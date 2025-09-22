Shopping for the best TV can be daunting. TVs often look the same, sound the same, cost the same amount and have names that sound like a string of random numbers and letters. Learning more about TVs can be tough, too, with terms like OLED, QLED and HDR used loosely.

That’s why we spoke with tech and retailer experts — to learn more about the strengths and weaknesses of each TV brand, without drowning in terminology. Narrowing in on the best brands, we selected the best TVs from each one to recommend below.

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Best brand overall: Sony TV

Sony is known for amazing picture quality and color accuracy, says Carl Prouty, the technologist at Abt, a national electronics and appliances retailer based in Glenview, Illinois.

The brand has decades of experience creating imaging equipment for professional cinematographers and videographers, says Mark Steinberg, the senior technologist at B&H Photo & Video, a national electronics retailer in New York City. Other TV brands do not have this history, and it shows in Sony’s superior image quality, says Steinberg.

Sony also has excellent built-in audio, especially in its top-end smart TVs, according to our experts. Plus, most of its TVs have Google TV built in, one of the easier interfaces to use, in my experience.

Sony TVs tend to be slightly more expensive than similar models from competing brands, however.

Best Sony TV: Sony Bravia 8 Series TV

This isn’t Sony’s most premium consumer TV, that would be the Sony Bravia 8 II, but this model has most of the brand’s best qualities, including a vivid 4K OLED screen, fast 120Hz screen and easy-to-use Google TV software, in a fairly-priced package that’s great for most people.

OLED TVs are known for rich color accuracy and contrast, which plays into Sony’s main strength: superior image quality.

The Bravia 8 also has better built-in audio quality than most competitors. It projects sound from the screen itself using an advanced audio system called Acoustic Surface Audio+. This leads to much richer audio quality compared to traditional TV speakers, which occupy more limited space around the sides of the TV frame, according to our experts.

Best Sony TV for brightness: Sony Bravia 7 Series TV

This is a better Sony option if you plan to place it in a bright room that gets lots of natural light — the QLED screen can get much brighter than the OLED screen of the Bravia 8. It doesn’t have as rich of color and color contrast as the Bravia 8, but it still has a similarly detailed 4K resolution, fast 120Hz screen and easy-to-use Google TV software.

If you want the absolute brightest Sony TV, the Sony Bravia 9 gets brighter than the Bravia 7, but it costs significantly more.

Best brand for design: Samsung TV

Samsung is another well-regarded brand that makes excellent TVs, some with unique designs. Its quantum dot LED (QLED) TVs are extremely bright and are a great fit for group watching in rooms that have a lot of ambient light or glare, according to our experts.

Another standout from the brand is its The Frame TV, a TV with a matte finish on the screen. When turned off, it displays art and can blend into your space instead of looking like a blank void.

Most Samsung TVs have the Tizen interface built in — its menus can be a little less intuitive than those on Google TV and Roku, says Steinberg (and in my experience).

Best Samsung TV: Samsung QN90F Series TV

This 2026 model is very bright and comes in a range of sizes that make it easy to fit in all kinds of spaces. It has advanced mini-LED lights in the panel that display a vivid, bright picture across a wide viewing angle, according to the brand. That means it’s a good fit for group daytime programming like sports. New to this version is a matte coating on the screen that reduces glare and reflections compared to previous models.

Like most of the TVs on our list, it has a 4K resolution, multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, a fast refresh rate and HDR support.

Best Samsung TV design: Samsung The Frame Series TV (2025)

One of Samsung’s most popular TVs is The Frame Series. The screen has a matte finish that makes it less reflective than traditional screens. When turned off, it becomes a digital art frame of sorts, displaying different artwork curated by the brand. You can also upload your own images or access additional artworks from Samsung’s Art Store (for a fee).

Best brand for gaming: LG TV

LG TVs are great for all forms of media, but they are particularly loved by gamers, according to our experts. The brand’s OLED TVs have an especially striking, vibrant image (though image quality may not be as dynamic as Sony models, says Steinberg).

The brand also has Filmmaker Mode built into its TVs: it automatically sets the picture settings to better match the TV show or movie you are watching, according to the brand. LG TV also uses the Web OS interface for its menus and control — it is relatively simple and intuitive to use (though not my absolute favorite).

LG TVs are typically a little less expensive than Sony and Samsung TVs, says Steinberg.

Best LG TV: LG C5 Series TV

While not LG’s most high-end model (that would be the LG G5), the C5 Series is more than enough TV for most, with a striking OLED screen that has excellent color contrast and very wide viewing angles, according to the brand. Great colors, wide viewing angles, a fast screen and ample connectivity make it a good fit for movies, sports and gaming.

Like most OLED TVs, the C5 is not the best fit for a bright living room — consider a Sony or Samsung QLED TV for very bright spaces that get lots of natural light.

Best budget LG TV: LG B5 Series TV

If the C5 Series TV is out of your budget, consider the lower-priced B5 series instead. It still has a 4K OLED panel with wide viewing angles, vivid colors and deep contrast, but is dimmer and a bit slower than the C5. You still get the same webOS smart platform, Filmmaker Mode, good gaming connectivity and compatibility with smart home devices.

Best budget brand: TCL TV

There are a lot of budget-friendly TV brands (Hisense, Vizio, and Insignia, to name a few), but TCL is one of the best, says Steinberg. Its TVs usually cost less than those from Sony, Samsung and LG, but still have essential features like a 4K HDR image, fast 120Hz refresh rates, modern connectivity and more. And many TCL TVs have Google TV or Roku built in, two of our favorite interfaces to use.

Most TCL TVs have narrow viewing angles, meaning they do not look as good when viewed off-center. If you are looking for a TV to host a sports party, consider one of our other recommended brands.

Best TCL TV: TCL QM7K Series TV

TCL sells more premium models than this one (namely the QM8K), but the QM7K Series is an excellent value for the features. It has a QLED screen with mini-LEDs that deliver high brightness, vibrant colors and deep contrast, according to the brand. For gamers, it has modern HDMI 2.1 connectivity with fast refresh rates well-suited to gaming. It also has Google TV with Google Assistant built in, meaning you can control the TV with your voice.

Best budget TCL TV: TCL S5 Series TV

TCL Class S5-Series 55" TV $ 249.99 Target What to know Screen sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, 85-inch | Resolution: 4K | Panel type: LED | OS: Google TV What we like Excellent value

Google TV interface Something to note So-so image quality

If budget is your top priority and terms like quantum dot LED, quad-OLED and local dimming zones make you want to fall asleep, the TCL S5 Series is an accessible and affordable option. It has a 4K image and an easy-to-use Google TV interface built in. It cannot compete with the image quality of our other picks, but it’s the most affordable on our list by far. It also comes in six sizes.

How big should your TV be?

How big your TV should be is strongly connected to how far away you’ll be watching from. Industry groups Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and THX have formulas to calculate your optimal viewing distance and angle. Some TV manufacturers and electronics retailers (like LG and B&H Photo) recommend the same formulas, others (like TCL and Best Buy) don’t.

All of them have slight differences, but ultimately give similar recommendations, averaged out below:

The above chart assumes you are facing a 4K TV (all of our top picks have a 4K resolution), directly, at around eye level. NBC News

Frequently asked questions What is LED? An LED is a light-emitting diode (LED), one piece of how your TV displays pictures. An LED TV is currently the most common type of TV, says Prouty. LED TVs have decent brightness and are very affordable. What is QLED? QLED TVs still have LEDs inside, but add a quantum dot layer that has better colors and light filtration than a normal LED screen, says Prouty. Some brands (like LG) call this and similar technology QNED (quantum nano-emitting diode). What is mini-LED? Mini-LED TVs use smaller LEDs to illuminate the picture. Mini-LEDs can show highlights in dark and bright scenes better than regular LEDs, says Prouty. What is OLED? OLED TVs are a little different: they use organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) in the screen, and each individual pixel can turn on and off. OLEDs have the best contrast and widest viewing angles of any TV type, says Prouty, making them a great fit for group watching. What is HDR? High-dynamic range (HDR) TVs can display a wider range of color contrast as compared to SDR (standard dynamic range) TVs. There are many kinds of HDR, and not all shows, movies and games can be displayed in HDR. What is refresh rate? Refresh rate is the maximum number of frames your TV can display in a single second, represented by a number and Hertz (Hz), 60Hz, for example. This is most important for gamers, as video games can display hundreds of frames per second. Gamers should look for a TV with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz. How often should I replace my TV? There is no hard and fast rule for this, according to our experts. If your TV works and you’re happy with the image quality, there is no need to replace it, says Prouty. Once your TV becomes uncomfortably slow, doesn’t connect to devices or displays an abnormal picture, it may be time to look for a replacement.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Carl Prouty , the technologist at Abt, a national electronics and appliances retailer based in Glenview, Illinois.

, the technologist at Abt, a national electronics and appliances retailer based in Glenview, Illinois. Mark Steinberg, the senior technologist at B&H Photo & Video, a national electronics retailer in New York City.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, wireless earbuds and more. I’ve covered TVs, TV brands and TV accessories for years, including stories on streaming devices, soundbars and TV mounting kits. For this piece, I spoke with television industry experts to learn more about TV brands and what makes them notable.

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