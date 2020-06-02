If you have a dog, you might be tempted to let them sleep in the bed with you. Many people report that sleeping with their pet in the room is unobtrusive or even beneficial to their sleep, and a 2017 Mayo Clinic study found that people’s sleep quality actually increased when their dog was in the bedroom — however, that sleep efficiency decreased when people moved their dog from the floor to the bed, the report says. If you want to let your dog stay in your room, a dog bed can be a great investment to ensure you and your dog are both getting a good night’s sleep. And unlike other dog essentials like food, treats and toys, a dog bed can last for several years (so long as your pup doesn’t destroy it).

If you're looking to give your dog a sleeping surface where they feel comfortable and relaxed, we spoke to experts about what to consider when shopping for a dog bed and pulled together some highly rated and expert-recommended options to consider.

Does your dog really need their own bed?

Dog beds aren’t technically crucial for the health of most dogs, but they give dogs a comfortable and safe place to rest that’s entirely their own. Experts told us a dog bed doesn’t have to be a large investment when it comes to puppies and healthy dogs — usually, any dog bed from your local store will be a good fit, according to Dr. Joe Wakshlag, professor of clinical nutrition and sports medicine and rehabilitation at Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Dog beds do have the benefit of giving a dog their own personal space where they feel safe and secure — this can help with anxiety, especially if a dog needs to travel [since] their bed can travel with them to provide comfort and familiarity,” said Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, director of primary care at Bond Vet.

Your dog’s bed can stand on its own on the floor, sit in an open crate or be placed in any other location where they feel sheltered and safe. “In a home, it is also a safe space, like a ‘base’ when you played tag as children — if you were on base, no one could get you,” explained Dr. Sarah Hoggan, medical director for VCA California Veterinary Specialists – Murrieta. “This allows the dog an accepted location to keep their toys, eat a cookie or have a time out and ‘talk’ to the family — if they’re tired and don’t want to play, they can go to bed and lie down [to tell] their family their desire to rest,” she added. They’ll also go to their bed when they feel overwhelmed — especially by houseguests, children or exuberant adults.

Though many people enjoy co-sleeping with their pet, it can pose a risk for a dog if they’re small or arthritic, especially if it is a high bed. “A small dog’s legs are only about 6 inches to 8 inches long, and the average bed height is 24 inches — premium mattresses tend to be even taller. Jumping down from a height that is three- to four-fold the length of their legs is inviting injury,” said Hoggan. Even if the damage isn’t immediate, that much activity will predispose them to arthritis in their back and joints at a younger age. Even if a dog is a larger breed, any repeated jumping can irritate arthritic conditions and “having their own bed that is low and easy for them to enter and exit is safer and more comfortable,” Hoggan added.

Best dog beds to shop in 2022

Below, we compiled expert-recommended and Select staff favorite dog beds that can fit a variety of needs and preferences. Each of the following beds has a removable washable cover based on our experts’ guidance and, unless otherwise noted, comes in multiple sizes to ensure your dog is able to fit in their bed comfortably.

Best dog bed overall: Casper

Wakshlag called out the Casper Dog Bed as a safe pick for most dogs since it’s crafted with memory foam to provide joint and hip support and help relieve pressure. What’s more is that it works double time to entertain your dog: Its extra layer of washable microfiber material is designed to mimic the feel of pawing at loose earth, according to the brand, so they can sink their paws into it without making a mess. When they’ve tuckered themselves out, the sides are lined with foam bolsters to operate as supportive pillows. The bed comes in three sizes: small for dogs up to 30 pounds, medium for dogs up to 60 pounds and large for dogs up to 90 pounds.

Best bed for big dogs: Big Barker

For larger dogs, Wakshlag recommended beds by Big Barker, which the brand says are designed for dogs that weigh 50 pounds to 250 pounds. Big Barker offers three rectangular bed types: Sleek, Headrest and Sofa, the latter of which includes bolsters on three of the four sides. Each bed comes with a machine-washable microsuede cover and is made from the brand’s proprietary foam, which it says is engineered to support the pressure curves of large breed dogs. (Large breed dogs are defined as weighing anywhere from 75 pounds to 100 pounds, according to Dr. Dana Varble, chief veterinary officer for nonprofit North American Veterinary Community.) The brand says it also offers a free replacement if the foam sinks or sags within 10 years. The bed comes in three sizes — large, XL and Giant — and in four colors.

Best bed for small dogs: Best Friends by Sheri

Smaller dogs — usually those that weigh under 30 pounds — “typically prefer beds that have a raised edge or even a pocket to nuzzle underneath,” said Angela Hoover, a certified dog trainer and canine behaviorist. The Cozy Cuddler can be great if you have a smaller dog to help make them feel secure and less anxious while they relax — with its built-in blanket, flexible faux fur walls and plush interior, the bed allows your dog to either burrow or stretch out, according to the brand. Though the cover isn’t removable, the brand says the entire bed is machine-washable.

Best fleece dog bed: L.L.Bean

Dr. Kristen Nelson, a veterinarian and author of “Coated With Fur: A Vet’s Life,” said her golden retriever, Sully, likes lying in this L.L.Bean bolster bed when he’s cold because it boasts a warm and washable fleece cover, which zips off for easy cleaning. Its memory foam mattress insert contains an antimicrobial treatment that helps minimize odors and extend its life, according to the brand. The bed comes in four sizes, ranging from small for dogs up to 25 pounds to extra-large for dogs 90 pounds and over.

Best dog bed for older dogs: Orvis

Nelson also recommended this orthopedic bed from Orvis, which has a polyester-filled, three-sided bolster; an open-cell, 3.5-inch-thick memory foam insert; and an open front with a low profile for older dogs to easily get on and off, according to the brand. It also contains a hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner and a durable, furniture-grade cover that unzips for easy removal, Orvis says. The bed is available in four sizes — ranging from a small size for dogs up to 40 pounds to extra-large for dogs 90 pounds and over — and in eight different colors.

Best high-end dog bed: YETI

Yeti’s dog bed is on the pricier side, but it is essentially two beds in one: It has a home base with pillow bolsters on the edges to let your dog snooze at home, as well as a removable cushioned pad that can serve as a portable dog bed when you take your furry friend on the road. To machine wash the fabric cover, the brand says you can simply unzip and remove it from both the base and the travel pad — the bottom of the travel pad is also waterproof, while the EVA-molded bottom layer of the home base is water-resistant, according to Yeti. Unlike the other options on this list, the YETI dog bed is only available in one size: The home base is 39 inches in length and 29 inches in width, the brand says. Select senior editor Morgan Greenwald keeps this bed in her bedroom for her 54-pound dog Suzie and said it’s the only one she hasn’t destroyed (yet).

Best outdoor dog bed: BarkBox

Backyard activities or hiking adventures call for a bed that isn’t just waterproof but can also stand up to the elements and keep your dog safe — this washable, portable and waterproof bed checks those boxes. Select writer Zoe Malin said her dog, Chance, loves to hang out with her family outside, so they bought him this bed to put on the porch and bring into the yard. “It gets super dirty but you can remove the cover to wipe it down, which is amazing,” she said. The bed’s inner cushion is made up of 4 inches of temperature-regulating gel memory foam and comes with a waterproof cover and zipper that can withstand the elements, according to the brand. The brand says it’s available in a medium size for dogs up to 40 pounds, a large for dogs up to 65 pounds and an X-large for dogs up to 120 pounds.

Best dog bed with bolsters: Furhaven

This L-shaped bed from Furhaven is wrapped in an easy-to-clean microsuede and includes a plush faux fur lining to help keep your canine companion snug, according to the brand. It boasts an orthopedic foam cushioning for support, which experts told us can be good for older dogs. The bed is available in sizes small (for pups weighing up to 20 pounds) to Jumbo Plus (for dogs weighing up to 125 pounds). Malin says this bed’s rectangular shape makes it a comfortable option to put in a corner in your dog’s favorite room and its Jumbo Plus size is “great for big dogs like Chance — although my tiny kitten also loves stretching out on it.”

Best shag dog bed: Best Friends by Sheri

Select social editor Sadhana Daruvuri said her dog, Bandit, has loved his cozy circular bed since the day he came home — he likes to curl up inside when he’s napping or playing with toys during the day. “I love how easy it is to clean — I just throw it in the wash on the gentle cycle,” she said. The bed is covered in vegan shag fur and has deep crevices that allow your pet to burrow, according to the brand. It’s available in five sizes, with the smallest size accommodating pets weighing up to 7 pounds and the largest for pets up to 150 pounds, the brand says. You can also choose from four colors, including Taupe (beige), Frost (white), Dark Chocolate (dark brown) and Cotton Candy (pink).

Best durable dog bed: Kuranda

The Kuranda Standard Dog Bed is one of Nelson’s favorites due to its impressive durability. “When [Sully] was a puppy, the only bed he didn’t chew up was the Kuranda platform bed,” she said. Made for dogs up to 100 pounds, this bed can be used both indoors and outdoors and stands on a strong, chew-proof poly-resin frame that can resist fading from the sun’s UV rays, according to the brand. It’s great for any type of weather, too: The air circulation underneath the bed can help keep dogs cool in summer and it’s lifted up off cold floors in the wintertime, the brand says. You can choose from six different sizes, four different fabric types — including heavy duty vinyl, smooth nylon, textured nylon and outdoor mesh — and three fabric colors.

Best patterned dog bed: Majestic Pet Products

If you’re looking for a basic bed for a healthy dog or puppy, our experts said most beds will be a good, comfortable choice. This option features a fun chevron pattern and washable cover and comes in four sizes ranging from small to extra-large. “Anyone who has a lab knows that everything becomes a chew toy — including beds — [and] Chance has yet to chew through this bed,” said Malin, adding that her dog likes to rest his head on the bolster edges. She also noted that the extra-large size is perfect for Chance since he weighs about 100 pounds. The bed is available in six colors, including sage, burnt orange and yellow.

Best canopy dog bed: Floppy Dawg

Access to shade is equally as important as comfort when your dog is outside, and this dog bed’s removable canopy can offer the flexibility to handle both shaded and unshaded spaces. Whether you live in a warmer climate or your dog gets overheated quickly, our experts noted that a raised bed like this one can be a good option, and its mesh cover allows air to circulate underneath.

How to shop for a dog bed

There are many types of dog beds on the market, ranging from decorative ones that blend in with the furniture in your house to orthopedic and supportive beds that can make older pets more comfortable. Buying the right one for your dog can depend on several factors, including your dog’s age, size and temperament.

Hoggan emphasized two main types of dog beds: basic and specialty. “The most basic beds are the kind you find in a bin at Costco — one size, one shape, soft cushion and cover, and make you feel good because you bought a present for someone you love,” she said, noting that these basic beds can be a great option for a young, healthy dog with no mobility problems. Specialty beds, on the other hand, are usually necessary when there’s a medical need. This type of bed includes orthopedic and cooling beds, and they are designed to improve circulation and recovery. In essence, “the bed type depends on the dog it is meant to serve,” she noted.

Our experts recommended considering a few different features as you’re shopping for a dog bed, including the size of the bed, cushioning and insulation level.

Size

The size of the bed will likely have the biggest effect on how comfortable your dog is when using it. “A bed should be large enough for your pet to lay out with their limbs fully extended with their entire body, even their toes, on the bed,” Varble said. Small dogs can usually use beds that are designed for larger breeds as long as they’re able to jump into the bed without issue, but “a tiny bed for a giant body doesn’t work very well,” Hoggan noted.

Washable covers

If your dog tends to have accidents, you may want to consider a bed that has a removable outer cover and an impermeable inner cover. “Given dogs are not particularly driven by tidiness, getting a bed with a waterproof and washable cover is advised — humans prefer things in their homes not to carry the fragrance of whatever was available to roll upon outside,” Hoggan said. And with the often high price tag of some quality memory foam beds, Wakshlag emphasized that a durable, water-resistant cover will make the bed last and ensure you’re getting your money’s worth.

Cushioning and support

In addition to an appropriate size, comfort level is usually determined by an adequate amount of cushioning — and that typically varies based on your pet’s size, level of mobility and overall health. Wakshlag noted that a dedicated bed with adequate cushioning and memory foam are extremely beneficial for older dogs, especially those with arthritis, neurologic problems and orthopedic issues. “A small puppy won’t need as much cushion as a large, arthritic dog — typically, a less mobile dog will need a sturdier, thicker foam to support their body comfortably and prevent pressure sores,” Hoggan added.

Fadl told us that beds labeled as orthopedic dog beds, which are made with high-quality orthopedic foam to gently cushion bones and joints, are usually the best option for older dogs. “Unfortunately, many older large-breed dogs like to lie on the floor, which can be harder on their joints — this might be due to temperature concerns, so beds that are designed to keep a dog cool might be a good option [and] many orthopedic dog beds have this feature,” she said. Nelson added that orthopedic beds with a low profile on one side can allow for easier access, especially since arthritic dogs can find it hard to lift their paws high enough to get in.

It can also be important to look at the thickness of the foam to determine how much cushion is actually being provided to older dogs. “Anything that has 1 inch of memory foam is going to claim to be an orthopedic bed, but there's not a lot of real evidence as to [whether it’ll actually help] — the reality is all memory foam somewhere in the 4 inches to 5 inches range is probably a good choice because that really helps with pressure distribution,” Wakshlag said.

Durability and design

Dog beds come in a variety of materials, ranging from soft polyester that’s designed to be attractive and comfortable to ballistic fabrics designed to be hard-wearing and durable. “If you have a dog that likes to tear apart stuffed toys, a soft fluffy fleece bed will not survive very well and your money would be better spent on something stouter,” she said.

Experts told us you should also be careful with any tassels or long threads that are visible on the bed. “Dogs like to chew and a tassel or thread has the potential to become a linear foreign body trapped in their stomach and intestines,” Hoggan said.

Insulation level

Since beds can be a key source of anxiety-reducing comfort for your pet, the insulation level of the bed can be an important consideration based on the climate you live in and the breed of your dog — it shouldn’t make them feel too warm or too cold. “A thin and small breed with no undercoat, like a whippet or Italian Greyhound, will need much more warmth provided in cold northern climate, whereas an arctic breed would need a more cooling bed in a tropical region,” Hoggan explained.

Beds to help warm up your dog can be made from fleece or other thicker materials, while cooling beds can either consist of a cooling type of foam or be elevated off the floor — like a cot with a mesh base — that can help air circulate from the bottom.

