If you’re in your protein era, listen up. My favorite protein powder (Orgain’s Organic Vegan Protein Powder) is on sale as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. You don’t have to be a Prime Member to shop the weeklong sale and if you’re not in the market for a vacuum or new fancy Shark hair tool, it’s a great time to stock up on those non-sexy household essentials you may be running low on. Things like toilet paper, all-purpose cleaning spray and batteries are all on sale right now, including my go-to protein powder. Learn more below.

4.4-star average rating from 70,634 reviews on Amazon

I’m really picky about protein powders so when I say that this one is great I really mean it. I hate when formulas are too starchy or chalky — I want something that’s gentle on my stomach, something that blends in seamlessly and something that doesn’t have a lot of filler ingredients or sugar in it. In a perfect world, I want to forget that whatever smoothie or baked good I’m making has any extra stuff in it. Orgain vanilla protein fits that bill and since first trying it years ago, I haven’t looked back.

The plant-based protein has 21 grams of protein (and only 1 gram of sugar) per serving. It comes in a big container with a scooper so I can easily portion out the right amount I need. I’m partial to the vanilla flavor, though it comes in various other flavors and size options, some of which are also on sale right now. It blends in really nicely to my smoothies, too, I never find big clumps or weird tasting bits, which I appreciate.

“I’ve exclusively bought Orgain protein powder since 2019,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin who’s also a fan. “It’s the first one I tried that doesn’t taste like artificial sugar, and that comes in a ton of flavors, so I can buy a new one whenever I get tired of the smoothie I drink pre- or post-workout. It makes my shakes super creamy, and I mix it into muffin batter, overnight oats and cereal milk, too.”

What is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

The weeklong sale runs through March 31 and is open to Prime members (and non-Prime members) alike. You can get discounts across every major category including beauty and tech. We found some of our favorite brands on sale, including Ninja, JBL and since deals are changing daily, if you see something you like, I recommend checking out quickly.

Why trust NBC Select?

Lindsay Schneider is an editor for NBC Select who’s edited deals coverage about Prime Day, Black Friday, and other sales and holidays for years. I manage our 100 best series and frequently test new products for NBC Select’s coverage.

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