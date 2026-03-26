When it comes to e-readers, Amazon Kindle is arguably the most popular brand out there. There are a number of models, but they all have a few things in common — they’re lightweight, easy to use and give you access to tons of books. Now, during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, you can get Kindle e-readers up to 37 percent off.

The best Amazon Kindle deals

The Kindle Paperwhite has a glare-free screen that makes it easy to read in any environment — even bright sun. NBC Select tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz appreciates the long battery life (a single charge lasts up to 12 weeks) and how you can choose between a warm or cool tone for the screen light.

This is Amazon’s first color e-reader and it is great for anyone who consumes comic books, graphic novels or cookbooks on an e-reader. Like the Paperwhite, it also gives you the ability to change the tone of the screen. The battery is a bit shorter on the Colorsoft than on the Paperwhite, though — a full charge lasts you up to eight weeks.

One of the more expensive models that Kindle makes, the Scribe is currently on sale for its lowest price ever. Along with reading, you can use this device for notetaking. It comes with a stylus that attaches to the side of the Scribe and you can easily sort your notes and have them sent to your phone or computer. One thing to note: The Scribe is about a pound heavier than most other Kindle models (so you might want to get a stand for it).

Intended for kids, this Colorsoft model comes with a 12-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, which gives your little ones access to thousands of ad-free books, movies and television shows for children. It also comes with your choice of kid-friendly covers (a fantasy or starlight motif) and there are parental controls that allow you to restrict content or set time limits on how long they can use the device.

The best Amazon Kindle accessories deals

Protect your Kindle with this set of screen protectors. They are compatible with the most recent versions of the Paperwhite and Colorsoft and can help you avoid scratching your screen. They are also anti-fingerprint and help to keep dust off the front of your reader.

Another way to protect your Kindle is to keep it in a protective sleeve when it is not in use. This one is made from faux leather and is padded to add cushioning around your device. It is compatible with the 2021 version of the Paperwhite and the 2024 version of the Colorsoft.

Don’t want to hold your Kindle? This tablet stand can prop up your device as you read in bed, on a plane, or in the bath. It’s also a great addition to your kitchen if you like to use your Kindle to download cookbooks and want easy access to receipes as you make dinner.

More Amazon devices on sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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