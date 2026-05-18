Memorial Day 2026 is still about a week away, but brands are already rolling out deals on staples and best sellers. The holiday is typically a good time to grab new appliances, mattresses, bedding and gardening tools, according to experts we’ve previously spoken to about it. We’re already seeing deals in these categories and more, including discounts on vacuums, skin care and tech.

I’ve been covering major sales events like Memorial Day, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for years, following retailers and tracking prices. Below are some of the best deals that are already available for you to shop.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best early Memorial Day 2026 deals to shop now

All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. I’ve also included products NBC Select editors and reporters tried and tested.

Best early tech deals

AirPods 4 are on sale for less than $100. They are excellent earbuds for anyone with an iPhone, especially if you are coming from an older pair of AirPods 3 or AirPods 2. They have improved IP54 dust and water resistance ratings and the new voice isolation feature that reduces background noise when you speak on calls and FaceTime.

Garmin makes some of the best running watches — this is its most affordable option, and it’s on sale right now. It has many fitness and training features I love, like daily exercise recommendations, race coaching plans and an energy score that changes throughout the day. Plus, it has excellent battery life — I averaged 10 days before needing to charge it. You can learn more in my Garmin Forerunner 165 review.

Just a year ago, this TV retailed for $1,600. Right now, it’s on sale for under $900. And it’s not a “cheap” TV either: LG makes some of the best TVs on the market, and the C5 Series is one of my top recommendations. It has a vibrant OLED screen with excellent color contrast and wide viewing angles, meaning it’s great for movies, sports and watch parties.

Best early mattress and bedding deals

I’ve used this mattress for about three years, and at this point, if I get a bad night’s sleep, I know it’s not because of my bed. The mattress is firm, plush, quiet and supportive all at once. It has six distinct layers, including a breathable top foam layer and supportive wrapped spring layer towards the bottom.

Best early home and furniture deals

A good cordless vacuum doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Case and point: the Levoit LVAC-200. It’s a lightweight (3.2 pounds) cordless vacuum that’s easy to convert into a handheld, has headlights on the main cleaning brush, and gets up to 50 minutes of run time.

Best early kitchen and appliance deals

Part blender, part food processor, this appliance from Ninja is more than 25 percent off right now, and comes with the full blending system, blender bowl and a smoothie cup. It’s slim enough to fit on most kitchen countertops, plus its top-rack dishwasher-safe.

Ooni : Up to 25% off sitewide

: Up to 25% off sitewide Pottery Barn : Up to 60% off + extra 20% off select styles

: Up to 60% off + extra 20% off select styles Caraway : Sitewide savings

: Sitewide savings Made In: Up to 30% off

Best early beauty deals

This is one of our favorite sunscreens: It was our number four pick out of 100 best face sunscreens, but it’s great sunscreen for sensitive skin, under makeup or beach days. It’s 20 percent off right now — stock up ahead of warmer weather days.

IGK : 25% off sitewide

: 25% off sitewide Foreo : 30% off with code MEMORIAL30

: 30% off with code MEMORIAL30 Kiehl’s : BOGO on select products + 30% off hero products (select dates)

: BOGO on select products + 30% off hero products (select dates) L’Ange : Up to 44% off sitewide + extra 15% off with code EXTRA15

: Up to 44% off sitewide + extra 15% off with code EXTRA15 Marini SkinSolutions: 20% off sunscreen

Best early travel and outdoor deals

This excellent headlamp is at its lowest price ever right now. I used it on a recent camping trip and it helped me navigate dark campgrounds and tent interiors perfectly, but would also be great for outdoor grilling or packed in an emergency kit. It’s the best headlamp I’ve ever used.

Biolite : Up to 40% off sitewide

: Up to 40% off sitewide Cabeau : 20% off sitewide using code MDAY20

: 20% off sitewide using code MDAY20 Goal Zero: Up to 25% off sitewide

Best early fitness and wellness deals

Ergatta : Up to 20% off rowing machines

: Up to 20% off rowing machines Nordic Track : Up to 28% off treadmills, indoor exercise bikes and more

Up to 28% off treadmills, indoor exercise bikes and more Superfeet: 25% off insoles and more sitewide

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, outdoors and sales. I’ve covered sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Memorial Day for more than three years. I sorted through pre-sale information to find the best discounts you should know about ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.