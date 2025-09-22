When it comes to fall accessories, most people’s brains automatically go to boots. But there are so many other items that can be used to add visual interest to your sweaters, coats and other autumnal staples. Below, we’ve gathered the best bags, jewelry and hats for fall. Even better: They’re all available on Amazon, so you can start incorporating them into your wardrobe.

How we picked fall accessories from Amazon

To put together a list of fall accessories available on Amazon, we considered the following criteria when making selections:

Item type: When considering what types of accessories to include, we focused on items that feel innately fall and that have the ability to add extra oomph to any outfit. With that in mind, we kept our list to bags, jewelry and hats.

When considering what types of accessories to include, we focused on items that feel innately fall and that have the ability to add extra oomph to any outfit. With that in mind, we kept our list to bags, jewelry and hats. Price: To keep things affordable for all budgets, we focused on items under $40, with a significant number of them coming in at even less.

To keep things affordable for all budgets, we focused on items under $40, with a significant number of them coming in at even less. Ratings: Every sweater on our list has at least a 4-star average rating or above from at least a few hundred customer reviews on Amazon.

Best fall bags from Amazon

Keep your hands free on trips to the farmers’ market or while wrangling kids with this crossbody bag. It has a wide, adjustable strap that is embroidered with a boho design. The actual bag zips shut and has an outer pocket you can slip your phone or keys into.

I bought this bag on a whim and am obsessed. You can carry it as a tote or use the adjustable strap to sling it over your shoulder. It is made from canvas, so you can easily wash it or wipe it down and it has two front pockets for quick storage. Inside, you’ll find a large pocket and two smaller pockets for items like lip balm or keys.

Like a bigger bag? This sizable hobo is made from faux leather and can fit things like an iPad, wallet, water bottle and more. It also comes with a matching pouch. It snaps closed at the top and has two decorative tassels — one on either side of the bag.

This oversized tote can easily accommodate a laptop, an extra pair of shoes or gym clothes if you need to cart a lot of stuff with you. It’s made from soft faux leather and is lightweight but sturdy, according to the brand. It has a magnetic snap closure at the top and long straps to easily slip over your shoulder. It comes in 10 shades — including perfect-for-fall colors like dark red, navy and coffee.

If you prefer a sleeker work bag, consider this laptop tote, which comes in 40 different colors. It’s made from faux leather that is water-resistant and easy to wipe down. The bottom of the bag has metal feet to protect it from damage, and inside there is a foam-padded pocket that can accommodate a laptop that is 15.6 inches or smaller.

Best fall jewelry from Amazon

Girlie and sweet, these earrings combine gold bows with faux pearl studs for a unique look that hugs your ear. They’re great for work or for moments when you want a little something on your ears that doesn’t overpower your look.

These drop earrings combine a gold-plated top with a natural emperor stone for an earthy, cool look. Though the stones come in over 20 shades, this mix of turquoise and oranges feels particularly on point for fall.

Sleek layered necklaces look great peeking out from a button-down or V-neck sweater. This option combines a 5mm cubic zirconia on a gold-plated chain and a simple twisted gold-plated chain that is slightly shorter to show them both off. The chains are also nickel-free and hypoallergenic, according to the brand.

I have a number of pieces from Pavoi and find they look incredibly luxe even though the price point is low. This lariat necklace is 14K yellow gold-plated and is 16 inches long with a 7-inch drop. The drop has a pendant with a cubic zirconia on it. Wear it with a deep V neck to draw more attention on pair it with a turtleneck for an unexpected look.

Throw an arm party with this stack of six delicate bracelets. The bracelets have an adjustable lobster claw to fit different wrist sizes, and they are all gold-plated and are resistant to tarnishing, according to the brand.

This adjustable ring wraps around the finger and has a twist detail. It is tarnish-resistant and hypoallergenic, according to the brand. Not a fan of gold? It also comes in rose gold, silver and a gold and silver combo. It also comes in a wide range of finger sizes, starting at a size three and going all the way up to size 13.

Best fall hats from Amazon

A fedora makes a statement but is also practical because it can protect your hair from rain and keep you warm on crisp fall days. This one comes in two sizes — medium and large — and 14 different colors. The hat also has a faux leather belt with a buckle to trim it and an interior sweatband woven into it.

While you may not be ready for a wool beanie, this lightweight option can add warmth as temperatures dip and is also slouchy enough that it won’t put a dent in your hair. It has a classic cable knit pattern and comes in 19 colors.

Channel your inner teddy bear with this fuzzy bucket hat. It’s made from thick lamb wool and has a plush look and feel. There is an internal drawstring for a more customized fit, and the hat is machine-washable. It also comes in over 20 colors.

A bit chicer than a baseball cap, this newsboy hat is made from wool to keep your head warm while still allowing for breathability. It has a curved brim that can help keep rain out of your face and is available in two sizes and 14 colors.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers a variety of topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have been covering major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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