Deodorants and antiperspirants are among the most popular personal care products — according to Statista, more than 298 million Americans used them in 2020. And as “clean” beauty products have become more popular over the years, numerous natural deodorants have hit the market — in addition to well-known players like Native and Schmidt’s, popular clean beauty brands like Necessaire and Kosas have released their own versions of natural deodorant within the last decade.

Since the term “natural” isn’t regulated by the FDA, there’s no clear definition of what makes a deodorant earn that label — and the dermatologists we spoke to noted any brand can slap on the label as a marketing tactic. What we do know is that natural deodorants don’t contain aluminum-based compounds, which are the active ingredient in antiperspirants that work to temporarily “plug” the sweat ducts in your armpits and stop sweat from flowing onto your skin, according to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

But are all-natural, aluminum-free deodorants actually safer than antiperspirants, and are they actually effective at minimizing body odor? We consulted dermatologists about how well natural deodorants work and what you should consider before purchasing them. We also compiled a few top-rated options based on our experts’ guidance.

What is natural deodorant — and should you use it?

Natural deodorants contain plant-based ingredients and natural fragrances like botanical extract and essential oils to mask the smell of body odor, and they’ll usually also feature ingredients like baking soda, arrowroot, cornstarch and vegetable-derived glycerin to help absorb some moisture, according to the dermatologists we consulted.

Conventional deodorants, on the other hand, will usually contain synthetic ingredients like parabens, a type of preservative, and propylene glycol, a liquid substance that prevents products from becoming dry and cracked but often causes allergic reactions, according to Dr. Ronda Farah, a board-certified dermatologist at the University of Minnesota Medical School and M Health Fairview. Some conventional deodorants may also contain a low level of aluminum to prevent excessive sweating (versus a high level of aluminum in antiperspirants).

“A lot of [natural deodorants] also have coconut oil, which has some natural antibacterial properties, as well as shea butter, which is going to make [the formula] thicker and allow the deodorant to create a film over the armpit so it's not secreting as much sweat,” said Dr. Apple Bodemer, a board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. However, she warned that deodorants containing these ingredients can be “tricky” since they can stain fabric.

Who should avoid natural deodorants?

You should probably stay away from natural deodorants if you’re looking to prevent or limit how much you sweat, as they won’t plug your sweat glands like an antiperspirant would. Because sweating and smelling usually go hand in hand, our dermatologists agreed that you should stick with antiperspirants if your main concern is odor management, too.

“If you're not sweating, there's less bacteria acting on your sweat, which is normally what makes people feel like they have an odor,” Farah said. Odor-causing bacteria tend to grow more effectively underneath our armpits since they feed on the bit of extra oil secreted by those sweat glands, Bodemer explained. “If we can decrease the level of bacteria on the skin, we're going to decrease the smell,” she added.

9 top-rated natural deodorants to try in 2022

Since the term “natural” is not regulated by the FDA, our experts recommended looking for deodorants with mostly natural ingredients, including essential oils for fragrance and natural moisture absorbers like baking soda, arrowroot and cornstarch. Each of the deodorants we compiled below are highly rated, aluminum-free and contain mostly natural ingredients in line with our experts’ guidance. Based on what our experts told us, we also made sure that the essential oils in each deodorant were lower on the ingredient list to avoid potential irritation.

Native’s natural deodorant is made from naturally derived ingredients like coconut oil, probiotics, tapioca starch and shea butter. In addition to an unscented option, the deodorant is offered in five classic scents and six limited edition scents ranging from Lilac & White Tea to Pumpkin Spice Latte, and the brand says all of its fragrances are made from a proprietary blend of oils. Select writer Zoe Malin said Native quickly became her favorite natural deodorant after unsuccessfully trying other options. “I don't notice any difference between how this natural option and other ‘non-natural’ options work, even when I wear it during the most sweat-heavy cardio workouts,” she said. The brand’s Regular Deodorant contains baking soda to help neutralize odor-causing bacteria — Native also offers a sensitive skin deodorant that’s free of baking soda for those prone to irritation.

Schmidt’s Sensitive Skin Stick is certified natural by Ecocert, an organic certification organization based in Europe. It includes ingredients like magnesium hydroxide, to counteract odor-causing bacteria on the skin, arrowroot powder and baking soda to absorb moisture and a blend of essential oils for fragrance, according to the brand. The deodorant is available in eight different scents, including Lavender Sage, Fresh Cucumber and Clean Powder.

This cream deodorant from Soapwalla comes in a glass pot, which allows you to scoop out the product and apply it liberally under your arms. The brand says its deodorant is made from naturally derived ingredients like vegetable powder, clay and essential oils, which includes a mix of lavender, peppermint and tea tree oil. Since the deodorant doesn’t contain any waxes or hardeners, it can become liquified with temperature fluctuations — if this happens, Soapwalla recommends gently stirring the deodorant until it’s well-mixed and popping the container into your freezer for 20 minutes until it resolidifies.

Kosas’s Chemistry Deodorant uses Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) — which are typically used in skin care to control hyperpigmentation and even out skin tone — to tackle body odor instead of moisture absorbing ingredients like baking soda. AHAs lower the pH under your arms and make it harder for odor-causing bacteria to live there, Kosas said. It’s also formulated with other natural skin care ingredients, including hyaluronic acid to hydrate and soften the skin and popular AHAs like lactic acid and mandelic acid to help avoid dullness and discoloration. The Chemistry Deodorant is offered in two scents — Serene Clean and Beachy Clean — as well as in an unscented version.

If you prefer a deodorant with a more gel-like consistency, this option from Ursa Major is a non-staining deodorant stick that can last for about 3-4 months with daily use, according to the brand. The deodorant includes a blend of peppermint, eucalyptus and rosemary essential oils for fragrance and is made with other naturally derived ingredients like soothing aloe vera and moisture-absorbing kaolin clay and baking soda, the brand says.

One of the pioneers of natural personal care products, Tom’s of Maine’s natural deodorant is formulated with organic aloe plant, vitamin C and natural fragrance from essential oil blends, according to the brand. The deodorant does contain propylene glycol, which is a common synthetic ingredient used in deodorant to create a solid composition — however, Tom’s of Maine says the propylene glycol used by its suppliers is derived entirely from vegetable sources. The brand’s Long Lasting line comes in a variety of scents, including Fresh Apricot and Tea Tree.

This roll-on gel deodorant from Crystal offers a hypoallergenic, non-staining formula that includes natural mineral salts to help prevent body odor, according to the brand. The deodorant is offered in an unscented version, as well as several naturally-scented options, including Lavender & White Tea, Chamomile & Green Tea and Vanilla & Jasmine.

PiperWai’s natural deodorant has a paste-like consistency that you can easily rub onto your underarms, according to the brand. It features activated charcoal that can absorb moisture and reduce body odor, and even though it looks darker in the jar, PiperWai says the product rubs on clear and won’t stain your clothes. It also contains coconut oil, vitamin E and shea butter to moisturize and soothe the skin, according to the brand. If you prefer a non-paste consistency, the deodorant is also offered in scented and unscented stick versions.

The Human Essentials Deodorant contains naturally derived ingredients like tapioca starch, shea butter and vitamin E. It also comes in a unique biodegradable packaging that you can peel off as the deodorant wears down — when it’s finished, you can toss the empty canister in your compost bin, the brand says. The deodorant is available in four scents: Coconut, Neroli, Mountain Pine & Eucalyptus and Desert Lime. Select editor Morgan Greenwald uses this deodorant in the colder months when she isn’t sweating as much and said it’s the only natural deodorant she’s tried that “actually makes her feel fresh and covered.”

Are natural deodorants safer than antiperspirants?

The aluminum-free label is a big factor for many people who switch to natural deodorants. However, our dermatologists all agreed that there isn’t a significant concern when it comes to aluminum in your antiperspirant: Some claims suggest that aluminum-based compounds in antiperspirants may contribute to the development of breast cancer, but the National Cancer Institute says that, based on an exhaustive 2014 systematic review, there is no evidence to date that show aluminum-containing antiperspirants can contribute to an increased risk of breast cancer.

“Studies proving a link between aluminum salts and breast cancer are lacking. Based on medical evidence, I still prescribe and use aluminum-containing antiperspirant,” Farah noted.

It’s also unclear how much aluminum is actually being absorbed through the skin: One 2017 study concluded that only about 0.01% of aluminum from antiperspirants was absorbed into the skin, and researchers noted that we also absorb aluminum in different ways throughout the day, including from the foods we eat.

There are also plenty of myths surrounding sweating and whether or not it’s healthy for our bodies. One common myth is that we sweat out our toxins, which is “just not what happens,” according to Dr. Tracy Evans, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Pacific Skin and Cosmetic Dermatology. “Toxins are removed from the body through our kidneys and our liver, but we can't sweat them out. You can't, in the same way, block your pores and keep your toxins in,” she explained.

Are natural deodorants safer than conventional deodorants?

The main difference between natural deodorants and regular deodorants comes down to natural, plant-based components versus synthetic, lab-derived ingredients. But the dermatologists we spoke to noted that all-natural products aren’t always safer — in fact, they are often likely to cause an allergic reaction, especially under the arms where the skin is more delicate and sensitive compared to most other parts of the body.

“All-natural ingredients are usually allergenic [because] more people are commonly allergic to plants or fragrance — when you're using a more natural substance, a lot of those [allergenic ingredients] are more concentrated,” Evans explained.

Essential oils, for example, are fairly common skin allergens, so Bodemer said that any essential oils in natural deodorants should be fairly low on the ingredients list. Other ingredients like baking soda can also cause a rash or sensitivity under the arms — for those with sensitive skin, Dr. Gabriela Soza, a board-certified dermatologist at Wexler Dermatology, recommended opting for a deodorant that contains arrowroot powder instead.

Overall, there are no major benefits to using “natural” deodorants over conventional ones, according to Dr. Robyn Gmyrek, clinical instructor of dermatology at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. “Many conventional deodorants are also aluminum-free, but because not all of their ingredients are naturally derived, they aren’t labeled ‘natural’ — but remember, even naturally derived compounds are chemicals,” Gmyrek said. Since there are no regulations on the “natural” stamp, Bodemer recommended reviewing the ingredients and patch testing to ensure your skin doesn’t experience a reaction.

