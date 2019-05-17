Have a few extra minutes in the kitchen this weekend? After you've done the after-dinner clean-up, try a few of these kitchen hacks to deep clean and deodorize your sink drain, germy sponges, trash can and more. Just click on the circles on the graphic below to see each cleaning hack and then click over to the story to see how it's done.
What you'll need
- Cleaning gloves
- Sponge or dish towel
- Lemon essential oil
- White vinegar
- Baking soda
- Table salt
- Distilled water
- Dish soap
Ready to get started? Follow these steps to save time
Step 1: Grab any kitchen towels, aprons or linens and throw them in the washing machine.
Step 2: Tackle your messy microwave by using water and a few drops of essential oils to steam clean it.
Step 3: Next, zap those germy sponges. Just soak them in water, add them to a bowl and microwave for one minute.
Step 4: Next, use that essential oil, vinegar and water to degrease your stove top.
Step 5: Tackle your trash can. When the bag's out, use a vinegar and water solution to clean it out and then sprinkle baking soda to deodorize.
Step 6: Give your drain a sniff. Use a combination of baking soda, table salt and vinegar to freshen and deodorize your smelly sink.
Step 7: Check your kitchen window for any fingerprints or grease. Use glass cleaner or make your own with vinegar, water and essential oil.
Step 8: Master your messy fridge. Clean and wipe down drawers and shelves and then install a organizational system that will save time and money.
Step 9: Last, but not least, your coffee pot: Give your kitchen VIP the TLC it deserves by running a vinegar and water mix through the brew cycle to remove mineral buildup and help it (and you) go the distance.
