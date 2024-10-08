Prime Big Deal Days’ second (and final) day is underway. During the 48-hour sale, Prime members can find deals across categories like beauty, tech, travel and more. If you’re looking to refresh your skin care routine, Amazon is currently discounting several beauty products — including top-rated products Grace & Stella. NBC Select editors particularly love Grace & Stella’s Energizing Under Eye Masks, which are currently 57% off this Prime Day.

4.3-star average rating from 748 reviews on Amazon

With 24 pairs of eye masks, this set can help reduce your dark circles and puffy eyes for just under two fortnights. They have retinol, which is known to also help smooth fine lines and texture.

4.3-star average rating from 25,272 reviews on Amazon

These under-eye patches are loved by several NBC Select editors. They are made of gel, so they feel cooling and soothing when laid on your skin, according to the brand. They are also soaked in a serum that contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin, which can reduce the appearance of fine lines, according to experts we’ve spoken to in the past. They are unscented and sulfate-free, which is helpful for those with sensitive skin. The pack currently on sale comes with 24 individually wrapped packs of two.

4.3-star average rating from 748 reviews on Amazon

Why get one set when you can get three different types of eye masks from Grace & Stella? This one specifically has caffeine, which is a popular ingredient in eye creams. In addition to its antioxidant properties that can protect the delicate skin around the eyes, caffeine also helps constrict blood vessels, reduce puffiness and the appearance of dark circles, says Manuela Marcheggiani, co-founder and CEO of Isomers Skincare Laboratories and a cosmetic chemist who develops skin care products.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. To evaluate the quality of this deal, I ran it through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel. I also made sure it’s a highly rated item, at least 20% off and has at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

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