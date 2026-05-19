There’s rarely ever a bad time to make a frozen margarita, and summer is arguably the best time to do it. But making them from scratch isn’t as easy as drinking them — this is why the Ninja Slushi may become your favorite kitchen gadget. The popular frozen drink and dessert maker is nearly $100 off on Amazon, putting it back at its lowest price ever.

We tested the appliance at NBC Select to make soda slushies and now it’s an event must. Below, I talk more about the appliance’s features and why this deal is worth jumping on.

Deal of the day

While the Ninja Creami is one of the best homemade ice cream makers available (I’ve tried it myself and made a great vanilla ice cream), the Ninja Slushi is one of the best options for making frozen drinks like margaritas, frosés, frappes, milkshakes and more.

What sets the Ninja Slushi apart from a blender is that it doesn’t actually require ice to give the drink a frozen but sippable texture — it uses an internal mechanism to chill liquids within minutes (what the brand refers to as Rapid Chill Technology). This means you don’t have to worry about your drink being diluted with excess ice.

NBC Select social video producer Josh Rios tested the Ninja Slushi in office and had us all try out his creation — which was delicious. “The Ninja Slushi is the summer dream of having slushies and other frozen treats on demand without going to the corner store,” he says. “I loved how it was such a set and forget device that made friends and family ask if I’m bringing it to every event.”

The machine has an 80-ounce reservoir for liquids like juice, soda, milkshake mixtures and more.It has five pre-sets and allows you to adjust the texture to make it more or less thin, and it has a pour handle on the top to dispense the mixture. A bonus: all of the removable parts are dishwasher safe, including the drip tray.

Why this deal is worth it

This slushie machine makes a wide range of beverages, so it’s perfect for frozen juice and soda but it’s also great for parties when you want to create batches of frozen margaritas or rosés.

$259.99 vs $349.99

Doesn’t require ice and doesn’t require freezing anything ahead of time

Ninja appliances are rarely on sale for more than 25%

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I also write about sale events at retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and more. I’ve written about deals on home and kitchen appliances including air fryers, vacuums, insulated water bottles and more.

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