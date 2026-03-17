Apple announced AirPods Max 2, an updated version of the over-ear headphones it launched back in 2020. The new version has a lot in common with the originals, including the hefty $549 price, but there are a few upgrades that Apple fans may appreciate.

I’ve covered Apple and its new product launches for years, particularly AirPods as part of my wireless earbud and headphone coverage. Below is everything you need to know about this latest launch.

When do Apple AirPods Max 2 launch?

The AirPods Max 2 are available for pre-order starting March 25, and officially launch in early April.

Apple AirPods Max 2

The new AirPods Max 2 have the same design as the originals — all the changes here are internal, and mostly connected to the upgraded H2 chip inside. The headphones have up to 1.5 times stronger active noise cancellation, according to the brand, plus a more natural sounding transparency mode.

Other new features include live translation and more adaptive audio, meaning the headphones can adjust noise canceling depending on your environment, if someone is speaking to you, and better isolate your voice during calls, all features present in Apple AirPods Pro 3.

You can also connect with the included cable for a more high-fidelity audio experience on supported devices and streaming services — a feature that was added to the original AirPods Max a few years after they launched, but many people don’t know about it.

But are they worth $549?

The price, $549, is a lot of money for a pair of headphones, especially ones that are larger, heavier and don’t travel as well as others. These are all criticisms I had for the original AirPods Max, and was hoping for a new design from the brand that would address them.

Since the original AirPods Max launched in 2020, the competition has only gotten better, with plenty of stellar over-ear headphones that rival (or surpass) the AirPods Max and cost less. But if you’re an Apple loyalist, you do benefit from easy controls and pairing with your other Apple products. And they’re some of the nicer-looking over-ear headphones on the market if aesthetics are important to you.

Other over-ear headphones to consider

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones $ 458.00 Amazon $ 458.00 Best Buy $ 458.99 Target What to know Weight: 8.96 oz | Battery life: up to 30 hours with ANC on, up to 40 hours with ANC off | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 (up to 2 devices), wired | Noise cancellation: yes | Transparency: yes | Carrying case: hard case included | App: Sony Sound Connect (iPhone and Android) What we like Excellent sound quality

Great ANC and transparency

Good battery life Something to note Pricey

These headphones are about 33 percent lighter than AirPods Max, which makes them more comfortable for long listening sessions, travel and any kind of physical activity (though I’d recommend dedicated workout headphones instead). They also have longer battery life at up to 30 hours (instead of 20). And they’re cheaper, too.

These Bose headphones have some of the best noise canceling you can get, rivaling both Apple AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM6. They also have metal accents, so you can get some of that sleek, elevated look that AirPods Max offer.

You can also still get the original AirPods Max while they’re available. In fact, they’re about $100 off at Best Buy and Walmart right now. While they don’t have the more advanced software of the new version, they have the same design and seamlessly connect to your Apple devices.

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Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including stories on fitness trackers, over-ear headphones, point-and-shoot cameras and more. I’ve been covering Apple and its competitors for years as part of my phone, wearables and headphones coverage. For this story, I confirmed details about the new AirPods through online press releases from the brand.

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