As NBC Select’s tech reporter, I test earbuds on a monthly basis and have tried more than 50 options for this story. I use wireless earbuds constantly to tune out noise on the subway, to listen to a podcast, take calls at work, listen to music while I work out — I always have a pair in my backpack or my pocket.

With so many options on the market, it can be hard to know which model is best for you and your needs. Below, I rounded up the best wireless earbuds for various activities and budgets so you can find a pair that most suits your lifestyle.

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The best wireless earbuds

After testing dozens of earbuds, my top picks came from brands like Apple, Google, Beats, Bose and Shokz. Every option on this list were samples I requested from brands for testing purposes for this story. You can find key specifications like battery life and IP rating inside the "What to know" dropdown.

Best for iPhone

Apple AirPods Pro 3 come in one color: white. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

If you own an iPhone, these are the earbuds to get. They are comfortable, have excellent sound quality and noise cancellation features. They’re also good for basically any activity you throw at them including outdoor runs and workouts.

With noise cancellation turned on, chatter and music at the gym fade instantly, in my experience. With transparency mode on, I can hear my surroundings very clearly, perfect for running outdoors.

The buds have great on-ear controls, including a swipe on the ear stem to control volume. They also have built-in heart rate sensors, meaning you can start a workout from your iPhone and track your heart rate and calories burned with just your AirPods Pro 3 — no fitness tracker required.

They come with five ear tip sizes, more than most brands, which can help you get a more comfortable fit for your ears.

If all of this sounds good to you, but you can’t stand rubber eartips clogging your ears, consider Apple AirPods 4 ANC instead. They have similarly great sound and call quality, but leave your ears more open because they don’t have rubber eartips. However, the noise cancellation is less effective than AirPods Pro 3, in my experience.

Best for Android

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 come in four colors, including peony (pictured). Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

Anyone with an Android phone looking for one pair of do-it-all earbuds should consider these latest Google Pixel buds. The new design has a mini wing-tip stabilizer in each ear that fits snugly and makes them stable and secure for workouts. “They are comfortable and don’t hurt the inside of my ear within an hour of wearing them,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez.

Best budget

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds come in five colors, including navy (pictured). Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to get fully featured earbuds — these have active noise cancelling, transparency mode, Bluetooth multipoint and wireless charging, all for under $100. They are comfortable, sound surprisingly good and can compete with earbuds that are much pricier. The only downside is noise cancellation — it’s okay, but isn’t very useful against plane, train and car noise.

The Liberty 4 NC is not the brand’s latest model, and while I would love to recommend the newer Anker Soundcore Liberty 5, which are excellent, they are $130, which I don’t consider “budget.”

Best affordable earbuds

These are some of the most affordable wireless earbuds that still deliver a steady Bluetooth connection, surprisingly good sound quality and a convenient charging case. The earbuds and case have a combined battery life of around 32 hours, and the case has a cable built-in for convenient recharging. If you purchase the earbuds from the brand’s website, you can choose from 13 bright and earth-tone colorways.

They don’t have active noise cancelling or transparency modes, and the app is a little lackluster, but these are fair trade-offs for such a low price.

Best noise cancellation

Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Earbuds come in four colors, including white (pictured). Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

If your top priority is blocking out background noise like the hum of a plane cabin, rattling train cars and water cooler talk, these earbuds are for you. They have the best noise cancellation of any earbud I’ve tried, full stop. Plus they sound amazing, with detailed instrumentation in music and clear audio in TV shows and movies.

They are big earbuds, though — I don’t find them particularly comfortable for fitness and exercise. They are also pricey at $300. If you’re willing to sacrifice a little noise cancelling power, consider the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds as a more affordable runner-up.

Best for fitness

Beats Powerbeats Fit are available in four colors, including black (pictured), gray, pink and orange. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

The previous Beats Fit Pro were my go-to workout headphones for years, and the updated version, these Beats Powerbeats Fit, make a few subtle improvements but keep everything I loved about the originals in-tacts.

The buds have a wing-tip design that creates a secure fit in your ear — mine stay secure during runs, bike rides and gym time. They are small and relatively lightweight compared to other earbuds on this list, but are especially compact compared to sportier, full ear-hook earbuds like the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2.

Both earbuds have physical button controls that are easy to use, even when I am wearing thick gloves during a winter run. You can press either button to stop, start and skip songs, and holding the button changes between noise cancellation and transparency mode. They pair easily with iPhones and Android phones (through the Beats app).

Best open ear

Shokz Openfit 2 headphones come in two colors: black (pictured) and beige. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

Open earbuds rest on the outside of your ear instead of going inside of your ear canal. I use them on bike rides while NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson uses them for runs and races like the New York City Marathon — it makes it easier to hear nearby cars, bikes and pedestrians.

While I’m partial to the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2, I admit that the more versatile option for everyday use is the Shokz OpenFit 2. They are small and comfortable, have great sound quality (for open earbuds) and fit in a relatively pocketable charging case. But, like with any pair of open earbuds, don’t expect them to block any noisy neighbors while working out at the gym.

Best clip on

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds come in six colors, including some two-tone variants. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

A newer offshoot of open earbuds is clip-on earbuds. These earbuds wrap around your outer ear like an ear cuff, leaving your ear canal open and the top of your ears free for things like glasses and hats.

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are some of the best clip-on earbuds I’ve tried (with a price tag to match). They don’t look very secure at a glance, but after multiple 5Ks and 15 plus mile bike rides, they are some of the most secure open earbuds you can get. They are also comfortable, lightweight and unobtrusive — I wore them for a full day and forgot they were on my ears multiple times.

Clip-on earbuds don’t have the best sound quality — the speakers are further away from your ears. While audio quality on the Ultra Open Earbuds is good, call quality isn’t great. You can learn more in my Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review.

If you aren’t completely sold on clip-on earbuds, consider trying the Anker Soundcore C40i, JLab Flex Open or Soundpeats Pop Clip earbuds instead — they are all much cheaper, but have a similar shape and size to the Ultra Open.

Best earhook

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 come in four colors, black, sand (pictured), purple and orange. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are some of the most secure workout headphones I’ve ever tested. The earhook design and general fit take a minute to set into your ear, but once they’re settled, they are rock solid and don’t budge no matter what I am doing.

The earbuds have noise cancellation and transparency modes, on ear media and volume controls, a wireless charging case and work well on both iPhone and Android devices. They also have built-in heart rate sensors in each earbud, and while a little finicky to sync, they are nice to have if you don’t already use a fitness tracker or smart ring. You can read more in my Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review.

My previous earhook pick, the JBL Endurance Peak 3, is still a great option if you are looking for something simple, secure and less pricey.

Best cheap earhook

For $30, I was surprised by the quality of these earbuds. They have a large ear hook design that wraps around the back of your ears — I found them to be tight and comfortable, but not so snug that I couldn’t hear traffic noise or other runners around me. Plus they have a transparency mode and customizable settings through the JLab app.

I think these are best as a second pair of earbuds you use specifically for working out or going for a run. You can be a little more carefree with a $30 pair of earbuds than a $300 pair.

Other notable earbuds I tested

Sony WF-1000XM6: These Sony earbuds are some of the best sounding options on the market, with impressive noise cancelling and transparency modes, plus a very customizable app. The $330 price tag is very steep, though, especially compared to the also-excellent Apple AirPods Pro 3 and Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3: If you love your Samsung smartphone, these Samsung earbuds are also worth considering. They are comfortable and sound excellent, similar to the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. They are also IP57 dust and water resistant — that’s a much higher rating than most of its competitors.

Shokz OpenDots One: These clip-on earbuds are a worthwhile alternative to the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. They are comfortable, reliable and cost less. I did prefer the on-ear controls and overall fit and finish of the Bose, however.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are one of the best open ear headphones for outdoor fitness activity: full stop. I recommend the Shokz OpenFit 2 above because they are a bit more versatile and convenient with their smaller size and portable charging case. But if you are a runner or cyclist looking for headphones optimized for those activities, these are what you should get.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 5: The Liberty 5 earbuds are newer than the Liberty 4 NC, with longer battery life (up to 12 hours) and better dust and water resistance (IP55). But they are $130, and on sale for less of a discount than the Liberty 4 NC typically are.

How I test wireless earbuds

I try new earbuds all the time, incorporating them into my daily routine. That means office work, video calls, subway commutes, outdoor runs, indoor gym time and watching videos on my phone, tablet or laptop. While using earbuds, I pay close attention to the following:

Comfort : A pair of earbuds is only useful if you feel comfortable wearing them for hours at a time. I wore earbuds for upwards of 3 hours to get a feel for long-term comfort. I also tried different-sized ear tips to find my ideal fit. Everyone’s ears are a little different. If the earbuds don’t fit comfortably right out the box, try different eartips to get a more comfortable fit.

: A pair of earbuds is only useful if you feel comfortable wearing them for hours at a time. I wore earbuds for upwards of 3 hours to get a feel for long-term comfort. I also tried different-sized ear tips to find my ideal fit. Everyone’s ears are a little different. If the earbuds don’t fit comfortably right out the box, try different eartips to get a more comfortable fit. Noise cancellation : I used each pair of earbuds for my office commute on the NYC subway. I also used them in-office to block out background noise and conversations.

: I used each pair of earbuds for my office commute on the NYC subway. I also used them in-office to block out background noise and conversations. Sound quality : I listened to the same music playlist with each pair of earbuds to identify differences in sound quality and instrumentation.

: I listened to the same music playlist with each pair of earbuds to identify differences in sound quality and instrumentation. Ease of use : When trying earbuds, I used the on-ear controls to take calls, play media and more. I also downloaded each brand’s mobile app, noting how easy it was to use and the utility offered. Some earbuds let you connect to multiple devices at the same time, this is called Bluetooth multipoint — I tried this feature with my phone, tablet and laptop when available.

: When trying earbuds, I used the on-ear controls to take calls, play media and more. I also downloaded each brand’s mobile app, noting how easy it was to use and the utility offered. Some earbuds let you connect to multiple devices at the same time, this is called Bluetooth multipoint — I tried this feature with my phone, tablet and laptop when available. Battery life: I tried each pair of earbuds for at least a week. Throughout that period, I paid attention to how many times I needed to charge them.

How to shop for wireless earbuds

There are hundreds of wireless earbuds on the market. Some can look almost identical, but they can vary wildly in features and price. Below are a few factors to keep in mind while shopping for a new pair.

Operating System (iPhone and Android)

Not all wireless earbuds play nice with both Apple and Android devices. If you use Apple AirPods on an Android device, for example, most of their features will be difficult or impossible to use. Earbuds that work well on both platforms tend to have useful standalone apps that can help control noise cancellation, audio equalization and more.

Automated noise cancelling and transparency

Noise cancelling and transparency modes are both useful features that add versatility to any pair of earbuds. Noise cancelling blocks outside sound, while transparency mode lets sound in so you can better hear the noise around you, a useful safety feature for activities like outdoor running. Cheaper earbuds (under $100) may have one or both built-in, but generally don’t perform as well as pricier options. (under $250).

Water and dust resistance

Water and dust resistance is indicated by an earbud’s IP (ingress protection) rating. IP ratings are denoted with two numbers, for example, IP55. The first digit represents intrusion protection against dust and debris. The second digit denotes moisture protection.

If you want to wear your earbuds in wet and rainy conditions, get a pair with a higher IP rating, they are less likely to malfunction in bad weather.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including stories on fitness trackers, over-ear headphones and point-and-shoot cameras. I’ve been testing earbuds and headphones for years — I try new models constantly, comparing them against previous versions and similar competitors. For a varied perspective, everybody has different ears, after all, I also spoke with other NBC Select staffers about their experience using wireless earbuds.

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