A dedicated streaming device can be faster, more responsive and easier to use than the software built-in to your TV. They are also a great companion to projectors and computer monitors, which often do not have smart streaming software.

Of all the streaming devices out there, I prefer the Google TV Streamer (4K). It’s fast and easy to use, plus it’s matching its lowest price ever right now on Amazon and Target.

Deal of the Day

This is Google’s latest streaming device, featuring advanced hardware and software. It supports up to 4K resolution with advanced picture and audio features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The streamer connects to your home Wi-Fi network and plugs into your TV through HDMI. It also has an Ethernet port if you prefer wired internet connectivity.

One underrated hardware feature is the Find My Remote button on the steamer itself — click it, and your remote will ring, making it easier to find. The remote also has a built-in microphone to use voice-to-text on your TV.

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals, including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, cameras and more. I’ve covered Google and its products for years as part of my smartwatch, earbuds and streaming coverage, testing its products against the competition. For this story, I checked Google TV Streamer (4K) prices and price history across multiple retailers to find this deal.

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