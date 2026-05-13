If the sides of your shoes rub against your big toe or pinky toe, they are not wide enough — which means it may be time to consider shoes with a wide toe box.

“This type of shoe is created with a more natural foot shape that widens at the top of the shoe (known as the toe box),” says Dr. Alissa Kuizinas, a board-certified podiatrist in Boston. “This allows space for your toes to splay and spread, so they can bend and flex naturally as you walk.”

Beyond being more comfortable, sneakers with a wide toe box have a variety of other benefits. “They allow for better balance and stability, reducing the risk of tripping or falling,” says Dr. Isaac Tabari, a board-certified foot and ankle doctor and owner of NYC Podiatry Center of Excellence. To help you find the best shoes with wide toe boxes, we asked experts what to look for while shopping and got their recommendations for footwear worth considering.

The best wide toe box shoes of 2026

Every wide toe box shoe on this list was either recommended by experts or highly rated and aligned with our podiatrists’ guidance. All of the shoes below come in styles for both men and women and I’ve included links to both in the description.

A true barefoot shoe (and one of the more affordable barefoot options), this style is available for men and women. The shoe has a zero-drop sole, meaning there is minimal cushioning, and an adjustable hook-and-loop closure at the instep for a secure fit. The wide toe box is also flexible, allowing your toes to flex and move as your foot hits the ground.

“These shoes have a wide toe box with soft, flexible upper materials,” says Kuizinas. “They are flexible in the sole, bend well at the toe joint and offer enough cushioning to be comfortable even on hard surfaces.” The shoe, which is available for both men and women and is ideal for casual wear, has an upper made from breathable mesh, which helps keep your foot cool. The shoes are also lightweight, weighing just over 8 ounces, according to the brand.

These sneakers, which are available for men and women, won a 2026 NBC Select Wellness Award, in large part because of how roomy and comfy they are. “My toes have plenty of room to move around when I wear them and the arch support is fantastic,” says NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown. The shoe has a rocker-shaped bottom that helps propel you forward and it comes in three width options: medium, wide and extra wide.

At about $50, these running shoes are one of the more affordable options on our list. Weighing just over 9 ounces, they are lightweight and the upper is made from breathable mesh to keep your feet cool as you run, according to the brand. They also have a wide toe box and a durable rubber sole. Shoppers with bunions have praised them, some even saying that they have added insoles to the shoes and they’re still comfortable.

Another Wellness Award winner, the Asics Novablast 5 is great for runners looking for a springy shoe that provides ample room in the toe box. The shoe comes in wide size ranges for both men and women and it provides a good amount of arch support. NBC Select video producer Josh Rios, who tested this shoe, found it to be lightweight with great bounce — which made it a good shoe for longer runs.

Tabari likes the men’s and women’s styles of Altra running shoes for their wider toe box. They are all designed with a foot-shaped, wide toe box, which is great for people with wide feet, says Tabari. According to Altra, the soles have a rocker shape to help propel you forward as you run and the soles are made with compression foam for comfort. The upper is made with breathable mesh to keep feet cool as you exercise.

Lems Primal Zen $ 130.00 Lems What to know What we like Lightweight

Free returns Something to note Runs wide throughout

Kuizinas recommends this shoe with a wide toe box for men and women, which can be worn for light strength training or casual, everyday activities. It has a wide toe box and a flexible sole that wraps around your foot for a comfortable fit. The tongue is attached so that it won’t fall out of place and the sole is made from cork to keep the overall shoe cool and lightweight, according to the brand.

Hoka is a popular shoe brand amongst runners and is known for its shock-absorbing soles and supportive uppers. I’ve run multiple half marathons in these shoes and my wide feet are never sore after wearing them — no matter how many miles I’ve logged. Along with an overall roomier fit, the shoe has a wide toe box that allows your toes to spread out as your foot hits the ground. The shoe’s bottom has a slight rocker shape for smoother heel-to-toe transitions, and the upper is made from breathable mesh, according to the brand. This shoe is also available in a version for men.

Keen is another one of Tabari’s favorite wide toe box shoe brands. The brand makes hiking shoes, sandals and walking shoes for both men and women. This sneaker falls into that last category. The sole is curved from heel to toe to help propel you forward and the upper is reinforced in high-impact places for maximum durability. The removable footbed offers arch support, according to Keen.

Birkenstock is known for its comfortable sandals, but all shoes from the brand tend to have a wider overall fit, including a roomy toe box. These unisex casual sneakers have that, as well as a contoured footbed made from cork and latex for a cushiony yet supportive feel, according to the brand. The upper is made from leather and the rubber sole has treads for traction on slippery surfaces.

Hey Dude shoes are lightweight and have wide toe boxes. Along with a round, wide toe box, these sneakers have a flexible sole to give more freedom of movement, according to the brand. Each shoe weighs less than 6 ounces and has elastic laces to provide flexibility as you step.

These sneakers gained social media buzz thanks to the fact that no hands are needed to put them on. The heel is specially designed to bend as you slip them on and then spring back into place, according to the brand. These unisex sneakers also have a roomy toe box and extra cushioned soles for comfort. They come in several colors and go up to a women’s size 16.5 and a men’s size 15, including wide widths.

How I picked the best wide toe box shoes

To choose the best wide toe box shoes, I asked experts what to consider while shopping. Here are the key things they said to pay attention to:

Width: A shoe with a wide toe box and a wide width toe are different. “A wide shoe will be wider in the heel and midfoot in addition to the toe box, whereas a wide toe box shoe is only wider in the forefoot area,” says Kuizinas. You do not need a wide-width shoe if your entire foot isn’t wider. The shoes I focused on all have wide toe boxes, but many are available in a regular width and a wide width.

A shoe with a wide toe box and a wide width toe are different. “A wide shoe will be wider in the heel and midfoot in addition to the toe box, whereas a wide toe box shoe is only wider in the forefoot area,” says Kuizinas. You do not need a wide-width shoe if your entire foot isn’t wider. The shoes I focused on all have wide toe boxes, but many are available in a regular width and a wide width. Materials: Whether you are looking for walking sneakers, running sneakers or hiking shoes with a wide toe box, you’ll want them to last as long as possible. So I prioritized shoes made with high-quality materials — like sturdy soles, reinforced stitching and durable mesh.

Whether you are looking for walking sneakers, running sneakers or hiking shoes with a wide toe box, you’ll want them to last as long as possible. So I prioritized shoes made with high-quality materials — like sturdy soles, reinforced stitching and durable mesh. Shoe type: Wide toe box shoes aren’t just good for working out, they are comfortable for casual wear, too. With this in mind, I included a variety of wide toe box shoes suitable for all types of activities.

Do you need wide toe box shoes?

“They really are for anyone who is looking for a more comfortable fit,” says Kuizinas. If your toes are constantly pinched, you may notice some not-so-pleasant effects. Compressing your bones together regularly can lead to blisters, corns, calluses, bunions and hammertoes, says Kuizinas.

That said, some people may benefit from this shoe style more than others. “Shoes with a wide toe box allow for better balance and stability, reducing the risk of tripping or falling,” says Tabari. Because of this, they can be a good fit for those who tend to be more clumsy. “They also accommodate orthotic inserts or padding for additional support, which can help prevent injuries such as plantar fasciitis or stress fractures,” adds Tabari.

Frequently asked questions How do you know if your toe box is wide enough? A wide toe box shoe should allow you to wiggle your toes without feeling the sides of the shoe, says Kuizinas. In terms of shape, both experts we spoke to recommend looking for a toe box that mimics the natural shape of your toes. In other words, rather than a shoe that comes to a rounded point, you want to look for a rounded square-shaped toe bed. Are there any activities for which wide toe box shoes are particularly good? Kuizinas says that those on their feet frequently or for long periods will benefit from a roomier toe box, like medical professionals, people in hospitality and more. They can also be great for travel if you are taking a trip where you know you’ll be walking around more than you usually do. NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans says she always wore sneakers with a wide toe box when she worked at a fitness studio and was on her feet for most of the day. Speaking of fitness, wide toe box shoes are also great for working out. When your foot hits the ground with a higher impact — like if you are running or jumping — your toes naturally splay out as they hit the ground. A wide toe box will prevent them from getting cramped when that happens. “Lifters also find wide toe box shoes beneficial so they can power their strength moves from the ground up,” says Kuizinas.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Alissa Kuizinas is a board-certified podiatrist in Boston

is a board-certified podiatrist in Boston Dr. Isaac Tabari is a board-certified foot and ankle doctor and owner of the NYC Podiatry Center of Excellence

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. I have written about body wipes, GPS tracking shoes, sandals with arch support and more. For this story, I spoke with foot doctors to find the best shoes with wide toe boxes to avoid toe crowding and pinching.

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