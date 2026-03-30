Amazon’s Big Spring Sale ends in less than 48 hours, so if you haven't checked out yet, don't delay any longer. There's impressive discounts categories, especially home, kitchen, beauty and everyday essentials: Our top deals include the Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $199.00 (20% off), the Medicube ZeroPore Pads for $14.90 (52% off) and the Bissell PowerClean FurGuard Cordless Vacuum for $199.99 (33% off). But if you don’t see what you’re looking for just yet, keep checking in — Amazon is hosting the savings event through tomorrow, Mar. 31, and the retailer is constantly dropping prices on new products. Plus, everyone, not just Prime members, can shop.

Below, I rounded up the best deals actually worth shopping during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. (You may see people call it Spring Prime Day, but the events are actually very different — read more in the FAQ section below.) Every deal I recommend is at least 20% off and has a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews on Amazon, at minimum. I also answered all your questions about the event. I’ll update this article frequently through tomorrow night when Big Spring Sale ends.

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Best Amazon Big Spring Sale 2026 deals

Every deal I recommend below is at least 20% off and has a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews on Amazon at minimum. I prioritized products the NBC Select staff, including myself, has tested, and picked popular brands that we’ve previously covered. If any deals are Prime member exclusives, I marked them accordingly.

What are the best Amazon Big Spring sale deals overall?

Get an up close look at nature with this bird feeder, which has a built-in camera that connects to an app via WiFi so you can livestream footage from your phone or tablet. The weather-resistant bird feeder has a 2-liter capacity for seed and a solar panel that helps keep its battery charged. If you subscribe to the brand's app, you can save videos, get notifications when birds arrive and use AI to identify different species.

These noise-cancelling earbuds give you up to 8 hours of listening time, and they come with a charging case and eartips in five sizes so you can customize their fit. Apple says the AirPods are dust-, sweat- and water-resistant. Beyond using them to listen to music and take calls, the earbuds have a built-in sensor that tracks your heart rate and calories burned during workout. There’s also a hearing aid feature and a live-translation to communicate across languages.

I’ve used these exfoliating pore pads every other night for about five months, and over time, they’ve made my skin softer and smoother, as well as visibly reduced pore size in my t-zone. The pads are soaked in a solution made with AHAs and BHAs, and they’re dual-sided: the textured side, which you use first, gently buffs away dead skin cells, and the soft side has a soothing effect. Medicube’s Zero Pore Pads come with tweezers to grab one at a time, and there’s a spot to store the tool in the jar’s lid.

This battery-powered screwdriver does all the work for you in electric mode, or you can use it manually. It has three torque settings and a built-in LED light to help you see clearly in dark and narrow spaces. The tool comes with 12 bits, which you can easily swap out since they magnetically attach to the head. You can use it for up to 150 minutes before needing to recharge it, according to the brand. Everything comes packed inside a compact case to stay organized.

I’m a proponent of using Amazon’s Big Spring Sale to save on household essentials you constantly re-buy, like trash bags. This pack comes with 110 13-gallon bags that have drawstring closures. They’re multi-layered to resist punctures, leaks and tears, according to the brand, and scented to control odors.

Each of these premade shakes has 30 grams of protein and no added sugar, plus they’re gluten-free, according to the brand. They’re shelf-stable before you open them, making them ideal for travel, and they come in numerous flavors, like chocolate, caramel and cookies and cream. You get 12 shakes in this pack.

Bissell makes some of our favorite cordless vacuums, and this one is specifically designed for homes with pets — it has an extra powerful motor, headlights that illuminate hidden hair and a self-cleaning brushroll. You can also convert the appliance, which stands up on its own and has a HEPA filtration system, into a handheld and high-reach vacuum with the included attachments. You get up to 50 minutes of cleaning time per charge, according to the brand, and can remove the battery to repower it. The vacuum comes with a 2-in-1 dusting brush/crevice tool and an upholstery tool that’s designed for pet hair removal.

Amazon’s Kindle is one of our favorite e-readers, and this model has a 7-inch color display, letting you see books’ covers, illustrations and graphics more clearly than you can in black and white. You can also highlight text in colors. The e-reader’s battery lasts for up to 8 weeks, according to the brand, and it’s water-resistant. You’re also able to adjust the display from white to amber depending on your environment.

Store and reheat food inside these stackable, 3.2-cup glass containers. They come with leakproof lids that have secure latches on the sides, and there’s built-in vents so you can leave the lids on while microwaving your meal to prevent splatters. The containers are stain- and odor-resistant, and they’re safe to put in the microwave, freezer and dishwasher, according to the brand.

A vibration plate can make workouts more challenging and temporarily increase blood flow to make you feel less stiff, according to experts we spoke to. If you’re interested in trying one, Lifepro’s is a popular model that comes with accessories like resistance bands and loop bands you can attach to the base. The vibration plate, which lets you choose from 99 speed levels and 9 optional preset programs, has a LED panel display you can control with the built-in buttons or included remote.

What are the best Amazon Big Spring Sale skin care and beauty deals?

Quickly and conveniently brighten your smile at home with these teeth whitening strips. Instead of peroxide, they’re coated in plant-based ingredients like coconut and sage oils, lemon peel and dead sea salt that lift surface stains off of teeth while adding minerals back into them, according to the brand. This pack comes with enough strips for 21 30-minute treatments.

Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Wipes are in my bag at all times, and I also travel with them and keep a pack at my desk. The soft, compostable, plant-based cloths are soaked in micellar water, which cleanses my skin while getting rid of makeup and sunscreen. They’re alcohol- and fragrance-free, and gentle enough for daily use, according to the brand.

Olaplex recommends using this detox shampoo once a week (or more often if needed) to get rid of buildup on the scalp and to boost color vibrancy, shine and softness. The shampoo, which is compatible with all hair types, deeply cleanses and restores the hair and scalp without stripping either or causing dryness, and it’s safe for colored and chemically-treated hair.

I’ve been loyal to Flamingo’s razor for years because it gives me a close shave, smoothly glides across my skin, easily pivots and never leaves behind irritation. The head has five blades and an aloe-shea butter strip, and the weighted handle has a non-slip grip. This set comes with four cartridge refills, a handle and a shower holder that suctions to tile.

This lightweight, travel-friendly blow dryer has two speeds and four temperature settings, plus there’s a LED ring that changes color according to the temperature setting you’re using. The blow dryer comes with a magnetic nozzle that attaches to the tool’s head, and it’s quiet — the brand says you can even use it to dry pets’ hair after a bath.

What are the best Amazon Big Spring Sale home deals?

It’s always a good idea to stock up on batteries when they’re on sale — you never know when you might need them, and they’re an essential for any emergency kit. This pack comes with 32 AA alkaline batteries that last up to 10 years in storage, according to the brand.

Clean hard floors like stone, tile, laminate and vinyl with this lightweight spray mop that’s easy to maneuver and carry around your home. It comes with an extra-large, reusable microfiber pad and has a refillable, removable cartridge you add solution to. There’s also a retractable hook on its handle to hang it from. You get one pack of Bona’s Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner Concentrate with your purchase to help you get started.

Levoit’s quiet, compact air purifier has a 3-in-1 filter that helps reduce the presence of tiny particles like pollen, dust, odors and smoke in your space, according to the brand. It pairs with the brand’s app, letting you control it remotely, set schedules and monitor filter life. The appliance responds to voice commands, too.

What are the best Amazon Big Spring Sale tech deals?

Control lamps, fans, small kitchen appliances and more from your phone or via voice commands once you connect them to this smart plug. It pairs with Amazon’s Alexa app, which also lets you set up routines and schedules. The smart plug is compact, so it won’t block your second outlet.

This Fire Stick, which you plug into your TV’s HDMI port, lets you watch shows and movies, as well as play Xbox games without a console and listen to music, across streaming services. You can also use it to control compatible smart home devices. The Fire Stick comes with an Amazon Alexa Voice Remote.

See, hear and speak to visitors with Blink’s Video Doorbell, which connects to an app you can livestream footage from. Its camera gives you a wide head-to-toe view of who or what is at your door, and with a subscription, the app also sends you real-time notifications. The Blink Video Doorbell runs off AAA batteries and it has a 2-year battery life.

What are the best Amazon Big Spring Sale kitchen deals?

Using this Keurig to make a cup of coffee is one of the first things I think about when I wake up every morning. You can choose from three cup sizes (6, 8 and 10 ounces) and easily refill the removable 36-ounce water reservoir, plus your coffee brews in less than a minute, according to the brand. The coffee maker’s drip tray is also removable to fit a travel mug.

I’ve lost count of how many reusable silicone Stasher bags I own at this point. I own every size and shape the brand makes, and I particularly like the bowls because they have a flat base — they stand up on their own, making them easier to fill with snacks, leftovers, produce and even toiletries when I’m traveling. You get three Stasher Bowls in this pack: They come in 1-, 2- and 4-cup sizes. Each bowl has an air-tight seal you pinch to close, and they’re dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. You can write directly on the bowls with a dry-erase market to label them.

What are the best Amazon Big Spring Sale travel deals?

This NBC Select Travel Award-winning toiletry bag is beloved among our team — we often joke that it’s so roomy you can fit your entire bathroom cabinet inside, but as someone who has used it for over three years, that’s pretty accurate. The toiletry bag unfolds into four compartments made from a clear material and it has a built-in hook, letting you hang it up to see everything that’s inside. There’s multiple zippered pockets to store your essentials, and some of the compartments have elastic straps to hold bottles upright. The outside of this toiletry bag is made from water-resistant fabric, so you don’t have to worry about splashes.

This 20-inch carry-on has all the essential features you want in a suitcase: a hard scratch-resistant exterior, a built-in TSA-approved luggage lock, an interior organizational system and 360-degree spinner wheels. It also expands if you need extra space.

What are the best sales to shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

Here are the best Amazon sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best sales overall

Best home sales

Best beauty and skin care sales

Best kitchen sales

Best tech sales

Best travel sales

Best spring sales at other retailers

Frequently asked questions When does Amazon’s Big Spring Sale end? Amazon’s 2026 Big Spring Sale ends on March 31 at 11:59 p.m. P.T. (April 1, 2:59 a.m. E.T.). Who has access to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? Everyone has access to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, regardless of their Prime membership status. That said, Prime members get access to exclusive deals throughout the event — they’ll be marked accordingly. Are there new deals each day of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? Yes, Amazon drops new deals each day of the Big Spring Sale and they center around specific themes, like home, beauty and fashion. To make sure you never miss a deal on a wishlist item, you can set up alerts through Amazon’s app. What deals are worth shopping during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? According to experts we spoke to, the most worthwhile deals to shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale are: Spring cleaning supplies like organization tools, bedding and small home appliances like vacuums

Beauty and skin care products

Winter fashion, like coats, boots and sweaters

Gardening and home improvement supplies What's the difference between Amazon Prime Day and Amazon's Big Spring Sale? There are numerous differences between Amazon Prime Day and Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Access : Everyone has access to the Big Spring Sale, while only Prime members can shop during Prime Day.

: Everyone has access to the Big Spring Sale, while only Prime members can shop during Prime Day. Timing : The Big Spring Sale is typically in March, while Prime Day is typically in July.

: The Big Spring Sale is typically in March, while Prime Day is typically in July. Length : The Big Spring Sale is 7 days long, while Prime Day is usually between 2 and 4 days long.

: The Big Spring Sale is 7 days long, while Prime Day is usually between 2 and 4 days long. Types of products on sale: You may see some of the same products discounted during the Big Spring Sale and Prime Day. But overall, the Big Spring Sale focuses on winter clearance and home upgrades, while Prime Day focuses on tech, small kitchen appliances, household essentials and back-to-school-related items. More brands also participate in Prime Day compared to the Big Spring Sale, making the selection bigger during the summer's event.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over five years, including Amazon-exclusive events like the Big Spring Sale, Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days. I wrote our guide to Prime memberships, broke down the history of Amazon Prime Day and explained what to buy and skip during spring sales. I also appear in related NBC News NOW and TODAY segments. Prior to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, I reviewed information about the event and previewed a list of deals, sorting through them to find worthwhile sales you should know about.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.