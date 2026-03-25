Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is here, which means now is a great time to find a deal on your next Apple Watch. The sale event runs from March 25 through March 31, with up to 38 percent off the popular tech gadgets (and more).

As a tech reporter for NBC Select I test smartwatches, wireless earbuds, fitness trackers and other wearable tech year round, including Apple products. I also follow Apple deals and look for the lowest prices available for our readers. Below are the best Apple Watch deals you can get right now. And while you don’t have to be a Prime Member to shop these deals, there are always perks to having a membership, including fast, free shipping.

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Best Apple Watch deals right now

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 retails for $799, so seeing it at $499 is a big deal (no pun intended). It’s an excellent Apple Watch, with one of the largest, brightest screens, longest battery life and made from the most durable materials. The brand launched the Apple Watch Ultra 3 last September, so supplies of the Ultra 2 are limited.

Anyone looking for a great, premium health and fitness tracker from Apple should go for the Apple Watch Series 11. It’s exceedingly easy to use, and has an upgraded 24 hours of battery life (up from 18 hours on the Series 10). It comes in 42 and 46 millimeter sizes, three colors and has dozens of watch band options.

This might be the last time to snag a deal on the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), at this low price (or at all). The Apple Watch SE 3 has been out for more than six months, and the brand is transitioning to that model over this one. Still, this SE (2nd Gen) is an excellent first smartwatch for any Apple user looking for accurate health, sleep and fitness tracking.

Best Apple Watch charging accessory deals

You can recharge your phone, earbuds and Apple Watch all at the same time with this powerful wireless charging station. Its unique cube shape and folding slots and panels makes it great for travel, since it can collapse down into a small cube shape when not in use.

Best Amazon Apple Watch sales

Here are the best Amazon Spring Apple Watch sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand will be discounted at the same rate.

Up to 28% off Apple Watches on Amazon Up to 36% off Apple Watch accessories on Amazon Amazon: Up to 54% off Apple devices and accessories B&H Photo: Up to 20% off Apple products sitewide Best Buy: Up to 25% off Apple laptops and more

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness, including stories on fitness trackers, over-ear headphones, point-and-shoot cameras and more. I’ve been covering Apple and its competitors for years as part of my phone, wearables and headphones coverage. For this story, I confirmed Apple Watch prices and price history across Amazon and other retailers to find the best deals.

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