see what’s in the drawers, and the top shelf is suitable for holding small personal items since it’s flat.

The best wall organizers

These command hooks are ideal for your heavy jackets, equipment, backpacks and much more. Since they use adhesion, they won’t damage your walls and they’re easy to remove.

This accordion style wall coat rack is great for coats, but it’s also suitable for holding your scarves, hats, dog leashes and much more. It has 13 hooks and the entire system expands to 45 inches and holds up to 35 pounds, according to the brand.

Also a great option for storing outerwear, hats and more, these wall hooks are available in several colors. Each rack is 15.75 inches in length and has 15 hooks overall. They also hold around 11 pounds.

The best shoe organizers

If you only have a few pairs of shoes, this shoe organizer can house them all. It has metal reinforcement, two shelves (each of which holds up to six pairs of shoes) and measures 26.8 x 11 x 15 inches. Each shelf holds up to 30 pounds, according to the brand.

This shoe organizer has 12 bins, each of which can hold multiple shoes, depending on the size (such as sandals or flats). Each bin is 13 x 9 x 5.5 inches, has handles and has holes on the surface to allow for ventilation. Evans has more than 100 pairs of shoes and she says she relies heavily on these boxes to keep them organized in her shared walk-in closet. “I love that I can see inside the clear doors and not have to guess where a pair of shoes is when I need it,” she says.

This over-the-door shoe organizer allows you to see all of your shoes at the same time, making it easy to pair them with your outfit. It has a total of 24 pockets, each of which can hold a pair of shoes, (or two pairs of flip flops depending on the size). It has four hooks at the top to anchor it steadily onto your door. It’s 56 x 22.5 inches and each pocket is 9 inches. The brand also has an over-the-door, four-pocket version that Wiss also recommends for storing tech items and skin care.

The best on-rack organizers

These hangers allow you to store way more clothes than a traditional hanger. They hold onto clothes but collapse down so that they take up less room side to side, allowing you to store more clothes on a rack. It’s like building vertically instead of horizontally. They also swivel 360 degrees and hold up to 30 pounds, according to the brand.

The Zober 4-tier non-slip skirt and pants hanger is a space-saving tool that NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin recommends for hanging multiple skirts at once. This set of hangers is great for holding your bottoms since each one has chrome clips to distribute the weight of your clothing and, similar to the option above, collapses down to allow for more room. Each one holds up to 15 pounds, according to the brand.

How we chose the best closet organizers

Our experts had many tips on how to choose products for organizing your closet. We kept various factors in mind when making our selections including the importance of accessibility, materials and space.

Accessibility: “What you want to be able to do is open your closet and have at arm’s reach the things you use the most, so that it’s reachable and viewable,” Wiss says. “You want things to be at your eye-level.”

“What you want to be able to do is open your closet and have at arm’s reach the things you use the most, so that it’s reachable and viewable,” Wiss says. “You want things to be at your eye-level.” Materials: We focused on choosing materials that are durable and would make storing clothes and other belongings easy. These materials include metal, plastic and more.

We focused on choosing materials that are durable and would make storing clothes and other belongings easy. These materials include metal, plastic and more. Closet space: How much closet space do you have to work with? We chose a selection of items for big, small and standard size closets that we think could work best for daily life.

How much closet space do you have to work with? We chose a selection of items for big, small and standard size closets that we think could work best for daily life. Your day to day life: Consider which items would help you better organize your daily routine, including any activities or hobbies that you frequently participate in. For example, if you’re someone who goes swimming often, it would be helpful to have a box filled with bathing suits and other swim gear easily accessible. If you’re someone who only swims once or twice a year you can keep your swimsuits and other gear stored away and taken out as needed.

How to shop for the best closet organizing tools

How do you shop for stackable organizers?

Wiss enjoys utilizing stacking shelves. “Stackable shelves take advantage of the lost vertical space in most closets,” she says. “With the help of a step stool, you can add to or three more shelves in your closet.” She also recommends using stackable bins, like the Anminy 12-piece lidded plastic storage set.

If you’re on a budget, Wiss recommends extra-large lidded storage sets, which stack into each other when not in use and are great for storing seasonal clothing or cleaning items that you want to separate from your other belongings.

Meck acknowledges that clear containers make for easier organizing and access, but opaque ones happen to look better. Ikea has lidded boxes that can be stacked, with the option to buy a compartment insert to organize the boxes even more.

Anything that’s stackable can help you create a mock shelf and save space. You can also use bins to store anything that’s not currently in season or any special occasion outfits that aren’t in your regular wardrobe.

How do you shop for wall organizers?

If you can’t fit all your coats inside your closet, Meck recommends buying a dedicated coat rack instead of individual hanging hooks. “Multi-hook types are nice to avoid the efforts of trying to get individual, multiple hooks level and putting a bunch of holes in the wall,” she says.

If you don’t have a ton of things to hang but you still need the extra storage, singular hooks can work. Malin likes using the Command wall hooks to organize her closet doors and hang purses, belts and robes.

“I started using them in college and loved them so much that I bought a new set for my apartment when I moved to NYC,” she says. “The hook is thick and wide, and it holds up to 10 pounds, so I can put a few purses on it at once.”

How do you shop for shoe organizers?

Wiss recommends adjustable shoe organizers and says they’re great space-saving storage solutions. “With shoes neatly stacked, you save on floor space and keep shoes in better condition,” she says. She also likes over-the-door shoe organizers, which she says people may use to store scarves, toiletries and other belongings, which can also help save space.

Meck has historically recommended using shelves instead of shoe boxes to organize your shoes because they may take up valuable space inside a closet. However, if you prefer storing your shoes in boxes, Meck recommends prioritizing and labeling clear shoe boxes over opaque ones to make it easier to find what you’re looking for. She’s also a fan of shoe cubbies, if you have the space for it.

How do you shop for on-rack organizers?

Wiss raves about using velvet hangers for as many clothing items as you can. “You want to have things that are a little bit clingy,” she says, especially with garments that tend to be slippery, like blouses. You want to have uniformity in your hangers so you can save space, Wiss says. Wooden or plastic hangers might feel more sturdy but they end up taking up more space.

Meck recommends slimline style hangers to save space in your closet and ensure your clothes don’t fall to the floor. She also recommends using shelf dividers for books, sweaters and other accessories, while being mindful of the “width, depth and heights of the shelf and what you want divided by the product.”

Frequently asked questions How do I prepare for organizing my closet? Wiss says the first thing she and her team evaluate when they open a new closet is whether there is adequate space for the amount of stuff the client owns and how they are currently using the space. When organizing your closet and sifting through clothes and other belongings, ask yourself the following when considering whether or not to keep an item. When was the last time I wore this? If it’s been more than a year, consider donating it.

If it’s been more than a year, consider donating it. Would I buy this item again? Wiss says she likes to ask her clients whether they would buy a piece of clothing again. If the answer is yes, keep it, or replace it if it’s no longer in great condition. If the answer is no, donate or sell it or see if a friend wants to give it new life.

Wiss says she likes to ask her clients whether they would buy a piece of clothing again. If the answer is yes, keep it, or replace it if it’s no longer in great condition. If the answer is no, donate or sell it or see if a friend wants to give it new life. How frequently am I wearing this? If you have a signature look or favorite item, like a pair of jeans or cashmere sweater, consider buying more of that same item in multiple colors to have in rotation. “You’ll have your style down, but you’ll also feel at ease in your clothing, which is what you want,” Wiss says. How can I keep track of what I wear? Wiss recommends deciding what you wear most often and which articles of clothing you avoid. Within a couple months you can start to see what you’re actually pulling from your closet to wear on a regular basis, she says. If you don’t end up wearing that shirt you’re still unsure about all season, Wiss says it’s time to consider adding it to a donation bag. How should I separate and store my clothes? A great way to streamline your closet is to have things that are in season visible and reachable and store away things that aren’t currently in season, Wiss says. Using this time each season when you swap out your closet to purge can also be beneficial. “A closet might shift as your life changes,” Wiss says. “Like if you used to work from an office and now you don’t. You have different wardrobe needs.” Wiss suggests having different sections of your closet for work clothes during the week and more casual and comfortable stuff on the weekends. Are there any materials I should avoid? Wiss advises against using wicker baskets, despite their aesthetic attraction, because they can easily snag clothing. If you do have a wicker basket that you love and want to store, just keep it at the top of your closet and try not to stack any other boxes or large items on top of it. Also try to stay away from anything that may cause clothes to pill or get caught and rip your clothing. For instance, hangers from the dry cleaners tend to be flimsy and get stuck in weird places.

Meet our experts

Amanda Wiss is the founder of Urban Clarity, a home and office declutter and organizational service based in Brooklyn, New York.

is the founder of Urban Clarity, a home and office declutter and organizational service based in Brooklyn, New York. Nancy Meck is the founder of Meck Organizing, an organizational consultancy.

Why Trust NBC Select?

Kelsea Fredericks is a former production coordinator at NBC Select.

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor at NBC Select, where he writes about deals, sales, product roundups and more. He writes about home and kitchen appliances and covers sales at Home Depot, Wayfair, Lowe’s, Amazon and more. He updated to this story.

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