Keurig recently announced a new customizable option for select brewers just in time for the holiday gifting season. The “My Keurig” lets shoppers add monograms, names, colorful designs, seasonal decor and more to the K-Mini, K-Mini Plus and K-Slim coffee makers. The launch comes after a slew of Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts from the brand — some of which, like $10 off packs of 60 or more Pods, are still ongoing.

You can customize your Keurig in one of two ways. The first option lets you choose a design associated with a specific brewer model and then personalize it with the colors and text of your choice — all 12 design themes are compatible with all three types of brewers. The second option lets you choose a specific brewer first and then personalize it with your preferred design, color and text, which can be useful if you or your loved ones are eyeing a specific Keurig model.

Customizable designs include colorful polka dots, chevron tile, holiday designs and a plaid pattern. You can choose the text size, the colors of the text and design elements, how large you want prints and patterns to appear on the brewer and where you want to place text on the machine. You also have the option to customize the sides of the brewer individually (Keurig noted you can’t currently upload any of your own photos or designs quite yet).

The customized machines feature the same capabilities and functions as their non-customized counterparts, including cup sizes and reservoir capacity. But keep in mind that the customization does come at an additional cost: A personalized Keurig coffee maker costs about $30 more than the same non-personalized model and starts at $109.

You can customize the Keurig K-Mini in Matte Black or Studio Gray with the design, color and text of your choice. The K-Mini brews cup sizes between 6 ounces and 12 ounces and is less than 5 inches wide, making it a good option for small spaces.

The Keurig K-Mini Plus is available to customize in either Matte Black or Matte White. The width and brew size of the K-Mini Plus is the same as the K-Mini. But unlike the K-Mini, this device has a built-in storage compartment to hold up to 9 K-Cup Pods and features a “Strong Brew” function to brew a stronger cup of coffee, according to the brand.

The Keurig K-Slim can be personalized only in the Matte Black base color. It can brew 8-, 10- and 12-ounce cups, and features a removable drip tray to accommodate travel mugs. While it’s also 5 inches in width, it is longer than the K-Mini and K-Mini Plus — 15 inches compared to 11 inches.

