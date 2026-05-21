Once June hits, you will almost always find me in a pair of Birkenstocks. As someone who has flat feet and a history of foot pain, I find them to be the most reliable shoes when it comes to all-day comfort. My favorite style from the brand is their Arizona sandal, and right now the Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandal in white is 40 percent off.

Experts have told NBC Select editors on multiple occasions that they are some of the most comfortable sandals on the market. If I had to list a drawback for these shoes, there would only be one — they’re pricey. So I’ll gladly take a discount on any color, especially the perfect summer white.

Deal of the day

Podiatrists have previously recommended Birkenstock Arizona sandals to us, saying they’re great for those with flat feet or for anyone looking for comfortable walking sandals. Here’s why:

They have a contoured footbed with built-in arch support and a molded heel cup to help keep your foot in place as you walk. The two wide straps are also adjustable to give you a customizable fit, which helps to ensure the sandal stays on, even if your feet get a little clammy from summer heat. The adjustability also scores points in the summer, when your feet may swell and you need a looser-than-normal fit. The sole is made from a pliable cork-latex material that provides a good mixture of rigidity and plushness for comfortable support.

Currently, only the white version of these shoes is 40 percent off, but there are also a number of other Birkenstocks on sale (with several colors available) on the brand’s website, with prices as low as $74.

More Birkenstocks on sale

Why this sale is worth it

40% off

Podiatrist-recommended

Comfort and arch support

Stylish details

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including lifestyle, wellness and beauty. I write about daily sales, and have covered major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.