The Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker is 40 percent off on Amazon right now — matching its lowest price ever at about $15. Considering that Apple AirTags are only compatible with the iPhone, this is a great tracker for anyone with an Android device looking to keep tabs on their luggage, keys and more.

Deal of the Day

The Life360 Tile Mate is a dollar coin-sized Bluetooth tracker you can use with iPhone and Android devices. The compact size makes it easy to slip into luggage, attach to keys or other items you may find yourself in need of locating. You can find and ping the tile through the Tile app, similar to other Bluetooth trackers.

But what we love most about this tracker is that you can also use it to find the thing people tend to misplace the most: their phones. Simply click the center button on the Tile Mate to ring your phone when you need to find it. It has a built-in loop for attaching to keyrings and a non-replaceable battery that lasts up to three years.

Why this deal is worth it

It’s 40 percent off, $15 dollars compared to the typical $25 price.

This is matching its lowest price ever from December 2025.

Life360 Tile Mate is compatible with both iOS and Android phones.

It comes in six colors.

It has a small built-in loop for attaching to keyrings and carabiners.

Other Life360 Bluetooth trackers on sale

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Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology including recent stories on fitness trackers, cameras, wireless earbuds and more. I’ve covered Bluetooth trackers and tech accessories for years. For this story, I checked Life360 Tile prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deals.

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