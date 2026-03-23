NBC Select Wellness Awards 2026: Shop the winners as seen on TODAY

In its fourth year, NBC Select has returned with our biggest and best Wellness Awards yet. We’ve added more categories and tested more products than ever, which includes brands you’ve probably heard of and sleeper hits we are certain will grow in popularity. Though it’s technically our job, nothing means more to us than shining a spotlight on products that truly deliver, and we do that through research, comparison, and most importantly, testing.

If you’re looking for new fitness, sleep and/dental products that are worth investing in, learn more below about the standout picks that earned a feature on the TODAY show. These products have been vetted for performance, price point, quality, and results.

NBC Select Best of Wellness Awards 2026 winners, as seen on TODAY

Best long distance running shoe

“It’s like walking on a cloud” is how reviewers, including NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, describe the Nike Vomero Plus. During testing, Malin logged 134 miles and completed four half marathons in them, noting they took “an impressive amount of pressure” off her knees and hips. The responsive foam absorbs shock without adding weight, while the breathable mesh upper keeps feet cool. With reflective details, webbed lace loops and a wide range of color options (including customizable styles), the Vomero Plus blends performance with everyday versatility — and is available in extended widths for a more inclusive fit, according to the brand.

Best workout sock

While On is best known for its performance footwear (the On CloudPulse Pro is this year’s best training shoe), the brand’s Elite Run Sock stood out this year for its thoughtful, high-performance design. Built with lightweight, ventilated yarn and targeted compression zones, the sock offers a secure fit without feeling restrictive. “They’re great for people like me who benefit from compression but don’t like that overly tight, squeezy feeling,” says Malin. Our testers found the compression supportive yet easy to forget after just a few minutes of wear — ideal for both runs and recovery. Added features like arch support, ribbed insteps, Achilles cushioning and reflective yarn make this a well-rounded option for training, racing and everyday movement.

Best overall water bottle

After last year’s Wellness Award win for the FreeSip Sway, Owala continues its streak with the FreeSip Twist — a redesigned bottle that builds on everything users already love. It keeps the signature sip-or-swig spout while adding a more ergonomic carry loop and a slimmer profile that fits easily into bags and cup holders, from cars to airplanes. NBC Select associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack, who has tested dozens of water bottles, says, “It’s very skinny, so it fits well in the side pocket of my bags, and the cap is 100% spill-proof.” The Twist also handles hot and carbonated beverages, making it a versatile, everyday essential that’s as functional as it is travel-friendly.

Best cooling sleep mask

TheraICE earns another annual Wellness Award win in the sleep mask category — this time for best cooling sleep mask. A favorite among our editors, the mask delivers a soothing, long-lasting cooling effect that helps relieve headaches, eye strain and puffiness without ever feeling too cold. NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown, who regularly tests sleep masks for ocular pain, says it “feels super lightweight” with a secure fit that requires little adjustment. The hollowed-out eye design prevents lashes from being pressed down, adding to its comfort during extended wear. It also doubles as a heat mask when microwaved, offering a versatile, spa-like experience at home (just be sure it’s not too hot before use).

Best whitening strips

A longtime bestseller at NBC Select, Crest Whitestrips Professional Effects continue to deliver noticeable results with minimal effort. The strips are easy to apply and stay in place for the full recommended wear time, making them a reliable at-home whitening option. Our testers saw visible brightening after just one use, with more dramatic results over time. For those with sensitive teeth, shortening wear time or spacing out applications can help reduce discomfort, according to the brand. With consistent use, these strips offer a simple, effective way to achieve and maintain a whiter smile.

Best water flosser

While dentists still recommend traditional string floss as the gold standard, the Waterpik Cordless Advanced offers a convenient, effective alternative — especially for those who struggle with flossing regularly. Its adjustable pressure settings make it gentle on gums, while multiple attachments allow for a more customized clean. The swiveling nozzle helps reach tricky areas, and the compact, cordless design makes it easy to use at home or on the go. It’s also waterproof, so you can incorporate it into your shower routine for added efficiency. For anyone looking to upgrade their oral care routine, it’s a practical, user-friendly addition.

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How we chose our winners

We spent over three months testing hundreds of wellness products to uncover the best in each category. Our editors and staff took detailed notes on every product throughout this rigorous process, ensuring that only the top contenders made the final cut.

We take a comprehensive approach to product evaluation. To earn a Best of Wellness Award, a product must meet our readers’ needs and enhance their daily lives. To determine the ultimate winners, we assessed a range of factors tailored to each category, including price, size inclusivity, quality, and effectiveness.

What our badge means

At NBC Select, we prioritize our readers, so when a product has our badge, you can trust that it has been thoroughly vetted by our experts. As journalists, we will always do our research and commit to honest reporting.

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