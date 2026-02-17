I’ve been testing the Oura Ring 4 since it launched in 2024. The brand, low on inventory at the time, sent me the gold color, not my top choice, but fine enough for testing.

My problem months later is not with the ring: it’s one of the best smart rings you can buy. It’s with the aesthetics: I just don’t think the gold color looks all that…gold, especially compared to gold jewelry. And gold doesn’t always look good, or fit with certain outfits and occasions.

Oura Ring accessories like covers, jackets, sleeves and stackable companion rings can help give you new looks to play around with, without having to buy a whole new ring.

How I picked Oura Ring accessories

I’ve been testing fitness trackers, smartwatches and smart rings for years, comparing them against each other and wearing them everywhere. I have a good grasp on the strengths and weaknesses of the Oura Ring, and where accessories can help most. Keeping that in mind, I looked for Oura Ring accessories that met the following criteria:

Beautiful and/or useful: Most Oura Ring accessories fall under two categories: beautiful or useful (sometimes both). I made sure each of my recommendations serves a functional or aesthetic purpose.

The best Oura Ring covers, jackets, sleeves and accessories

I chose a mix of accessories that solve different problems across different price points, including Oura Ring covers, sleeves, jackets and easily stackable companion jewelry.

For simple color covers

Zooroo Ring Cover (3-Pack) $ 12.99 Amazon What to know What we like Very affordable

Comes as a 3-pack Something to note So-so finish

These are very affordable ring covers that are a good choice if you just want to change the color of your Oura Ring to match your outfit that day. It comes as a three pack: the silver, rose gold and pink set and blue, black and pink set give you the most color options to try out.

For all-around protection

OSleeve Active Smart Ring Protector $ 30.00 OSleeve What to know What we like Protective silicone

Four color options Something to note Not for dressing up

Bulky

Oura recommends removing your Oura Ring during activities like weightlifting that “create excessive friction.” If you want to keep your ring on, but want to avoid scratches, a silicone sleeve like this one is your best option. It fits over your Oura Ring, and protects it from scratches and bumps from every angle.

Staff-pick for jewelry-stacking

Pavoi Stackable Rings $ 18.95 Amazon What to know What we like Very affordable

Multiple colors Something to note Nothing at this time

Stackable rings are one of the best hacks for making any Oura Ring look more fashionable and jewelry-like. You can do this with any brand, but NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio has been using these stackable rings from Pavoi for months. “A friend recommended these Pavoi rings to stack on top and on the bottom of the Oura Ring, and they add so much personality and flair — it makes me feel comfortable wearing the ring with any outfit, not just sportswear.

They are 1.8 millimeters thick, and come in gold, silver and rose gold, and are made with 925 sterling silver with a gold plating and zirconia stones on top.

Runner-up for jewelry-stacking: Catbird Twisted Stacker Gold Ring

Catbird Twisted Stacker Gold Ring $ 118.00 Catbird What to know What we like Very slim

Made with recycled gold Something to note Only one color (gold)

Catbird is an NBC Select favorite brand for jewelry — NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin wears the brand daily. These stackable rings are 0.8 millimeters thick, making them a super-slim, subtle option for pairing with an Oura Ring. They only come in yellow gold, though.

A jewelry jacket

Billie Simone Classic Ring Jacket $ 349.00 Billie Simone What to know What we like Made with 14 karat gold

Comes in multiple styles Something to note Pricey

Final sale only

This Oura Ring jacket fits over your Oura Ring and changes its outward-facing side to look much more like jewelry. It’s made of 14-karat yellow or white gold plating over brass, and comes in two finishes: polished or sandblasted.

A luxury ring sleeve

This is a 14-karat gold sleeve, with diamonds, that slips over your Oura Ring. It absolutely makes an Oura Ring look more like jewelry because it is jewelry (with a price to match) covering most of your Oura Ring.

For weightlifting protection

Buffr Smart Ring Protector $ 24.95 Buffr What to know What we like Specialized protection

Slim design Something to note Looks odd outside of lifting

This silicone Oura Ring protector is specifically designed for weightlifting. It fits over your Oura Ring, but the bulk of the silicone is on one side, the side that makes contact with dumbbells and barbells. That makes it slimmer and less bulky, but a little out of place outside of the gym.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, cameras and more. I’ve covered Oura and its products for years, writing Oura Ring reviews and comparing the ring to alternatives on the market. For this story, I spoke with NBC Select staffers about their favorite Oura Ring accessories and combined their experience with my own to select the best accessory options.

