Is the Oura Ring 4 the ultimate screen-free wellness trackers? Sort of: it’s great at wellness tracking, but not a set-it-and-forget-it solution for everyone. I’ve been testing it regularly for over a year because the vision is compelling: everyone wants to track their fitness and wellness, but many people don’t want the screen and distracting notifications that come with a smartwatch.

But is that vision a reality with the Oura Ring 4? Sort of: here’s what you should know.

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What is the Oura Ring 4?

Oura Ring 4 $ 349.00 Amazon $ 349.00 Target $ 349.00 Oura Ring What to know Display: N/A | Weight: 3.3-5.2 grams | Battery life: up to 8 days | Built-in GPS: no | Sleep tracking: yes (including naps) | Heart-rate monitor: yes, with ECG | Water resistance: yes, up to 100 meters (up to 12 hours) | Works best with: Oura app (iOS or Android) What we like Improved 8-day battery life

More inclusive fit and sizing

Accurate health tracking Something to note Requires a subscription

Not the best for workout data

The Oura Ring 4 ($349) is a smart ring that tracks a range of health metrics: heart rate, sleep stages, stress levels, body temperature, blood oxygen and more. It automatically detects and logs some exercise like walking and running, and you can manually record the start and end of any workout using the Oura app.

Since there is no screen, you spend a considerable amount of time viewing data and metrics on the Oura app. Oura redesigned the app from the previous Oura Ring Gen 3, with a more intuitive home screen that shows your scores for readiness, sleep, activity and stress at a glance. Because the app keeps track of data over a stretch of time, you can also view trend reports to see things like your sleep score across weeks, months or years.

Improvements over the Oura Ring Gen 3 include a longer eight-day battery life (up from seven), a wider range of sizes and a fully titanium build (the Oura Ring Gen 3 was partially made of plastic). The Oura Ring 4 comes in six finishes and sizes ranging from four to 15.

You can buy the ring without paying for a subscription, but you’ll get an extremely limited amount of data: only your daily score for sleep, activity and readiness, according to the brand. An Oura Membership subscription costs $5.99 a month or $69.99 a year, and unlocks every tracking feature plus things like guided meditation and sleep stories in the Oura app.

How I tried the Oura Ring 4

I compared the Oura Ring 4 (center) to other popular smart rings like the Ultrahuman Ring Air (left) and Samsung Galaxy Ring (right). Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

I’ve been testing the Oura Ring 4 for over a year after the brand sent me a sizing kit and ring sample for review in 2024. For this review, I wore the ring on my right ring finger and compared the fit and data collected to other smart rings like the Samsung Galaxy Ring ($399), which I wore on my left ring finger during side-by-side testing.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio coincidentally bought the Oura Ring 4 for herself, and has also been wearing hers on-and-off for over a year. I spoke with her to get her perspective on the ring and her experience with features I could not test like cycle tracking.

My experience with the Oura Ring 4

The Oura Ring Gen 3 was already my favorite smart ring on the market. The Oura Ring 4’s hardware and software improvements help cement it as the best smart ring you can buy right now.

Still, you should know that it’s not an effective replacement for a fitness tracker or smartwatch for tracking exercise. And competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Ring and RingConn Gen 2 ($299) can track similar metrics, minus the subscription fee.

What I like

Improved design and comfort

One of my least favorite parts of the Oura Ring Gen 3 is its sensor bumps — it has three round bumps on the inner side of the ring that house its infrared LED sensors. I am already not a ring person — a ring with bumps pushing against my skin? No thanks.

The Oura Ring 4 has recessed sensors that are nearly flush with the ring — you don’t notice them unless you are looking very carefully. This makes the ring much more comfortable than the previous version, in my experience.

The smooth interior of the Oura Ring 4 (top) versus the bumps on the Oura Ring Gen 3 (bottom) Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

Accurate sleep tracking

The sleep tracking of the Oura Ring 4 is just as impressive (if not more so) as the previous version.

During my testing, I compared a week of sleep data from the Oura Ring 4 to data from the Samsung Galaxy Ring (paired with the Samsung Galaxy Watch ($349) and the Apple Watch Series 11 ($399). The Oura Ring 4 had the most accurate sleep data. The competition wasn’t wildly inaccurate, but couldn’t match the accuracy of the Oura Ring.

For example, I toss and turn a lot while I sleep, and the Samsung Galaxy Ring often logged those movements as tiny wake windows throughout the night. The Galaxy Ring would also log no data at all for the hour or so I was awake in the middle of the night to take care of my baby, throwing the whole evening’s data out of whack. The Oura Ring 4 never had these issues.

Oura Ring 4 (left) was a bit more accurate for sleep data than the Samsung Galaxy Ring (right). Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

All of the wearables I tested, including the Oura Ring 4, were confused by the early morning hours I spent with my baby, though. We would sometimes wake up early and I would rock them in a gliding chair to buy an extra hour of sleep. Every popular wearable I tested thought this was a brief wake window followed by an hour of sleep. I was very much awake, just sedentary (listening to audiobooks on my Airpods) in a gliding chair.

Helpful health alerts

The Oura Ring’s accurate tracking extends to general health stats like daily steps, resting heart rate and body temperature. I got sick with a cold while testing the ring, and was impressed with how it responded.

I sleep poorly when I first start to feel sick. On one particular morning, the Oura app asked me how I was feeling (it automatically detected my increased body temperature). I answered a few prompts and was prompted to enter rest mode. Rest mode paused my daily fitness and health goals (including notifications).

As someone who has gotten many reminders from other fitness trackers to stand up, go for a walk, or hit my fitness goals while sick, I appreciate Oura’s automatic rest mode and focus on recovery.

Improved app experience

I hadn’t used the Oura Ring app in about five months when I synced the Oura Ring 4 for the first time. The app has changed a lot since 2024. The layout is cleaner, with three primary tabs on the bottom (Today, Vitals and My Health) and all your most important scores in small circles on the top (Readiness, Sleep activity, Heart Rate and Stress). The app also loads data from the Ring 4 much faster than when I tested the Oura Ring 3 in 2024 — it only took five seconds or so to load a full day of activity, in my experience.

Potential drawbacks to keep in mind

You still need to record a lot of things yourself

Ideally the Oura Ring could automatically track everything for me, without any input on my end. After all, if I wanted to micromanage my data and track my heart rate zones as I exercised, I would wear a smartwatch, not a smart ring.

The Oura Ring accomplishes this for most health and sleep tracking, but falls short in other areas, namely exercise tracking. It automatically logs walks decently well, but other exercises like yoga and strength training it did not detect at all, in my experience. It automatically detected and logged outdoor runs, but GPS data was sometimes inaccurate.

When I did pull out my phone and start and stop workouts manually, stats and GPS data were usually acceptable.

But that’s not really the point for both Godio and I. Pulling out our phones and manually starting and stopping a workout feels like the opposite of why you would own an Oura Ring. Godio almost never logged her workout classes on her Oura Ring, either because she forgot to in the hustle and bustle of getting ready for class or because the classes themselves had a no phone policy. “If I have to do anything manually on the Oura Ring, chances are I’m not doing it,” says Godio.

Cycle tracking is a similar story — it is useful and accurate, but requires a lot of manual input. To get the most accurate info about the average number of days your period lasts, cycle variability and the range of days you can expect each month, you need to be diligent and consistent about manually inputting each day of your cycle, says Godio.

We know the Oura Ring 4 can’t magically track everything, we wouldn’t expect it to, but making some of these manual inputs faster and easier to do would be a good start.

Subscription price

Oura Ring 4 may be one of the best smart rings on the market, but it is also one of the few that requires a subscription. I am actively trying to reduce the number of subscriptions in my life, and other smart rings that don’t have a monthly subscription (Samsung, Ringconn) may be worth a look, depending on your priorities.

Who is the Oura Ring 4 for?

The Oura Ring 4 is the best smart ring you can get, in my experience. It automatically tracks most general health, wellness and sleep activity and presents it in insightful, easy to understand scores on the Oura Ring app. It’s more comfortable than ever, has improved battery life and a more intuitive app experience.

It’s not for athletes like marathoners or long-distance cyclists — it cannot compete with the live stats and exercise accuracy of smartwatches from Apple and Garmin.

It’s also not for anyone looking to cull subscriptions (consider subscription-free alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy Ring and RingConn Gen 2 instead).

But it is the best smart ring I’ve tested. And if you want the best of the best, it’s the Oura Ring 4. For now, anyway.

Frequently asked questions Should you buy the Oura Ring Gen 3? Oura discontinued the Oura Ring Gen 3 soon after it launched the Oura Ring 4 in October of 2024 so you are no longer able to purchase it. If you already have it, the company still supports Gen 3 users, and provides software updates to the Ring Gen3 (for now). Regardless, I would recommend the Oura Ring 4 to anyone looking to try Oura. It’s available in more sizes and finishes, is much more comfortable with its recessed sensors, has more advanced tracking and will receive support from the brand for much longer than the Gen 3 will.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on smartwatches, running shoes, wireless earbuds and more. For this piece, I wore the Oura Ring 4 for over a year after the brand sent me one to try. I tracked my daily stats, sleep and exercise and compared the fit and feel of the Oura Ring 4 to other smart rings on the market. I also discussed my experience with NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio, who owns and wears her Oura Ring 4 daily.

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