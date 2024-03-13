When it comes to building an effective skin care routine, pinpointing the right products with the right ingredients for your skin type is essential. Under-eye creams are no exception — and caffeine is one of the best ingredients to look for in a formula, according to our experts. In addition to its antioxidant properties that can protect the delicate skin around the eyes, caffeine also helps constrict blood vessels, reduce puffiness and the appearance of dark circles, says Manuela Marcheggiani, co-founder and CEO of Isomers Skincare Laboratories and a cosmetic chemist who develops skin care products. (We only spoke with Marcheggiani for general shopping guidance and did not ask for recommendations since she develops products.)

That said, not all caffeinated eye creams are created equal; the best formulas should suit your age, skin type and budget, so before you choose a brand, you should consider the consistency, caffeine percentage, complementary ingredients and price point, according to our experts.

To learn more about under-eye creams with caffeine, we spoke to three dermatologists and a cosmetic chemist who develops skin care. Below, you’ll find their favorite caffeinated eye cream recommendations as well as their general shopping advice.

How we picked the best caffeinated eye creams

We interviewed four skin care specialists to find the most soothing, de-puffing and hydrating creams on the market. They recommend keeping these criteria in mind while shopping for caffeinated under-eye creams:

Type: In addition to creams, which tend to be heavy and hydrating, caffeinated under-eye products also come in gels, serums and masks, which may be a better option for younger or more oily skin, according to our experts. They also come in various packaging types, which impact their application and level of hygiene.

: A great eye cream will have around 3% of caffeine as well as other quality ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, peptides and niacinamide, that help to hydrate, nourish, soothe and protect the under-eye area, according to our experts. Price point: “More expensive does not always mean higher quality,” but formulas with powerful plant-based ingredients (like vitamin E, glycerin and antioxidant-rich extracts) from brands you trust may be worth the splurge, says Nava Greenfield, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City.

The best eye creams with caffeine in 2024

We chose these caffeinated eye creams using guidance from four skin care experts. Most of these products are direct recommendations from the dermatologists we interviewed, but a few are well-known options that fit our experts’ criteria and have at least a 4.2-star rating from over 4,200 reviewers. Many brands do not advertise their formulas’ caffeine percentages, but when available, we included this information in the writeups below.

Two of our experts recommend La Roche Posay Pigmentclar eye cream. Greenfield likes it because it “has the high quality you’d expect” from the brand and it “targets multiple concerns in one,” using caffeine for circulation, glycerin for hydration and niacinamide to minimize redness. Deeptej Singh, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Sandia Dermatology, also recommends it because it has titanium dioxide (a sunscreen), which protects the eye against visible and UV light. The formula is paraben- and fragrance-free and has light-reflective pigments to brighten the under-eye, plus the metal applicator is cooling to soothe puffiness, according to the brand.

Type: cream | Size: .5 ounces

“Mad Hippie is a wonderful line of products in general, but their eye cream is a real power product because it contains both caffeine for puffiness and niacinamide to help with darkness,” says Angela J. Lamb, a board-certified celebrity dermatologist. The cruelty-free formula also has white tea for antioxidants, argan oil and ceramides for hydration, and peptides to rejuvenate mature skin, according to the brand.

Type: cream | Size: .5 ounces

For mature skin, Singh recommends this SkinCeuticals duo, which includes an advanced face cream and under-eye cream. Singh likes that both come in glass containers and have multiple flavonoids, which are found in plants and contain antioxidants to help with aging and inflammation. Plus, the formulas are free from parabens, fragrances and dyes, according to SkinCeuticals. While both are designed to fight wrinkles and signs of aging, the eye cream specifically — which has .5% caffeine — aims to target crow’s feet and dark circles, according to the brand.

Type: cream | Size: 1.7 ounces for the face cream/.5 fluid ounces for the eye cream

CeraVe’s eye cream, which has 4.2 stars from over 9,200 reviewers on Amazon, has many of the ingredients our experts recommend, including caffeine, peptides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. It’s also free from parabens and fragrances and has ceramides, which lock in hydration, reinforce the skin’s natural barrier and smooth wrinkles, according to CeraVe.

Type: cream | Size: .5 ounces

Singh also recommends this Herbivore Super Nova brightening eye cream, which has “great active ingredients,” including vitamin C to improve dark circles, turmeric to protect your skin against free radicals and caffeine to waken the eyes. It also comes in a glass jar that you can recycle and use over again. While it’s a cream, it’s lightweight enough to be suitable for younger skin or to wear under a concealer, according to the brand.

Type: lightweight cream | Size: .5 ounces

This coffee bean eye cream has “whole plant extracts from vanilla, coffee, green tea and green coffee,” all at a “great price point,” says Singh. It also has soothing aloe and rose extracts, and many of its ingredients are certified organic, making it a great choice for sensitive skin and all age groups, according to 100% Pure. This cream is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Type: cream | Size: 1 ounce

“Clean Circle’s range of eye masks are also great,” says Lamb, who uses them in her own skin care routine. In addition to caffeine, these eye patches also have peptides for firming, red algae for plumping and black mulberry for brightening, according to the brand. Unlike some other single-use masks, these dissolve in hot water after 15 minutes of wear, making them an eco-friendly option.

Type: mask | Size: 30 pairs

The Inkey List “has simple, straightforward products that can be understood by the consumer, not just the dermatologist,” says Greenfield, who recommends the brand’s caffeinated eye cream for younger skin care enthusiasts. The lightweight formula is designed for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin since it’s fragrance-free, according to the brand. The packaging is also recyclable and carbon net-zero.

Type: lightweight cream | Size: .5 ounces

This caffeinated under-eye serum has an average 4.4-star rating from over 17,000 reviewers on Amazon. It’s paraben-free, fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin, plus it has hyaluronic acid that hydrates the skin under your eyes, so it’s suitable for young or oily complexions, according to the brand.

Type: serum | Size: .5 ounces

At $6 for .5 ounces, this eye gel from Good Molecules is easily the most affordable option on this list. Still, it meets many of our experts’ recommended criteria, including having whole-plant-extract yerba mate (which contains caffeine, antioxidants and polyphenols) and three forms of hyaluronic acid in its fragrance-free formula. Its gel consistency is also hydrating for those who are young or who have oily complexions, according to the brand.

Type: gel | Size: .5 ounces

This 5% caffeinated eye serum has a 4.3-star average rating from over 4,200 reviewers, and like other options on our list, has hyaluronic acid for hydration and niacinamide to diminish dark circles. It comes in a bottle with a steel roller-ball applicator, which saves serum, minimizes the spread of germs and soothes the under-eye area, according to the brand.

Type: serum | Size: .5 ounces

How to shop for caffeinated eye creams

The mere presence of caffeine in a formula isn’t enough to ensure a great under-eye cream — especially if your skin is particularly dry, oily, sensitive or aging, according to our experts. These are the factors you should consider before making a purchase:

Consistency/Type

Like most skin care products, under-eye formulas come in various consistencies or types. While the right option for you is largely a matter of personal preference, the consistency will affect the product’s application process, absorption and efficacy for various skin types, according to our experts.

Cream : Creams are typically the heaviest and most hydrating option, but the ideal texture is still smooth, nongreasy and easily blendable, says Singh.

: Creams are typically the heaviest and most hydrating option, but the ideal texture is still smooth, nongreasy and easily blendable, says Singh. Gel : Lighter than a cream but heavier than a serum, this jelly-like consistency offers hydration without too much oil, according to our experts.

: Lighter than a cream but heavier than a serum, this jelly-like consistency offers hydration without too much oil, according to our experts. Serums : Serums are the most lightweight option and they often absorb quickly into skin, according to our experts.

: Serums are the most lightweight option and they often absorb quickly into skin, according to our experts. Masks/patches : Masks or patches adhere to the under-eye area, so you can wear them while going about your routine. You can also chill them in the refrigerator to boost their soothing capabilities.

: Masks or patches adhere to the under-eye area, so you can wear them while going about your routine. You can also chill them in the refrigerator to boost their soothing capabilities. Oils: “I find oils too heavy for under eyes,” says Greenfield, which is why this list doesn’t have any — but oil-based formulas do exist for exceedingly dry skin.

Skin type

The age and texture of your skin will likely influence the best under-eye consistency for you. “Generally speaking the older you are, the more hydration you need to add to your skin,” says Greenfield. As a result, those with more mature skin might benefit from creams with thicker textures, while younger people may prefer lighter gels and serums, according to our experts. “Similarly, people with dry skin may need more hydrating formulations, whereas those with oily skin may prefer oil-free options,” says Marcheggiani.

Caffeine concentration

“Look for products with a sufficient concentration of caffeine to effectively target puffiness and dark circles,” says Marcheggiani. The standard percentage for most eye creams is between .5 and 3%, according to our experts.

Fortunately, the overall formulation may be more important than caffeine concentration alone: “I prioritize whole plant extracts that include caffeine and green tea polyphenols for their synergistic effects,” says Singh.

Other ingredients

In addition to caffeine, our experts also recommend choosing formulas with the following ingredients:

Whole plant extracts: Singh looks for whole-ingredient extracts (like tea leaves or coffee beans) that have caffeine, polyphenols and other antioxidants, which work in tandem with each other to produce the best results.

Singh looks for whole-ingredient extracts (like tea leaves or coffee beans) that have caffeine, polyphenols and other antioxidants, which work in tandem with each other to produce the best results. Hyaluronic acid: This hydrates and plumps the skin while also boosting its elasticity. It also pulls in water to reduce dry, fine lines, says Lamb.

Vitamin E: Rich in antioxidants, vitamin E hydrates and protects skin from damage, making it a worthy addition to under-eye formulas, according to our experts.

Rich in antioxidants, vitamin E hydrates and protects skin from damage, making it a worthy addition to under-eye formulas, according to our experts. Glycerin : Glycerin is another expert-recommended ingredient for hydration since it pulls moisture into the skin to moisturize and protect it.

: Glycerin is another expert-recommended ingredient for hydration since it pulls moisture into the skin to moisturize and protect it. Peptides: Peptides can firm the skin, which may help with wrinkles and bags, says Marcheggiani.

Peptides can firm the skin, which may help with wrinkles and bags, says Marcheggiani. Niacinamide: A form of vitamin B3, niacinamide works synergistically with caffeine to brighten dark under-eyes and reduce redness, according to our experts.

Ingredients to avoid

Since the eye area is particularly sensitive, you should avoid formulas with fragrances and preservatives, according to our experts. Shoppers should also “avoid parabens due to their potential impact on the skin microbiome,” says Singh.

Packaging

Most under-eye creams come in plastic jars or tubes. However, splurging on better packaging may improve the convenience, application process, hygiene and shelf-life, according to our experts. “Pumps or airless jars [better] maintain the stability and efficacy of the ingredients,” says Marcheggiani. Singh recommends glass containers that avoid plastic polymers, which is better for both you and the environment.

Price

Pricey eye creams aren’t always better — but a formula made with high-quality ingredients is worth the expense if you want results, according to our experts. “A comfortable price range for well-formulated and effective eye products would fall between the $30 [and] $50 range,” says Marcheggiani. When shopping online, gauging the size of the container is particularly difficult, so always check the product’s volume before purchasing.

Does caffeine work for under eyes?

Due to its vasoconstrictor properties and circulation-boosting abilities, “caffeine is a great ingredient to incorporate if you have under-eye bags, swelling or puffiness,” says Greenfield. Studies show that caffeine does in fact reduce dark circles and wrinkles while boosting elasticity.

Who shouldn’t use caffeinated eye creams?

Caffeine allergies are exceedingly rare, so most people can use caffeinated eye creams without issue, says Singh. However, those with a sensitivity should avoid any formulas that have it. You should also avoid caffeinated eye creams if you’re already using retinol or under-eye retinoid, since the combination may be too harsh for delicate under-eye areas, says Greenfield.

“It’s essential to patch-test any new products and consult with a dermatologist if you have specific skin concerns or conditions,” says Marcheggiani.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Manuela Marcheggiani is the co-founder and CEO of Isomers Skincare Laboratories and a cosmetic chemist who develops skin care products. We only spoke with Marcheggiani for general shopping guidance and did not ask about specific product recommendations.

is the co-founder and CEO of Isomers Skincare Laboratories and a cosmetic chemist who develops skin care products. We only spoke with Marcheggiani for general shopping guidance and did not ask about specific product recommendations. Nava Greenfield , MD FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City.

, MD FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. Deeptej Singh , MD, is a board-certified dermatologist, the founder of Sandia Dermatology and a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the University of New Mexico.

, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist, the founder of Sandia Dermatology and a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the University of New Mexico. Angela J. Lamb, MD, is a board-certified celebrity dermatologist.

Why trust NBC Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer, editor and consultant whose work has appeared in publications such as Allure, Bustle, Elite Daily, The Zoe Report, The Daily Beast and Real Simple. For this article, she interviewed four experts who specialize in skin care and cosmetics.

