When summer arrives, there’s a good chance you’ll spend a significant amount of time in sandals, so it only makes sense that you’d want to stock your closet with options that are as comfortable as possible. After all, you don’t want to be walking around the farmer’s market or through the park with achy feet. One key thing that can make shoes comfortable is good arch support.

There’s just one catch: “Compared to closed shoes like sneakers or boots, it can be harder to find sandals with good arch support,” says Dr. Gregory Alvarez, a podiatrist at the Ankle & Foot Centers of America. Thankfully, Alvarez says some brands have started to catch on and make sandals with more support. To help you find men’s and women’s sandals that will keep your feet comfy all summer, we asked podiatrists what to look for when shopping, plus we got their recommendations on shoes worth your consideration.

How we picked the best sandals with arch support

“If you have flat feet or too high of an arch, this can distribute weight on the foot in a manner that may leave them more prone to injury and pain,” says Dr. Mohammad Rimawi, a board-certified podiatrist in New York City. Having sandals with arch support can help you distribute your weight to avoid that potential pain. To find the best sandals with arch support, we asked experts what to pay close attention to while shopping. Here’s what they suggested:

Noticeable arch support: When you run your fingers along the shoe’s sole, you want to feel it rise in the inside middle before sloping back down towards the heel. This will mean it has built-in arch support.

When you run your fingers along the shoe’s sole, you want to feel it rise in the inside middle before sloping back down towards the heel. This will mean it has built-in arch support. Firm heel cups: Ideally, the back of the sandal should cup your heel. This helps ensure stability and keeps your feet aligned so the arch support stays in place, says Alvarez.

Ideally, the back of the sandal should cup your heel. This helps ensure stability and keeps your feet aligned so the arch support stays in place, says Alvarez. Cushioning: Look for sandals with at least a little bit of cushioning. “This will provide comfort and shock absorption,” says Alvarez. Exactly how much cushioning comes down to preference — our experts noted that some people prefer a more squishy insole, while others prefer a firmer option.

Adjustable straps: Similar to how a heel cup can keep your feet in place, customizable straps can also lock your feet in. You can tighten and loosen the straps, which allows you to achieve a personalized fit and help you maintain correct support, says Alvarez.

The best sandals with arch support for 2024

To recommend the best sandals with arch support for men and women, we asked podiatrists to share their favorite options. We also rounded up NBC Select staff picks and found highly rated options that meet our experts’ criteria.

The best women’s sandals with arch support

“Birkenstocks have contoured cork footbeds that offer great support to your arches,” says Alvarez. According to the brand, the Arizona style has two adjustable straps and a footbed that molds to your feet as you wear them. This sandal also has a deep heel cup to keep your foot in place. These shoes are designed to have a roomier fit in the toe box, which allows your toes to spread as you walk.

Sizes: 5-12 | Widths: Narrow and regular | Material: Cork and leather

Another sandal recommended by Alvarez also has the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance. Shoes earn this after they’re reviewed by a group of APMA podiatrists who find them to promote good foot health. This style has four adjustable straps — three across the top of your foot and one around the back — for an ultra-customized fit. According to the brand, the sole is flexible enough to absorb shock and comfortably covered in microfiber.

Sizes: 5-12 | Widths: Medium and wide | Material: Cork and rubber

This sandal also has the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance. “It comes with an anatomically shaped insole that adapts itself to the shape of the wearer’s foot structure,” says Alvarez. The sandal’s moisture-wicking sole absorbs sweat and provides medium cushioning. It also has a deep heel cup and an adjustable strap to keep your foot in place.

Sizes: 4-13 | Widths: Medium | Material: Leather and cork

Bombas may be best known for their socks (their ankle socks won a 2024 NBC Select Wellness Award), but they also make supportive sandals. This waterproof slide is made from cushioned EVA that is both waterproof and lightweight. The Friday slide also has a contoured footbed and deep heel cup to keep the shoe’s arch support exactly where you want it. These slides come in five colors, including seashell, desert bloom and treehouse.

Sizes: 5-11 | Widths: Medium | Material: EVA

If I wear shoes without arch support for long periods, I get really bad plantar fasciitis — we’re talking, hobbling for weeks. These sandals have become my go-to summer shoes when I know I must be on my feet for long periods (like during my daughter’s soccer practice or when walking to work). They are super lightweight, have noticeable arch support without discomfort for my flat feet and the adjustable ankle strap allows me to get a customized fit. They are similar to classic Tevas in design but have a slightly less outdoorsy look and can easily work with a summer dress.

Sizes: 5-12 | Widths: Medium | Material: Textile upper, rubber bottom

I ordered these sandals after hearing from a pal that the brand had shoes with great arch support. The shoes have a diamond pattern on the bottom that is super cushioned for comfort and incredibly lightweight. I also find the crisscross design a nice middle ground between being super casual or overly dressy. I’ve worn these for 10-hour stretches and been happy in them.

Sizes: 5-11 | Widths: Medium | Material: Textile upper, rubber bottom

These unisex flip flops offer up to an inch of orthotic arch support and are great for those with plantar fasciitis (a condition where there’s an inflamed tendon in the foot), according to the brand. They are made from a special foam that molds to your feet for a customized fit and the straps stretch to accommodate different-sized feet. These flip flops have a 4.4-star average rating from over 5,260 reviews on Amazon.

Sizes: 5-16 (women), 4-15 (men) | Widths: Medium | Material: Foam

The best men’s sandals with arch support

“Sandals from Teva provide comfortable arch support for outdoor activities like hiking or during camping trips,” says Alvarez. According to the brand, the contoured EVA midsole provides arch support, and the three adjustable straps keep your feet in place. The heel has a deep cup, and the shoe’s sole has treads for grip.

Sizes: 7-14 | Widths: Medium | Material: Nylon and rubber

Ideal for the pool or a casual day, these Reef slides are waterproof and machine washable. The EVA sole provides arch support and cushioning for added comfort. The heel is slightly cupped to help keep your foot in place, and the sandal comes in 18 colors, including tan, black, and navy. These sandals have a 4.4-star average rating from over 4,450 reviews on Amazon.

Sizes: 4-15 | Widths: Medium | Material: EVA

These unisex slides can be worn to recover from a long run, on casual outings or to the beach. Plus, they carry the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance and have a 4.4-star average rating from over 23,150 reviews on Amazon. They’re made with a foam technology that absorbs 37% more impact than your average sandal, according to the brand. The contoured footbed has arch support, and the shoe is lightweight, so you don’t feel like you’re dragging around something heavy.

Sizes: Men’s 3-14, Women’s 5-16 | Widths: Medium | Material: Foam

For a less sporty and more casual vibe, consider this option from Dockers. In addition to arch support, they have a memory foam sole that provides cushioning as you walk. The back strap helps lock your foot in place and flexible construction means they move with you, according to the brand. These sandals have deep treads for grip as you walk and come in three colors.

Sizes: 7-15 | Widths: Medium and wide | Material: Synthetic leather

These flip flops, which have a 4.3-star average rating from 8,901 reviews on Amazon, have a thick sole with good arch support and deep grooves on the bottom for traction, according to the brand. The footbed is contoured for additional comfort and the strap is padded to prevent rubbing and discomfort.

Sizes: 8-11 | Widths: Medium | Material: Textile upper, EVA foam bottom

These slides come in black or brown leather and have a polished vibe that gives your outfit a dressier vibe. The cushioned footbed feels plush, the sandals have arch support and the criss-cross leather design adds interest. These sandals also have grippy rubber soles for traction.

Sizes: 7-14 | Widths: Medium and wide | Material: Leather upper, rubber bottom

What can happen if you wear sandals without arch support?

Wearing sandals without arch support for a short time probably won’t impact your feet much. But if you are walking long distances or standing for a good amount of time, wearing shoes without arch support can cause many issues. Foot pain and discomfort are probably the most common problems people may deal with if they don’t wear sandals with arch support, says Alvarez. Along with pain, Alvarez says that wearing sandals without arch support can lead to the following issues:

Plantar fasciitis: This common foot condition is caused when the thick band of tissue that connects your heel bone to your toes gets inflamed. Most often, people with plantar fasciitis feel a stabbing pain in their foot near their heel. Treatments include icing, stretching and staying off your feet as much as possible until the inflammation worsens.

This common foot condition is caused when the thick band of tissue that connects your heel bone to your toes gets inflamed. Most often, people with plantar fasciitis feel a stabbing pain in their foot near their heel. Treatments include icing, stretching and staying off your feet as much as possible until the inflammation worsens. Heel spurs: These are bony growths that grow on the heel bone and are caused by over- or underpronation and improper foot mechanics. If your shoes don’t have enough arch support, you may be more likely to roll inward or outward as you walk, causing heel spurs.

These are bony growths that grow on the heel bone and are caused by over- or underpronation and improper foot mechanics. If your shoes don’t have enough arch support, you may be more likely to roll inward or outward as you walk, causing heel spurs. Body pain: With your feet hurting, wearing shoes without arch support can cause knee, hip and back pain. This is because your feet may be misaligned without arch support, causing you to overcompensate and impact other body areas.

Frequently asked questions Why is arch support important? Alvarez says arch support is important in sandals because it ensures that your foot is better aligned, which can help keep your entire body aligned. It also helps to ensure a good distribution of pressure across the feet, which reduces muscle, ligament, and joint strain. This is especially important when walking long distances or being on your feet for a long time. Do certain types of feet require more arch support? All feet can benefit from arch support, but certain types of feet require more of it than others. “If you have flat feet, the force placed on the foot is severely skewed and can lead to pain or injury,” says Rimawi. “Proper arch support can help you avoid this.” Those with high arches also benefit from arch support in their shoes. “An arch that is too high can lead to instability, so cushioning and support under that high arch can be beneficial,” says Alvarez. Finally, overpronators who walk with their feet rolling inward can correct their gait with arch support because it prevents them from rolling inward as much, adds Alvarez.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Gregory Alvarez is a podiatrist at the Ankle & Foot Centers of America.

is a podiatrist at the Ankle & Foot Centers of America. Dr. Mohammad Rimawi is a board-certified podiatrist in New York City.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed two podiatrists.

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