During winter, there are few things worse than chapped lips: once temperatures dip, I’m prone to dreadfully dry lips that can be painful and cracked.

That being said, NBC Select editors put over 50 lip balms to the test and I compiled the best ones based on our reviews and findings, including ones with SPF. I also spoke to dermatologists about how lip balms work and how to find the best one for you.

How I picked the best lip balms for dry lips

Before testing, I spoke to four dermatologists about what to consider when choosing a lip balm. Here’s what they told me to keep in mind:

Hydrating ingredients: There are three main types of ingredients to look for in lip balms: occlusives (create a protective barrier on the skin to lock in moisture), humectants (draw water and moisture to your lips) and emollients (moisturizing ingredients that help soften the lips). When choosing lip balms to test, I looked for popular occlusives like beeswax and petroleum jelly, humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides, and emollients like shea butter and squalene.

How we tested lip balms

While testing, NBC Select editors kept the following factors in mind:

Comfort and overall feel: We kept in mind how the formula felt on our lips when applied and whether it was hydrating enough to heal chapped or dry lips.

Best lip balms for dry lips

I rounded up the best lip balms for dry, chapped lips, all of which were tested and reviewed by NBC Select editors.

Best overall

Aquaphor is a favorite among NBC Select staff and scored the highest marks during our testing period. It’s also inexpensive, soothing and fragrance-free, says Dr. Annie Chiu, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of The Derm Institute. I use this formula, which has occlusives like petrolatum and lanolin, every night before bed, and I wake up with soft, hydrated lips in the morning. Plus, it’s multipurpose: I’ll usually apply it to the back of my hands or around my nose on extra dry days.

It’s also a favorite of Bianca Alvarez, former NBC Select associate reporter, who uses this ointment daily. “If it’s not within arms reach, something is wrong because I never go anywhere without it,” she says. “Nothing works as effectively as this one — it’s truly the most perfect lip product someone can have and is 10 times more moisturizing, softening and healing than any other option out there, in my experience.”

Aquaphor is a favorite among NBC Select editors and the dermatologists I spoke to — it’s extremely hydrating, long-lasting and multipurpose. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best budget-friendly

I use this budget-friendly lip balm whenever I’m dealing with severely dry, cracked lips during the winter. It’s medicated with 1% hydrocortisone, a topical steroid that has anti-inflammatory properties. The lip balm feels slightly tingly at first due to the hydrocortisone, but that feeling goes away after a few minutes, in my experience. It also has a mix of occlusives and emollients to trap moisture and soften lips, including beeswax, petroleum jelly and mineral oil.

Best nourishing

This lip balm was a favorite among several NBC Select editors, who say it’s extremely hydrating and long-lasting. Fernandez says the thick, rounded shape of the balm was easy to apply and the formula kept his lips hydrated and soft for over an hour. NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown agrees: “It’s not too thick or thin; it feels really nourishing and the texture is smooth,” she says. The lip balm has a combination of seed oils, which are emollients that keep lips smooth, hydrated and nourished, experts say.

Fernandez loves this lip balm for everyday use due to its non-sticky, smooth formula. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Best for sensitive lips

This Avene lip balm is more like a cream due to its thick formula, which our reviewers say is good for more intense dryness and cracked lips. “This has a thick viscosity that might not be for everyone but I like this lip balm for especially windy weather,” says former NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman. “It does a good job of keeping my lips hydrated during especially dry days.” The lip balm has several expert-recommended hydrating ingredients, like beeswax, shea oil and glycerin, plus it’s great for those with sensitive skin, including infants and children, according to the brand. It’s unscented and unflavored, which is a bonus for sensitive skin.

Best budget-friendly with SPF

This lip balm feels cooling on my lips thanks to its natural mint flavor, which feels refreshing on cold, windy days when my lips are irritated and cracked. It has a combination of emollients like shea butter and avocado oil to soften and moisturize the lips, which I felt instantly when applying it. Antioxidants like vitamin E and green tea extract help protect lips from environmental damage, while SPF 25 shields lips from harmful UV rays. The lip balm lasts for at least two hours before I need to reapply, in my experience. It’s sheer and comes in additional flavors, including lemon, black tea and grapefruit and ginger.

Best with SPF

Supergoop Play Lip Balm SPF 30 $ 12.00 Ulta What to know What we like Has sun protection

Doesn't leave a white tint

Doesn't taste like sunscreen Something to note Thick texture

If you’re looking for a lip balm that leaves your lips looking shiny and plump while also protecting them from the sun, this Supergoop option is a favorite among our testers and has the expert-recommended SPF 30 rating. This is one of the only SPF lip balms I’ve tried that feels smooth and doesn’t leave a white cast. It has a blend of shea butter and natural oils to keep lips feeling soft and hydrated for hours after you apply it, according to our editors. The sheer balm comes in two flavors: mint and acai.

Best for everyday

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment $ 20.00 Rhode What to know What we like Angled applicator

Glossy finish

Long-lasting Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This is my favorite untinted lip balm to wear daily — it’s perfectly glossy, hydrating and plumping, so I always feel confident when I step out of my house wearing it. It softens and moisturizes my lips even on the driest winter days, and it locks in moisture for over two hours before I need to reapply it. I notice that even when I’m eating or drinking, that moisturizing element sticks (though I do need to reapply it if I still want that glossy, plumping effect). A bonus: The applicator is small and smooth, so it easily glides on my lips without dispensing too much product.

Rhode’s popular lip balm provides the perfect everyday shine, plus the small, smooth applicator makes it so easy to apply. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best long-lasting

This lip balm is one of the best long-lasting and lightweight lip balms our editors tested. “I love a glossy balm, but usually the trade-off is that the glossier a balm is, the less time it lasts. I was able to wear this one for long periods of time without noticing a drop in hydration,” says NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris. “It almost immediately joined my regular rotation of lippies, especially when going to the gym — even while sweating and under a mask, the balm maintained its shine and kept my lips feeling soft and moisturized.”

The lip balm comes in a clear version and 18 tinted formulas. Our editors love using both clear and tinted versions on their own or on top of lipsticks (though the tint does transfer when sipping from a straw or cup, according to testers). “It’s super smooth and has a rich texture, but it feels lightweight when I have it on,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who puts this lip balm on first thing in the morning. It has a wide, angled applicator that makes applying the lip balm easy and mess-free, according to our reviewers. It is quite thick, so it’s slightly difficult to squeeze out of the tube (though a little goes a long way, editors say).

Morris says this Naturium lip balm quickly became one of her favorite lip products because of its long-lasting formula and subtle shine. Courtesy Ashley Morris

Best for very dry lips

This non-sticky, sheer Vaseline lip balm is a favorite of NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez, who says it’s extremely hydrating, long-lasting and heals dry, chapped lips instantly. “This is different from just plain vaseline, which I love because it isn’t as greasy,” he says. It’s packaged in a small, 0.6-ounce tin that fits comfortably inside your purse or work bag (though keep in mind you will have to use your fingers to apply it, which some of our editors find to be a nuisance). In addition to the original unscented version, the lip balm comes in three scents: rose (which Fernandez tested and says is strong but pleasant), aloe and cocoa butter. However, it is on the heavier side compared to an average lip balm, so it may be best to use at night before bed, experts say.

Best hydrating

This Olehenriksen lip balm was one of the most hydrating and long-lasting options our editors tried — most editors say it left their lips soft and hydrated for at least two hours. “Unlike many others, it doesn’t make my lips chapped when I don’t use it,” says former NBC Select senior commerce editor Lindsay Schneider, who tried the citrus-scented sheer tint version of this lip balm. The formula is very thick, glossy and feels almost like a lip mask, says Schneider — that may be a pro for those with very dry lips, but can feel heavier on the lips than other balms.

In addition to the sheer tint, the lip balm comes in three shades: chocolate brown (hot cocoa scent), mauve pink (strawberry scent) and beige nude (vanilla brown sugar scent). “I love a good chocolate brown shade, so I usually have a good basis of comparison and this one is superb,” says Alvarez. “The tint lasts a long time, and though it’s subtle, you can layer more on for a darker look.”

This Olehenriksen lip balm comes in several tints, including an orange-tinted, citrus-scented version that looks sheer on the lips. Courtesy Lindsay Schneider

Best moisturizing

This is my go-to lip balm, and one I keep in my purse and work bag at all times. The angled applicator is super smooth and easy to squeeze out the product, and though I prefer the sheer, unscented version for everyday wear, the tinted balms give my lips a beautiful, subtle color and smell delicious. It’s also a favorite of Malin’s: “The balm is lightweight, smooth and very moisturizing. I love the raspberry-colored Wild Fig lip balm the most, but I also have the non-tinted one, which I use when I’m not wearing makeup or when my lips are super raw.”

Editors love Glossier’s Balm Dot Com because it’s lightweight, soothing and comes in several tints. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best scented

This lip balm is viral for a reason: it’s hydrating, lightweight and comes in a variety of incredible scents and flavors. “I love that this lip balm is thick and glossy without feeling heavy or sticky on my lips,” says Alvarez. She particularly loves the sheer tints, which are buildable to create a subtle, glossy hue on the lips, says Alvarez. Most of our editors use this lip balm nearly every day — in fact, I have a shade in nearly every purse I own. “It’s slightly oily, which gives it a glossy look, and it’s on the thinner side, so it’s great for everyday wear,” says Malin, who wears it over matte lipstick to add some shine.

Summer Fridays’ lip balm leaves a lasting glossy finish on the lips, but you will need to continue reapplying it several times throughout the day to maintain that shininess. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

Best exfoliating

If you’re looking for a hydrating lip product that reduces pesky flakes, look no further than Eadem’s Le Chouchou lip balm. It has lactic acid (an exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid) and hibiscus enzymes to buff away dead skin and dryness on your lips. But if you struggle with sensitive lips, there’s no need to worry: Our editors say this lip balm is smoothing yet extremely gentle, and the formula has several emollients to lock in moisture and prevent them from drying out, according to the brand.

Alvarez says the angled metal applicator is one of her favorite parts about this lip balm: “The applicator is similar to an eye cream; it was cooling and easily gilded on my lips, evenly spreading out the product,” she says. Plus, it leaves a glossy finish, and the tints are vibrant and varied, editors say.

This Eadem lip balm has exfoliating acids to keep lips free of flakes, according to testers. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

Best softening

The Tower 28 LipSofties are some of our favorite tinted and non-tinted lip balms. It combines emollients like shea butter and jojoba oil to soften, hydrate and prevent moisture from evaporating off of your lips. Malin loves the sheer version and wears it nearly every night before bed (almost like a lip mask). “It moisturizes my lips and either prevents or heals dryness, depending on what shape they’re in,” she says. “It’s quite thick, which is why I apply it before bed.” The tinted LipSofties are some of my favorites to wear out because they leave a beautifully glossy, shiny finish.

I’m not a big fan of the thick, round applicator, which is tough to apply evenly on my lips compared to an angled end. Malin, on the other hand, doesn’t mind it: “I like the round ball shape — it massages the balm onto my lips, which feels great.” If you have sensitive lips, the lip balm has a National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance.

Best multipurpose

Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm $ 16.95 Ulta What to know What we like Very hydrating

Good for dry patches on body

Unscented Something to note Very thick

Tough to squeeze out

The thick formula of this lip balm not only works to soothe very dry, chapped lips, but it can also relieve dryness on other parts of your body. “The best way to describe Lanolips’ 101 ointment is the luxe version of Aquaphor. It has a similar consistency and hydration level, and it’s multipurpose — I use it to heal cracked lips and dry cuticles, and sometimes I put it on dry patches on my hands during the colder months,” says Malin. The lip balm has lanolin, which is an occlusive moisturizing oil that comes from sheep’s wool and mimics the skin’s own oils, according to the brand. The tube applicator is easy to use (though be careful not to squeeze out too much), and it’s a great, basic lip balm to use at home or throw in your purse, according to our reviewers. The standard balm does not have a flavor or scent.

Lanolips’ lip balm has a thicker consistency compared to others our editors tried, but the moisture lasts for hours. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best applicator

The Outset Lip Oasis has sold out multiple times at different retailers since it launched late last year — and that doesn't surprise our editors. "The Outset's lip balm quickly became one of my favorites after just one day of using it because it's so hydrating, thick and just overall luscious," says Alvarez. I love the angled applicator (which looks like what you’d normally find on an eye cream) because it glides well across my lips and doesn’t dispense too much product. Plus, unlike other products labeled as ‘glossy,’ this one doesn’t leave behind a sticky or uncomfortable residue.

Best unscented

Malin + Goetz Lip Moisturizer $ 16.00 Amazon What to know What we like Good for everyday wear

Lightweight

Smooth angled applicator Something to note Slightly sticky

This lip balm is great for someone looking to keep it simple: it’s unflavored, unscented and easy to wear everyday on its own or on top of a lipstick. Though our editors found this to be slightly sticky, it managed to hydrate and soften lips better than most other lip balms we tried, plus it leaves a glossy finish without feeling heavy and uncomfortable. The angled applicator feels smooth on the lips and doesn’t dispense too much product at a time, so the lip balm lasts longer and doesn’t get too messy, according to our editors.

Best lip mask

Farmacy’s Lip Smoothie has been an editor-favorite lip balm for quite some time — both Alvarez and I have used this product for years before testing. The silky, glossy texture of this lip balm is fantastic: It’s incredibly lightweight and has a glossy shine, so you can use this both day and night without it feeling heavy or sticky, editors say.

Since it’s not the easiest lip balm to apply throughout the day (I have to apply it with my fingers, which is not my favorite), I primarily use this as a nighttime lip mask when I feel extra chapped and flaky. I notice the hydration lasts throughout the night, and my lips feel soft and moisturized by morning. However, Alvarez prefers the tub packaging: “While the tube is more hygienic, I like this because I can really use all of the product before discarding the packaging,” she says. The lip balm comes in four delicious scents and flavors: apple, pear kiwi, honey vanilla and mango.

Most of our editors use Farmacy’s Lip Smoothie at night before bed to wake up with smooth, moisturized lips. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best water-resistant with SPF

This lip balm uses emollients like shea butter, avocado oil and coconut oil. It delivers SPF 30 broad-spectrum protection using three key chemical sunscreen ingredients: avobenzone, octisalate and octocrylene. Our editors love that this lip balm’s sun protection is water-resistant (for up to 80 minutes, according to the brand), plus it doesn’t leave a white tint on their lips and is one of the more affordable options they tried. They also called out the plastic screw-on lid, which feels secure in their bags. Though it may be a bit stiff and waxy when you first apply it, it does nicely coat the lips and the hydrating benefits last for hours, according to our testers. However, don’t expect this lip balm to heal severe dryness or cracks, editors say.

Best lightweight

L’Occitane’s lip balm has shea butter, beeswax, seed oils and vitamin E to moisturize and soften lips. This was a favorite among our editors because of its lightweight, ultra-hydrating formula. “This has a slightly thinner consistency than other lip balms I’ve tried, making it more lightweight — I barely notice the flavor or scent, and I feel it starts moisturizing my lips as I put it on,” says Malin. “Because it’s on the thinner side, it’s not as transfer-proof compared to other thicker lip balms I tried, but I don’t mind and honestly don’t have to reapply super often since it’s so intensely moisturizing.”

Best thick formula

This Topicals lip balm is very thick, glossy and somewhat sticky, but provides a good amount of hydration on those harsher winter days, according to our testers. “Whenever I apply this balm, chapped lips and dryness are no longer an issue. Plus, it has a stimulating, tingly sensation that I enjoy,” says Morris. The lip balm has a combination of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, rice bran wax and glycerin to seal in hydration and soften the lips.

While Morris’ lips stay moisturized throughout the day after applying this Topicals lip balm, she usually reapplies every 30 minutes to an hour to maintain the glossiness, she says. Courtesy Ashley Morris

Best tinted

Few brands do tinted lip balm better than Fresh. If you can get past the hefty price tag, the brand’s lip balm is both hydrating and lightweight, plus has a wide shade range, including light pinks, dark mauves, corals and deep browns, to fit various skin tones. The formula applies smoothly on the lips, and a little goes a very long way, according to our testers. Plus, it has a thick, rounded top that’s easy to swipe on and go. The packaging is another bonus: It has a plastic cover that screws into place, so you don’t have to worry about it accidentally popping open in your bag.

Best basic

Evolvetogether’s lip balm is simplistic and straightforward, down to its plant-based ingredients and minimalist, biodegradable packaging. Our editors found this lip balm to be incredibly effective: It has a combination of coconut oil, shea butter and jojoba seed oil to hydrate and soften lips, plus a calming, soft herbal scent of chamomile, lavender and vanilla. Best yet, its buttery texture feels smooth and silky on the lips. I keep this lip balm on my desk at all times so I can apply and reapply it throughout the work day. It hydrates my lips for hours, too, so the lip balm has lasted me for months even with nearly everyday use.

Our editors are fans of the thicker packaging of this lip balm, noting that it’s easier to apply while on the go. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best travel-friendly

Smith’s Rosebud Salve comes in a tin with a screw-on cap, so it’s great to throw in a purse or travel bag. It’s a favorite of NBC Select commerce social editor Sadhana Daruvuri, who has used this lip balm for years. “It’s the only thing that actually keeps my lips hydrated for an extended period of time,” she says. “I love how it smells and the way it glides onto my lips so easily. The tin it comes in is also super cute, which is a nice bonus.” It’s glossy, non-sticky and you can use it to heal dry areas and minor burns on other parts of your body, including elbows, knees and hands.

Best cream

This lip repair treatment is more like a cream than a traditional lip balm, and one I reach for when my lips are especially dry and irritated. I apply this one at night before bed, and it not only heals my flaky, chapped lips in the winter, but it also soothes the irritated skin on the sides of my mouth. It doesn’t apply as a typical lip balm, either — you pump the product out as you would a cream for your face or hands, and usee your finger to apply it since it doesn’t have a traditional applicator. It also takes a bit for the white cream to absorb into your lips; but once it does, it relieves any dryness and tightness in seconds. It has vitamin E (a natural antioxidant), allantoin (to reduce irritation) and hyaluronic acid (to lock in moisture).

Best no frills

This lip balm may look like a glue stick, but what it lacks in aesthetics, it makes up for in both quality and value. NBC Select intern Kalohe Danbara has been a fan of this lip balm for years. “I apply it every night before bed and wake up with my lips still feeling moisturized,” says Danbara. “My favorite part is the cocoa butter scent. It smells so yummy, I wish I could eat it.” It doesn’t have a tint, and you can use it on your face and body as a spot moisturizer, too.

Danbara loves the smell and long-lasting moisture of Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Lip Balm Courtesy of Kalohe Danbara

Best set

“For my deeper-skinned friends who like a subtle bit of color with their lip balms, I recommend this one,” says NBC editorial operations associate Jem Alabi. “I use the Black Cherry tint regularly. It reminds me of Clinique Black Honey, but this one enhances the color of my natural lips more, making for a better shade match.” It has a buildable, creamy formula and a glossy finish.

Alabi loves how this lip balm enhances the color of her natural lips. Courtesy of Jem Alabi

How to shop for lip balms for dry lips

It goes without saying that hydrating ingredients play a critical role in how effective a lip balm is at soothing and healing dry lips. If you’re looking to remedy dry, chapped lips with a lip balm, experts say the following hydrating ingredients are most important:

Occlusives: These ingredients, which include beeswax, lanolin and petrolatum (also known as petroleum jelly), trap moisture into the skin by creating a protective barrier on the skin.

These ingredients, which include beeswax, lanolin and petrolatum (also known as petroleum jelly), trap moisture into the skin by creating a protective barrier on the skin. Emollients: These are moisturizing ingredients that help soften the lips. Popular emollients in lip balms include shea butter, squalene, mineral oil and coconut oil. Petrolatum is both an occlusive and emollient because it traps moisture while also softening the skin, says Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

These are moisturizing ingredients that help soften the lips. Popular emollients in lip balms include shea butter, squalene, mineral oil and coconut oil. Petrolatum is both an occlusive and emollient because it traps moisture while also softening the skin, says Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon. Humectants: These will draw water and moisture to your lips, preventing it from evaporating and drying out your lips. Humectants include ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and ceramides. “Another humectant ingredient is honey, which hydrates, evens out texture and plumps the skin while being antibacterial and antifungal,” says DeRosa.

Generally, look for glossy formulas, which tend to leave a thick, shiny finish and usually feel more hydrating and moisturizing. “Glossy lip balms typically contain emollients that will moisturize the lips,” says Dr. Jeriel Weitz, a board-certified dermatologist at Diane Walder Dermatology. “While matte lip balms can also contain moisturizing ingredients, they may also have drying ingredients that absorb excess oil and moisture, thus creating the matte finish.”

Should you use lip balms with SPF?

Just like the rest of your skin, your lips can get sunburnt, causing redness, tenderness and blistering. It’s important to protect your lips from harmful UV rays just like any part of your body. Not only can UV exposure cause your lips to be more chapped, these harmful rays can cause skin cancer on your lips, as well as actinic cheilitis, a precancerous condition (also known as “sailor’s lip”) that creates rough, scaly patches on the skin, says Deignan. It’s important to look for lip balms that have SPF to physically block UV rays.

Many SPF lip balms have zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which are mineral sunscreen ingredients that are great for sensitive skin, or chemical actives like avobenzone and octisalate, which don’t usually leave a white tint, experts say. “Zinc oxide is especially great as a mineral ingredient, as with its ability to block UVB rays on top of the UVA rays, which helps prevent precancerous conditions and skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma,” says DeRosa.

Can lip balms make dry lips worse?

While most lip balms are supposed to make your lips feel and look more hydrated, that may be short-lived — and others can even have the opposite effect. If you have dry, cracked lips, avoid lip balms with fragrances and dyes, which can further irritate your lips, says Weitz. Ingredients in lip balms that claim to be “plumping,” commonly cinnamon and peppermint, can irritate your lips to create a fuller effect.

Menthol, phenol and camphor, which are common ingredients in medicated lip balms, are cooling agents and act as mild anesthetics to soothe irritated lips. However, they actually tend to dry out the lips, says DeRosa. “Alcohol, like phenol and menthol to a lesser degree, while not dangerous per se, can be associated with excessive dryness of the lips on some occasions,” she says. “[These ingredients] can feel soothing at first, but ultimately can be irritating,” says Deignan.

Keep in mind when a lip balm has only humectants, which draw moisture to your lips, you’ll likely only get short-term relief before your lips feel dry again, experts say. Consider lip balms with a combination of humectants, emollients and occlusive ingredients.

Frequently asked questions What causes chapped lips? There are a few different factors that cause chapped lips, according to experts. Environmental factors: There’s a reason your lips become extra chapped in the winter: cold, dry weather and low humidity cause dryness and irritation (for both your lips and your skin in general).

There’s a reason your lips become extra chapped in the winter: cold, dry weather and low humidity cause dryness and irritation (for both your lips and your skin in general). Irritating ingredients: Alcohols (like menthol and phenol), drying agents (like camphor), fragrances and flavors (including cinnamon and peppermint) can all cause more irritation and dryness on your lips.

Alcohols (like menthol and phenol), drying agents (like camphor), fragrances and flavors (including cinnamon and peppermint) can all cause more irritation and dryness on your lips. Certain topical and oral medications: These include common acne medications like Accutane and isotretinoin, which can cause dry, flaky skin. Topical retinoids can also cause dry, chapped lips.

These include common acne medications like Accutane and isotretinoin, which can cause dry, flaky skin. Topical retinoids can also cause dry, chapped lips. Sun damage: Lips are prone to dryness, cracking and irritation when exposed to the sun’s UV rays. Make sure to use lip balms with SPF to protect your lips from sun damage. How often should you reapply your lip balm? As long as you’re not using a lip balm that has drying ingredients, you can reapply your lip balm as often as you want, experts say. In terms of lip balms with SPF, you should apply it before you leave the house and reapply every two hours when you’re outdoors or exposed to the sun, even when you’re indoors near a window or driving in a car, says DeRosa. “Don’t forget that, when you use your lips more often, such as kissing, eating/drinking, sweating or swimming, reapply more frequently than every two hours,” she says. Are tinted lip balms effective? Tinted lip balms can help give your lips some color while also moisturizing and protecting them. “The tints do not generally make a lip balm less effective, but you just have to keep in mind that having a tinted balm on your lips does not necessarily mean that it protects your lips from damaging UVA and UVB sun rays,” says DeRosa. Try to avoid synthetic dyes and opt for iron oxides, plant-based colorants or fruit extracts to avoid irritation, says Deignan. What else can you do to avoid dry, chapped lips? Below, experts I spoke to share a few tips for avoiding dry, chapped lips all year-round: Reapply a moisturizing lip balm several times a day and before bedtime.

a moisturizing lip balm several times a day and before bedtime. Stay hydrated. When you don’t drink enough water, your lips can become dry, chapped and flaky.

When you don’t drink enough water, your lips can become dry, chapped and flaky. Try not to lick your lips. Saliva has enzymes that are too harsh for the thin, delicate skin on your lips, so it will actually make your lips dry and irritated.

Saliva has enzymes that are too harsh for the thin, delicate skin on your lips, so it will actually make your lips dry and irritated. Don’t over-exfoliate your lips. “There is no need to apply anything to the lips that will cause them to peel. Lips do not need to be, and should not be, exfoliated,” says Deignan.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Eileen Deignan is a board-certified dermatologist and chief of dermatology at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts.

is a board-certified dermatologist and chief of dermatology at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts. Dr. Annie Chiu is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of The Derm Institute in North Redondo Beach, California.

is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of The Derm Institute in North Redondo Beach, California. Dr. Jaimie DeRosa is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and founder of DeRosa Center Facial Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston, Massachusetts.

is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and founder of DeRosa Center Facial Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Jeriel Weitz is a board-certified dermatologist at Diane Walder Dermatology in Miami, Florida.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select, where I’ve been writing about skin care since 2021, including treatments for rosacea, keratosis pilaris and scars. For this article, I spoke to four dermatologists to determine what to look for in a lip balm and how to prevent chapped lips. I also gathered popular and highly rated lip balms based on their guidance for our NBC Select editors to test using specific methodology. Once the testing period was complete, I rounded up the best lip balms that healed dry lips based on our editors’ feedback.

