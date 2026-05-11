Calling all pet lovers: Amazon’s Pet Day Sale is back for its fifth year, so now is the time to stock up on essentials for your furry, feathered or scaly friends. From now through May 15, you can get up to 50 percent off on pet food, toys, apparel, grooming essentials and more from popular brands like Hill’s Science Diet, Woof and Fresh Step. The retailer is also offering customizable Amazon Pet Profiles during the sale, so you can receive personalized recommendations based on your pet’s breed, size and preferences. Plus, you don’t need a Prime membership to shop the sale.

Below, I gathered the best pet deals to shop based on our previous coverage and products tested and loved by our NBC Select editors’ own pets.

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Best deals to shop during Amazon’s Pet Day sale

The Woof Pupsicle is a favorite among the dog parents on our NBC Select staff. Simply place your pup’s favorite treats inside the durable puzzle dog toy and they can lick the open slots, which keeps them entertained for hours, according to our editors. The toy unscrews and opens in the middle, so you can easily refill and clean it. This starter set comes with the Pupsicle, a re-freezable dog treat mold for DIY treats and circular chicken dog treats that fit snugly into the toy. The Pupsicle comes in size small (for dogs 10-25 pounds), large (dogs 25-75 pounds) and extra-large (dogs 75+ pounds).

Keep tabs on your pets while you’re away with this camera, which livestreams a 360-degree view of your space directly to the Petcube app. It also tilts and rotates to follow your pet around, has clear night vision and has two-way audio, so you can both hear and talk to your pet.

One of our favorite dog food brands, Just Food For Dogs has pouches of fresh, high-protein food that have one source of protein, including venison, lamb and turkey (all of which are on sale), for a limited-ingredient diet. This pack of seven fish and sweet potato meals is great for dogs with sensitive stomachs or those needing a novel protein due to allergies, according to the brand. All pouches last up to 18 months in the freezer, and thawed meals stay fresh when sealed in the original package for up to seven days. Once you open the pouch, the brand recommends using it within five days.

This Fresh Step clumping cat litter controls odor and is strong enough for use in homes with multiple cats. It’s also lighter than most other clumping litter brands, so it’s easy to store, carry and pour, according to the brand.

This pet bed, which is great for both dogs and cats, distributes weight evenly to provide pain relief and joint support, according to the brand. It has a removable, water-resistant cover that you can place in your washing machine to clean. The bed comes in nine sizes, all of which are on sale.

These crunchy cod skin dog treats are packed with protein and great for picky eaters. They’re also easy to break into smaller pieces, so you can use them as reward and training treats.

Keep your cat comfortable and entertained with this cat tree, which comes with a top perch, two hammocks, a scratching post, a hanging ball and a condo for them to sleep in. Each part is made from soft faux fur and the hanging hammock is removable and machine-washable.

Mrs. Meyer’s is one of my favorite home brands, and their pet products are equally as good. This spray helps condition and add shine to your dog’s coat while reducing odor. It has gentle and hydrating ingredients like glycerin, oat extract, aloe, chamomile and rosemary, so it won’t irritate your pup’s skin. Plus, you don’t need to rinse them afterward.

Clip your leash in the front of this harness to make it harder for your pet to pull, keeping you in control. It’s lightly padded, breathable and has easy-to-adjust straps. The harness comes in sizes XS through XL.

More Amazon Pet Day sales

How I found the best Amazon Pet Day deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. All the deals I recommend are 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has written about pets for over five years. For this article, I gathered the best pet deals on Amazon based on our past coverage and options our NBC Select editors have tested and recommended.

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