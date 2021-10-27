Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

In between your biannual teeth cleanings, experts say you should regularly brush your teeth at least twice a day and floss at least once a day. And the type of toothbrush you employ can make a big difference on your overall oral hygiene.

Electric toothbrushes, which typically vibrate or automate the brushing process to some degree to assist your brushing, might help you in that regard. But given the various options and models of electric toothbrushes available, how should you decide which is the best electric toothbrush?

To help guide your shopping, we consulted dentists on what you should know before buying an electric toothbrush, why an electric toothbrush may be better for you than a manual toothbrush, the differences between various kinds of electric toothbrushes and how to decide which electric toothbrush is right for you. We also highlight their recommendations for the best electric toothbrushes currently on the market.

Should you get an electric toothbrush?

If you're handed a manual toothbrush after a cleaning at the dentist, you may not think twice about buying a different brush. But there are benefits and drawbacks to electric toothbrushes. Does using an electric toothbrush instead of a manual toothbrush mean cleaner or better teeth? Not at all, said Dr. Sheri Doniger, an Illinois-based dentist who said the type of toothbrush isn't as important as your brushing techniques.

"If brushing is performed properly, either toothbrush is great,” she said.

Doniger said she encourages her patients to regularly brush and floss to get rid of decay- and disease-causing biofilm. Power brushes may be a good option for those with arthritis or any other manual dexterity issue, while a manual toothbrush may be good if you're looking for a more cost-effective option, she said.

Though Doniger uses both a manual brush and an electric brush at home, she said that an electric brush may be helpful for tackling gingivitis, an inflammation caused by plaque on the tooth.

“The plaque buildup may cause bad breath and have a larger buildup in hard to reach places,” she said, adding that all electric toothbrushes should help reduce this plaque as long as they're used according to the instructions.

The benefits of electronic toothbrushes

"Electric brushes have come quite a ways away from their original days,” said Dr. Lawrence Fung, of Silicon Beach Dental, in Southern California. He prefers an electric toothbrush to a manual one, and echoed that electric toothbrushes are great at removing bacteria.

“The brushes are much better than manual brushing, since they either have a spinning head or utilize sonic vibrations,” Fung said.

This movement creates microbubbles that gently remove bacteria biofilm — a cause of bad breath, staining, gum disease and bleeding gums.

Doniger recommended electric brushes for patients with periodontal disease, bacterial plaque or a history of dental decay.

"Angling the brush into the gumline and slowly moving from one tooth to the other — while the power brush is actually doing the movement to break up the biofilm — is so simple,” she said. “It is easier to focus on cleaning the entire mouth with a power brush."

Electric toothbrushes are also readily available at Select readers’ favorite retailers, including Target, Amazon and Walmart. They start as low as $5 with the likes of the Oral-B 3D White Action Powered model and go up to $300 for higher-end models like the Philips Sonicare 9700.

The limitations of electronic toothbrushes

If you decide to invest in an electric toothbrush, use the electric version every day to make it worthwhile, Doniger said. Though the brush does a lot of the work for you, it’s important to brush all sections of your mouth equally.

"Also, patients may feel they are doing a great job but may only be cleaning one area of their mouth,” she said.

An electric toothbrush might cause issues for an aggressive brusher, said Dr. Joseph Field, of the California-based Peninsula Center of Cosmetic Dentistry. Most electric toothbrushes are “designed to do the scrubbing for you, so let it do the work,” he said. If you scrub your teeth with an electric brush the same way you do a manual brush, it can potentially lead to gum recession.

“Pressing too hard on the delicate oral tissues may cause gingival tissue to prematurely wear away, which can affect the underlying tooth structure,” Doniger said.

How to shop for electric toothbrushes

As with manual toothbrushes, all electric toothbrushes aren't created equal. Some are better at tackling hard-to-reach places, and others are preferable for specific types of dental issues. Doniger said that the type of brush you purchase should reflect the issues you deal with pertaining to tooth and gum health.

Fung recommended finding a brush with safeguards if you deal with oral issues.

“For those who have severe periodontal disease and gum recession, most of these brushes have safeguards built in to warn users if they are using too much pressure when brushing that can cause more harm than good,” he said.

Best electric toothbrushes

Below are the best, expert-recommended electric toothbrushes on the market at various price points, as well as electric toothbrushes for kids and those designed for travel.

Best all-around electric toothbrushes

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean comes with three brush heads, each designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas; a brush body; and a traveling case for convenient packing. Pair the brush with the app on your tablet or phone and it will show you an automated progress report and real-time feedback on your brushing.

"This brush gives you personalized coaching to show you not only how to brush properly but what surfaces of the teeth you are missing,” Doniger said. “It has sensors in the brush head to let you know if you are brushing too hard and potentially causing damage to your teeth."

Fung recommended using the Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries brush. Through app pairing, the brush tracks your habits over time, provides you with helpful oral care tips and helps you to focus on the most important areas in your mouth. It includes six modes (daily clean, gum care, sensitive, whitening, deep clean and tongue cleaner) so that you can brush your teeth to meet your oral health goals. This top-rated model is available in three colors: Black, Rose Gold and White.

New York-based Dr. Ian Handschuh, uses the Rotadent electric toothbrush at home because it sports a 360-degree rotating head “for efficient cleaning” that gets under the gumline. Beyond the two-minute timer, you can customize your brushing experience with various brush heads, like the hollow tip for veneers and crowns, short tip for general everyday use and long-tip bristles for wider spaces between teeth.

Best electric toothbrush for travel

The Oral-B 9600 brush is Doniger's recommendation for the best travel toothbrush. She noted that it comes with a convenient travel case and that the body of the brush isn't bulky. It comes with "position detection technology," which uses Bluetooth and facial recognition to help you improve your daily brushing habits. The brush also includes a built-in pressure sensor that warns you if you're brushing too hard, helping you minimize the chances of damaging your gums.

Best high-end electric toothbrush

Both Doniger and Fung said the DiamondClean toothbrush, which experts deemed the best all-around electric toothbrush, is also the best high-end electric brush.

"The brush will automatically adjust to what Sonicare technology considers that head's corresponding optimal brushing mode,” Doniger said. “With five brushing modes and three different intensities, you are covered for many different brushing needs, such as whitening, gum issues or polishing.”

Best affordable electric toothbrushes

Fung said the Oral-B Pro 1000 is the best affordable electric toothbrush. It has pressure sensors that let you know if you're brushing too hard and an oscillating brush head that breaks up plaque. The Oral-B Pro 1000 is also highly rated and sports a timer that buzzes every 30 seconds to let you know when it’s time to brush a different section of your mouth.

"I recommend this brush to my patients who want to try power before they commit to a higher-priced brush," Doniger said.

The Arm & Hammer Spinbrush features dual-action technology that combines a side-to-side bristle movement witha spinning movement.

"For patients who want to make a larger investment in affordable power brushes, the Oral-B 500 or Oral-B 1000 are great," Doniger said. "All these brushes have timers. Also, they have the ability to replace their brush heads after 3 months."

Best electric toothbrush subscription

Doniger recommended using Quip if you're looking for the convenience of an electric toothbrush subscription service. She liked that the company provides multiple brush options and that they also provide options to add floss and toothpaste to orders. The company offers a bundle kit that includes an electric brush, a mint anticavity toothpaste, a refillable gum dispenser and floss pick. You can opt into a quarterly delivery of brush heads, batteries and toothpaste for $25, as well.

"This is definitely a good idea to keep us all on track to replace that head every three months," Doniger said.

Best electric toothbrushes for kids

Dr. Kevin J. Donly, chairman of developmental dentistry at UTHealth School of Dentistry in San Antonio,recommended the Oral-B electric brush for kids.

“Some companies make smaller toothbrush heads for their children's electric toothbrushes, such as Oral-B, which is easier to fit into a child's mouth,” he said.

Fung also agreed that this brush is ideal for smaller mouths.

"They come with fun colors and with a spinning head — it's very similar to the [brushes] that dentists and hygienists use to clean their teeth in the office," he said.

The Colgate Magik Smart Toothbrush is app-enabled and specifically designed to make brushing fun. By navigating fun games and tasks on the smartphone app, kids can learn to more effectively brush their teeth. This pack comes with a toothbrush holder, a phone holder and a kid-sized toothbrush with extra-soft bristles.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.