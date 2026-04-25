If flossing feels like a drag, consider a water flosser. These devices shoot water between teeth to remove plaque and buildup between and around your teeth. I’ve been using one for years and love how clean it makes my teeth feel. Want to add one to your nightly routine? Right now, Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 water flosser is on sale for 32 percent off, which brings the price down to under $70.

Deal of the day

This water flosser won a 2026 NBC Select Wellness Award for how easy it makes flossing. It has adjustable pressure settings, so you can go as gentle on gums as you need to. It comes with multiple attachments for a customized clean. You can also swivel the nozzle to reach tricky areas and the fact that it is cordless makes it even easier to maneuver.

I have been using this model for over a year and find that it really cleans my teeth well. I also like that it is water-resistant and can be used in the shower. I’m not alone in my love for this flosser. One reviewer loves that it comes with a bag for travel and another swears it has helped her periodontitis. This water flosser has 50,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and it is currently on sale for 32 percent off, bringing the price down to $68.

Why this sale is worth it

32% off

50,000 perfect ratings

Cordless

Easy to use

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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