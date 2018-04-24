But I’m so frustrated with these small cost-of-living raises I’m getting from my current employer. … How can I negotiate for a big raise in my current position?

Newsflash: A company is not going to just give you more money because you want it, O’Donnell says. You need to sit down with your boss and say, “I want to earn more. What problems do I need to solve? What skills do I need to increase?” Don’t go in and say, “I deserve more money.” (Although if you feel you’re underpaid for the market, do your homework with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and come to any discussions with details on the average rate for your position.)

Overall, it’s up to you to push harder for promotions and raises inside your company, Chopra says. “Do a great job, and when you’ve reached certain milestones, go to your boss and say, ‘I’d like to discuss whether we can pump up my pay.’” Do this during appropriate intervals throughout the year — no need to wait for an annual review.

If you’re thinking of going in with a counteroffer from another company in the hopes that a fear of losing you will convince your employer to pay you more, beware: They may not take kindly to what can be perceived as “strong-arming,” O’Donnell says.

“They may think they have a great partnership with you, and when you do this, they’re going to know that you’re looking around. I’ve seen people do this for years, and in my experience they are out the door within a year after playing this card. The trust is gone.”

If I have job-hopped, how do I explain it to hiring managers?

If you walk in and say that you got bored and switched jobs, that’s going to be a hard sell, Chopra cautions.

It all comes down to how well you can explain yourself. You need to say that you’ve been on a journey with purpose, in pursuit of a bigger goal, says O’Donnell.

“It has to roll off your tongue with confidence,” he says. “If you are at all hesitant about owning everything on your resume and detailing why your experiences were positive, that’s going to come across in your answers.”

If your resume reflects more than two short stints, try to find someone inside the company where you’re applying who is willing to walk your resume down the hall and give you a personal recommendation. “They can vouch for you and say, ‘Overlook the fact that they have jumped, I know they can do this job and they plan to stick around.’”

Pro tip: Writing a killer cover letter can help get your resume seen, even by the most scrutinizing hiring managers.

At a certain point, it’s OK to move on. It’s definitely time if …

If you work in a company with a toxic culture where your boss is insulting or where people often take credit for your work, it may be time to move on, says Dan Schawbel, author of “Back to Human.” Another big red flag is if your company is consistently hiring from the outside rather than promoting from within.

Over the last decade, the covenant between employer and employee has profoundly changed, says Don Asher, author of “Who Gets Promoted, Who Doesn't, and Why.” “You don’t owe them anything more than a day’s work for a day’s pay,” Asher says. “There is a term for people who give loyalty when they aren't getting any, and that term is a fool. People need to be smart. Your career is on you. You have to develop yourself however you think best, even if frequent job changes are part of that process.”

With Kathryn Tuggle

